Haku On How He Got His Tough Guy Reputation

In an interview with SportsKeeda, Haku spoke about how he got his infamous reputation as a legitimate tough guy in the world of wrestling. Here are highlights:

On the toughest man he’s ever faced: “They’re all tough. It’s very kind of others to talk like that about me. But, as you know, I come from a Third World Country, hoping only to spread the name of Tonga in the world. My parents, my grandparents, my cousins, my hundredth cousin…they wanted me to send money home. I had to fight my way for everything, to send money home.”

On his reputation: “There are people out there who don’t understand wrestling, who wanted to try the wrestlers and the wrestler they faced just happened to be me (laughs). We were just told that we have to take care of ourselves, inside and outside the ring. Pro wrestling has been great to us, to me and my family. It was wrestling that helped me survive all these years.”

On PCW Ultra: “I’ve done it. I’ve given everything to wrestling. I want to go to PCW Ultra and pass the torch to new generations. Martial arts and all that stuff is far behind me now and I gave it all to wrestling when I was able to.”