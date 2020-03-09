Haku on First Meeting The Rock & How He Still Remembers Where He Comes From, How Rocky Johnson Helped Him Early in His Wrestling Career

– TV Insider recently interviewed former WWE and WCW star Haku (aka Tonga Fifita), who discussed his career and more. He also spoke about his relationship with the late WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, and first meeting Johnson’s son, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, when The Rock was only three years old. Below are some highlights.

Haku on the business not just being WWE anymore: “I’m grateful that it’s not just WWE anymore. That we have AEW. NWA is coming back also. You have all these independent companies. I like it because there are so many wrestlers and guys who call themselves wrestlers. There are places to go. It’s not just WWE. You have New Japan of course, places in Europe and other spots. The business is alive and well.”

On his relationship with the late Rocky Johnson: “He reached out from the other side of the dressing room. He called me Chief. He felt I looked like one of the wrestlers from the South Pacific. I was very young then. I believe I was 17 or 18. He came over and shook my hand and told me who he was. At the time, I came from All Japan Pro Wrestling. He came in also to the territory to work with Eddie Graham. That was it from then on. He was my big brother and his wife Ata was my big sister. They were kind enough to take me in.”

On Rocky Johnson’s recent passing: “It was losing a brother that was kind enough to teach me the way. It reminded me of the days we used to drive around going from town to town. Now he is gone. My boys, my family was with me. I’m glad because not many are in town. I’m glad they were in town for his funeral.”

Haku on first meeting The Rock when he was three years old: “When his grandparents ran Hawaii, I was called to come over. He was young at the time, maybe three. But for him to remember all the sacrifice, working together, trying to get the family together with the grandparents and his parents. I love it. We were all there. I’m grateful that he still remembers those times and is able to go big-time and still remember where he comes from. I wonder if he still has those tights. I still have his grandfather’s stuff that he wore. He gave it to me. The things he wore to the ring. It’s in a box. Maybe my grandchildren will use it [laughs].”

His thoughts on Simone Johnson starting a career in wrestling: “Samoans can do anything in the world. She could have done anything, but she wanted to be a wrestler. Her father and mother both agreed for her to do it. We’re all supporting her, and hopefully she will be just as great as her father.”