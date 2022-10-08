Hall’s AEW Battle Of The Belts IV Review  

Battle Of The Belts IV

Date: October 7, 2022

Location: Entertainment And Sports Arena, Washington DC

Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, William Regal, Chris Jericho

We’re back to another of these things and that does not offer the most inspiration. The series does not seem to be a priority for AEW but the action tends to be rather good. This is also a live show so maybe things can be picked up a little bit from its usual status, which would be appreciated. Let’s get to it.

All-Atlantic Title: Trent Beretta vs. Pac

Pac is defending and is still in the ring after wrestling in the 20+ minute Rampage main event. Trent has Chuck Taylor in his corner and wins an early slugout for a bit of a surprise. A running clothesline puts Pac on the floor and there’s the dive to take him out for a bonus. Back in and Trent hammers on the ropes, setting up a dropkick to take it outside again. A spear on the floor drops Pac for two back inside but he kicks Trent outside this time.

The table is set up but Trent fights back and loads Pac onto the table. That takes too long to launch though and Pac gets out, only to have Trent get back up top. The superplex brings him down though and we take a break. Back with Trent hitting a stomp out of the corner and grabbing the half and half suplex. The tornado DDT plants Pac hard for two and a piledriver is good for the same.

With Pac’s neck banged up, Trent takes him to the ramp, where Pac grabs a brainbuster through a table on the floor for the really big crash. JR isn’t sure why the doctor isn’t there and….well yeah fair question actually. Back in and the Black Arrow hits raised knees, meaning a small package can give Trent two.

A half and half superplex gives Trent two more but Pac pulls him into the Brutalizer. The rope is reached and Pac is starting to look spent. With nothing else working, Pac grabs the ring bell hammer again, with Trent picking him up. Pac channels his inner Randy Savage from Boston 1986 to Trent’s Tito Santana and knocks him silly for the pin at 15:20.

Rating: B. It wasn’t quite a classic but they did the right thing by having Pac wrestle twice, as it is hard to buy the idea of Trent being a real threat against him. They had a physical match and Trent got to show off a bit with no one else around for a change. This felt like a fight over a title and that’s the point of the show so they had the right idea.

Chris Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society promise to teach Bryan Danielson a lesson next week.

Claudio Castagnoli wants the winner of Danielson vs. Jericho for the Ring Of Honor World Title.

TBS Title: Willow Nightingale vs. Jade Cargill

Cargill, with the Baddies, is defending and powers Nightingale into the corner. They go head to head until Nightingale dropkicks her into the corner. Nightingale sends her outside and dives through the ropes, only to hit the Baddies. Jade is fine enough to run Nightingale over though and we take a break. Back with Jade doing pushups but Nightingale runs her over with a clothesline out of the corner. The Cannonball in the corner sets up a middle rope dropkick for two. The doctor bomb is broken up and Jaded retains the title at 7:31.

Rating: C. Believe it or not, yes another challenger was built up in one match and then beaten by Jade without much trouble. This is the third time that Jade has pinned Nightingale and it still wasn’t that interesting. Jade needs a serious challenger and as fun as Nightingale is, she isn’t a threat to the title. Find someone to go after her title already because this is beyond repetitive.

Post match Vickie Guerrero comes out for a distraction and Nyla Rose sneaks in to steal the title.

Ethan Page and Stokely Hathaway yell at Matt Hardy about contract tampering. Good grief. Yes Tony, we know that there were stories about contract tampering from WWE. YOU DON’T HAVE TO MAKE AN ANGLE OUT OF EVERYTHING!

Hook rips up the Trustbusters’ envelope.

Here’s what’s coming on various shows.

Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida are ready for Britt Baker are ready for Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter.

Ring Of Honor Tag Team Titles: Gates of Agony vs. FTR

The Gates, with Prince Nana, are challenging and in case you don’t remember them, it’s probably because they have had two matches as a team ever, with the most recent being about three months ago. The Gunn Club is in the crowd to make fun of FTR. Harwood and Kaun fight over a lockup to start before Kaun clotheslines him for daring to try a hiptoss. A swinging neckbreaker gets Harwood out of trouble so it’s off to Wheeler to fire off his own chops.

Kaun gets Wheeler into the corner as well though and it’s Toa coming in for a slam. The nerve hold goes on before Toa sits o his chest for daring to try a sunset flip. Toa’s belly to belly gets two and Wheeler is sent outside for a whip into the barricade. Back with Wheeler being driven into the corner for some shoulders to the ribs.

Wheeler flips out of a suplex though and dives between Kaun’s legs for the hot tag to Harwood. Everything breaks down and Toa catches Harwood’s middle rope crossbody. Wheeler middle rope dropkicks both of them though and everyone goes down. The double hanging DDT drops Toa and a spike piledriver gets two with Kaun making the save. The Big Rig hits Toa but Nana offers a distraction. Not that it matters as Harwood backslides Kaun to retain at 13:24.

Rating: B-. So this was the latest FTR match against a team that has nothing to do with AEW, despite them being an AEW tag team. In case you’re wondering, FTR has not had a tag match against an AEW team since April 6 (Young Bucks), with everything since then being six man tags or against teams from outside the company. This was another match where FTR is in no danger of losing against a team that means nothing around here, which is all they do anymore.

Post match the beatdown is on again and Brian Cage runs in to held the Gates. Wardlow and then Samoa Joe run in for the save and the good guys clear the ring to end the show.

Results

Pac b. Trent Beretta – Ring bell hammer to the head

Jade Cargill b. Willow Nightingale – Jaded

FTR b. Gates Of Agony – Backslide to Kaun

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.