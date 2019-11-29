Haku Credits Tony Schiavone for Naming the Tongan Death Grip, Says Wrestling Made Him Who He Is

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed former WWE and WCW Superstar Haku (aka Meng) at 80s Wrestling Con. Below are some highlights.

Haku on being in the wrestling business: “Just being in wrestling itself. It makes me who I am and lets me take care of my family back home in the island, besides the coconuts and the papaya. It’s great being in wrestling and I’m wishing all the best for the next generation, young ones coming up. It’s a great business.”

Haku on the Tongan Death Grip being named by Tony Schiavone: “[Tony] Schiavone made the Tongan Death Grip better than I did. He was the one who named it and he gets the credit.”

Haku on being seen as one of the toughest men in wrestling history and what inspired him: “I appreciate that but I’m just hungry. I needed to take care of things and responsibilities and the country was on my shoulders coming from the Kingdom of Tonga. I had pride and nobody knew where the heck Tonga was. It’s right there in the South Pacific but that was the big thing about it.”