WWE News: Hall & Nash At WWE PC With Omogbehinon, New Mandy Rose Action Figure

– Kevin Nash posted the below photo of him with Scott Hall and NXT star Jordan Omogbehinon to Instagram: “Spent the past week at the WWE Performance center and things are looking up. Big [email protected] got The Outsiders crash course. He’s incredibly agile and athletic and has me to block any thoughts of Oz 2. Amazing talent at NXT have really enjoyed every aspect of the week. Big fan of the guy running it think they call him Triple H. Reminds me of a Kliq WCW favorite Terra Ryzing”

– Mandy Rose tweeted a photo of her new Mattel Elite action figure, saying: “New action figure 💁‍♀️😱 #quadzilla 💪🏼”

Asuka replied with: “Nice! Now let @WWEAsuka break it in for you. 🤡”

– Here’s the latest Top 10 Smackdown Moments from Friday’s Smackdown.