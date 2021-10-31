Halloween Episode of ROH TV Now Online

ROH is presenting a special Halloween episode of their program, and the video is now online. You can check out the episode below, which is not on Sinclair where it usually is due to “technical issues.”

The lineup is:

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Moses and Kaun) vs. PCO, Sledge and Danhausen

* Wildcard Trick or Treat Halloween Four Corner Survival Tag Team Match: Teams to be determined at random

* Rok-C & Quinn McKay vs. Miranda Alize & Max The Impaler