Hall of Famer Hasashi Shinma To Appear at WWE Live Event in Tokyo This Week

– WWE Hall of Famer Hasashi Shinma will be a guest at the company’s live event in Tokyo, Japan this week. WWE is advertising the appearance on it’s Japanese site, promising an induction ceremony for Shinma. He was inducted into the Legacy Wing of the Hall as part of the 2019 class.

Shinma was the on-show President of WWE in the late 1970s and early 1980s, preceding Jack Tunney. He was also a booker behind the scenes and helped Antonio Inoki bring NJPW into prominence. The announcement translates as follows: