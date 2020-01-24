wrestling / News
Haku vs. Tom Lawlor Set For BLP Threat Level Midnight
January 24, 2020
Black Label Pro has announced that Haku will battle Tom Lawlor at their event Threat Level Midnight on April 3. The event happens The Cuban Club ballroom in Ybor City, Tampa, Florida. It’s part of GCW The Collective, a group of events that happens during Wrestlemania weekend. Other matches include Nick Gage vs. Stephan Bonnar and Violence is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) vs. Jordynne Grace & Leyla Hirsch. Erick Stevens and Jody Fleisch will also appear.
BREAKING: Who's the toughest man in professional wrestling?!
Haku vs "Filthy" Tom Lawlor
April 3rd at 11:59pm. #TheCollective
Watch: https://t.co/iMbQtqOnBq pic.twitter.com/RbYvagNSrh
— Black Label Pro (@BLabelPro) January 24, 2020
