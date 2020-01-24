wrestling / News

Haku vs. Tom Lawlor Set For BLP Threat Level Midnight

January 24, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Black Label Pro has announced that Haku will battle Tom Lawlor at their event Threat Level Midnight on April 3. The event happens The Cuban Club ballroom in Ybor City, Tampa, Florida. It’s part of GCW The Collective, a group of events that happens during Wrestlemania weekend. Other matches include Nick Gage vs. Stephan Bonnar and Violence is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) vs. Jordynne Grace & Leyla Hirsch. Erick Stevens and Jody Fleisch will also appear.

