Various News: Haku Set For Virtual Signing, Jordan Oliver Competing at GCW So Much Fun
– The one and only Haku is set for a virtual signing next month. ICW No Holds Barred has announced that the WWE and WCW alumn will do a virtual signing on November 14th; you can check out the details below:
HAKU aka MENG VIRTUAL SIGNING 🚨
Being brought to you by our friends over at @realgimmicktree a RARE opportunity to VIRTUALLY MEET & obtain a autograph from HAKU live on FACEBOOK.
Follow/Like Gimmick Tree Entertainment on Facebook for more information. pic.twitter.com/FsnGGfxIj7
— ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) October 30, 2020
– GCW has announced that Jordan Oliver will face Juicy Finau at their So Much Fun show on November 8th in Atlantic City, New Jersey:
*GCW 11/8 Update!*
Just Signed
JORDAN OLIVER
vs
JUICY FINAU
Plus
Lio/Blake
Dickinson/Ryan
IronBeast/Ducklings
Atticus/Cole
Gringo/Aeroboy
Lloyd/Holidead
Get Tix:https://t.co/RhYNI5ru7f
Streaming LIVE on IWTV!
*NEW START TIME!*
Sun 11/8 – 4pm
👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4XKrFg7PFq
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) October 30, 2020
