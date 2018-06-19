Haku Recalls Working With Andre the Giant and Bobby Heenan, Talks Favorite Part of WWE Run

– Haku spoke with Wrestling Inc. for a new interview discussing his WWE run, including his run with Bobby Heenan and Andre the Giant. Highlights are below:

On working with Bobby Heenan: “It was great. Bobby was always a joker. I think in those days we were always running, and was competing for the business today. We run long on business days on the road. Bobby was very good with taking our minds away from the long tours, or whatever. He always told jokes and joke around with us. He was a lot of fun with him in that way. He was a good man.”

On working with Andre the Giant: “At the end, I guess it was meant to be a short run, but again, Vince McMahon was in control of everything. I was surprised that we went all the way into WrestleMania VI. Andre never tagged in. It is exactly what Andre had wanted. We were going to be having our last match together. He wanted me to be strong, you know? It was our last match, and he didn’t know whether or not I was going to end up being a babyface, but at WrestleMania VI he told me to carry the match and to keep going. That was what he wanted me to do.”

On his run as Meng: “I believe my favorite time was being Meng. I was cleaning out everybody, from the ring to the dressing room. Meng gimmick itself, I believe was good. They let me do that kind of–let me handle things with the fighting and getting to do that around the ring. I really enjoyed being Meng.”