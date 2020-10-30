Various News: Haku Set For Virtual Signing, Jordan Oliver Competing at GCW So Much Fun

– The one and only Haku is set for a virtual signing next month. ICW No Holds Barred has announced that the WWE and WCW alumn will do a virtual signing on November 14th; you can check out the details below:

HAKU aka MENG VIRTUAL SIGNING 🚨 Being brought to you by our friends over at @realgimmicktree a RARE opportunity to VIRTUALLY MEET & obtain a autograph from HAKU live on FACEBOOK. Follow/Like Gimmick Tree Entertainment on Facebook for more information. pic.twitter.com/FsnGGfxIj7 — ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) October 30, 2020

– GCW has announced that Jordan Oliver will face Juicy Finau at their So Much Fun show on November 8th in Atlantic City, New Jersey: