Various News: Haku Set For Virtual Signing, Jordan Oliver Competing at GCW So Much Fun

October 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The one and only Haku is set for a virtual signing next month. ICW No Holds Barred has announced that the WWE and WCW alumn will do a virtual signing on November 14th; you can check out the details below:

– GCW has announced that Jordan Oliver will face Juicy Finau at their So Much Fun show on November 8th in Atlantic City, New Jersey:

