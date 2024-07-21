Hall’s AEW Collision Review 7.20.24  

Collision

Date: July 20, 2024

Location: Esports Stadium Arlington, Arlington, Texas

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness

We are officially in the start of the residency in Arlington, which is going to run until around the end of the summer. I’m not sure how much sense that makes but it’s certainly something different, which might be what AEW needs. Hopefully the show winds up being up to the recent efforts from Dynamite and Rampage. Let’s get to it.

Opening sequence, now with a different theme song (first time I’ve noticed it at least).

Darby Allin vs. Beast Mortos

Mortos powers him down to start but misses a charge and falls outside. The big dive connects and Allin chops away against the barricade. Back in and Mortos stomps away in the corner, setting up a Samoan drop for two. A sunset flip dives Allin two and he grabs a sleeper but Mortos powers him into the corner. Back up and Mortos is set outside for the Coffin drop out to the floor.

Mortos isn’t having that and hits his own big dive, which has a bit more impact. Something close to a spear gives Mortos two but Allin strikes away and grabs a Code Red for two more. Mortos shrugs that off and grabs a super gorilla press before taking Allin back up top. A super Samoan drop is countered into a crucifix bomb, setting up the Coffin Drop to give Allin the pin at 10:37.

Rating: B-. This was good stuff with Allin fighting from underneath and trying to slow down the monster. That’s where Allin tends to shine and he did it again here, with Mortos only there to make Allin look good. Good opener here and a nice way to get Allin back in the ring after another absence.

Post match Allin says he’s ready for his first Blood & Guts because the Young Bucks aren’t going to promote anything around here. Other than that, he wants Jack Perry for the TNT Title at All In.

Billy Gunn fires up the Acclaimed before Blood & Guts.

Hikaru Shida vs. Skye Blue

Blue (already minus the cowboy gear) stomps away in the corner before winning a slugout. Shida hits a dropkick out to the floor and then hits a dive. We take a break….and the match was stopped during the break as Blue was hurt on the dive. Geez that’s never good to see.

Lance Archer beats up various people.

Minoru Suzuki attacked Chris Jericho on Dynamite.

Jericho has been ready for this match for a long time and now he can go move for move and blow for blow. Suzuki will realize he screwed up by turning Jericho down.

Here is Tony Nese, with the Premiere Athletes, for an open challenge and some insults about Texas.

Tony Nese vs. Rey Fenix

Mark Sterling and the Premiere Athletes are here too. They fight over wrist control to start until Nese hits him in the face to take over as commentary runs down upcoming shows instead of talking about what we’re seeing. Fenix’s springboard doesn’t work so well (commentary makes up for earlier by suggesting that Sterling tripped him) so he sends Nese outside. That’s fine with the Athletes, who stomp away on Fenix as we take a break.

Back with Nese winning an exchange of strikes and muscling him up for a powerbomb. Nese unloads in the corner but runs into a hurricanrana for two. Ariya Daivari’s distraction misses though and Fenix low bridges Nese out to the floor. Fenix hits the big running flip dive, followed by a rope walk kick to drop Sterling. Nese runs Fenix over for two but Fenix is back with a superkick and another rope walk kick. The frog splash pins Nese at 11:05.

Rating: B-. Fenix is a heck of a high flier and looked good here, which makes me wonder why he’s on this show when AEW is planning to debut another high flier later on in Hologram. It also makes me wonder why I’m still supposed to be interested when the Premiere Athletes couldn’t be less interesting if their lives depended on them doing so.

Here is FTR for a chat in the ring with Tony Schiavone. They’ve been going through a bunch of things, both personally and professionally, but the fans were there to support them. For now though, it’s time to go Buck hunting. They want the Tag Team Titles at All In, with Harwood promising to give it everything they have to get there. This is all for the Bucks, so top guys out. Normally I’d say “there’s no way they would run FTR vs. the Bucks at All In again just for the Bucks to get their win back”, but absolutely they would run FTR vs. the Bucks at All In again just for the Bucks to get their win back.

Hikaru Shida wants to face Britt Baker, who she made bleed once before. She’ll do it again at Dynamite.

Roderick Strong vs. Tomohiro Ishii

They trade chops to start and keep trading them until Ishii runs him over with a shoulder. Strong’s forearms out of the corner just annoy him and Ishii hits a heck of a forearm. Another shoulder sends Strong outside with Ishii following, only to get dropkicked down. We take a break and come back with Ishii fighting out of a chinlock, setting up a snap powerslam.

They forearm it out again with Ishii walking through them and suplexing Strong into the corner. A delayed superplex gives Ishii two and he runs Strong over again. Strong is right back with an Angle Slam into a gutbuster for two and they both need a breather. Some hard strikes rock Strong but here is the Kingdom for a distraction. Strong’s jumping knee finishes at 12:18.

Rating: B. This one is going to entirely depend on your taste in exchanges of strikes. I liked it well enough, but the ending was rather flat and felt like they didn’t have anything else to use. Strong needs the win over Mark Briscoe’s friend before Death Before Dishonor, because it’s not like they’re going to get any time on the Ring Of Honor show leading up to the match.

Post match the beatdown is teased but he Conglomeration runs in for the save.

We look at MJF beating Will Ospreay on Dynamite.

Hologram vs. Gringo Loco

Hologram starts fast with a running hurricanrana before sending him t the floor for a running flip dive. Back in and Hologram misses a charge into the corner and it’s a gorilla press drop into a standing moonsault to give Loco two. A corkscrew moonsault misses though and Hologram spins over him. Hologram’s big dive to the floor takes him down again and a spinning torture rack powerbomb finishes Loco at 4:16.

Rating: B-. If that’s their big debut for this guy, I’m not sure how much of an upside he has. It was a perfectly fine match, but when you have Rey Fenix, Penta, Private Party, Action Andretti, Top Flight and probably half a dozen others, Hologram is going to need a lot more to make him stand out. That might come later, but for now, it was nothing that really felt special.

Kevin Von Erich is here with his sons and Dustin Rhodes. Everything has changed since his time and he thinks Dustin can be a great mentor for them. Works for Rhodes. You had to have these guys around for a series in Texas.

Mark Briscoe is ready for Death Before Dishonor and says he’s better and tougher than he was the last time he faced Roderick Strong. Team AEW is ready for Blood & Guts though, because the Elite is everything wrong with society today.

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa

Lumberjack match. Purrazzo bails to the floor to start and is thrown right back in, much to Rosa’s delight. A dropkick puts Purrazzo down and a chop in the corner gets one. There’s a spinning middle rope crossbody for two but Purrazzo is right back with a hanging DDT. Back up and Rosa sends her outside where the lumberjacks get into a fight, only to have Purrazzo superplex Rosa onto the pile.

We take a break and come back with Purrazzo getting two off a Backstabber. Rosa’s airplane spin into a Death Valley Driver gives her two of her own but Purrazzo grabs an exploder suplex for another near fall. The Fujiwara armbar sends Rosa over to the ropes so Purrazzo snaps the arm over said ropes. Rosa is back up with a dive and the lumberjacks get into it again. Purrazzo manages to find a turnbuckle and blasts Rosa in the face for the pin at 11:14.

Rating: B. It was another good match between them but this feud has lost me. Purrazzo feels like she has won multiple times now and there is little reason to keep it going. Hopefully this wraps it up for both of them and Purrazzo gets to move closer to a title match, as the feud has boosted her up enough. Just get on to someone new already.

Trios Titles: Patriarchy vs. Bang Bang Gang

For the vacant titles. Wayne and Austin lock up to start with an exchange of headlock takeovers. Austin sends him into the corner and it’s off to Cage vs. Robinson. Cage hands it off to Killswitch instead, with Robinson’s chops not having much effect. Robinson fights back but Cage trips him down so Luchasaurus can drop him hard.

We take a break and come back with Colten coming in to clean house. Colten misses a charge into the corner though and Wayne is pleased with the crash. Killswitch comes back in for a hard chop but Colten gets a boot up in the corner. Robinson comes in off the tag to clean house as everything breaks down. Luchasaurus is sent over the barricade, leaving Robinson to hit a Jackhammer for two with Cage making the save.

Cage is quickly surrounded and punched down, with Cage bailing to the floor. Robinson blocks Wayne’s low blow but Killswitch chokeslams him off the top. Killswitch hits Cage by mistake (McGuinness: “YOU FOOL!”) but Mother Wayne sprays Robinson with hairspray. The Killswitch gives the Patriarchy the titles at 11:17.

Rating: B. Good match, but the ending makes me wonder why the titles needed to be stripped in the first place. Would it have been that bad to just have the Patriarchy beat the Gang in the first place. Either way, Cage being a champion again is a good thing, as it means he’ll get to talk more often, which is one of the best things in AEW.

Post match the lights flicker and….nothing happens as Cage holds up all three belts to end the show.

Results

Darby Allin b. Beast Mortos – Coffin Drop

Hikaru Shida b. Skye Blue via referee stoppage

Rey Fenix b. Tony Nese – Frog splash

Roderick Strong b. Tomohiro Ishii – Jumping knee

Hologram b. Gringo Loco – Torture rack powerbomb

Deonna Purrazzo b. Thunder Rosa – Turnbuckle to the face

Patriarchy b. Bang Bang Gang – Killswitch to Robinson

