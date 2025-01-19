Hall’s AEW Collision Review – 1.18.25  

Collision

Location: Andrew J. Brady Music Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness, Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard

We’re about a month away from grand Slam and in this case we have another special in the form of Maximum Carnage. The big deal this week is a Texas Deathmatch between Hangman Page and Christopher Daniels, which should be rather violent. Other than that, we’ll need to see what is next for a lot of people. Let’s get to it.

The Outrunners, Powerhouse Hobbs, Rated FTR, Kazuchika Okada, Christopher Daniels and Hangman Page are ready to fight.

Christopher Daniels vs. Hangman Page

Texas Deathmatch, which in AEW terms means you can only win by knockout or submission. Page cuts off the early jawing and hammers away in the corner before clotheslining Daniels to the floor. There’s a dive to take him out again and Daniels is sent into the barricade as this is total dominance. A chair to the face drops Daniels again and we’ve already got some blood.

Barbed wire to the cut has Daniels in more trouble and Page rips at the jaw. The wire is wrapped around Page’s arm for a discus forearm as we take a break. Back with Daniels hitting a desperation clothesline but getting sent face first into a chair in the corner. Daniels is laid on a table for a stomp from the apron, with the table collapsing but not breaking for a unique look.

It’s time for a barbed wire table (because of course) but Page takes too long up top and gets super Rock Bottomed through the table. A Buckshot Lariat and Angel’s Wings on the apron are both blocked but Daniels is back with a Koji Clutch. That’s broken up as well so Daniels grabs Angel’s Wings for a breather. The BME connects, followed by another onto a table onto Page. That doesn’t really matter as Page is back up for a Tombstone onto the chair. Daniels is on his feet in less than thirty seconds so it’s a Deadeye onto a chair, followed by the Buckshot Lariat to the back of the head to end Daniels at 16:44.

Rating: B. Word on the street is that this is the end for Daniels and if that is the case, he went out with a hard hitting, violent match which made Page look great. Daniels has been a dependable hand in AEW for a long time now and it was nice to see him getting out there one more time. Heck of a match here, and Page should be on his way to bigger things soon.

Post match Page comes back and hits an Angel’s Wings.

Here is Toni Storm for a chat. She can’t believe that she is going to her hometown for a title shot in the building where she saw her first wrestling show. Mariah May is the best in the world and they need to meet face to face next week. Tony Schiavone isn’t convinced but goes along with it anyway.

We look at the Hurt Syndicate wrecking Mark Briscoe and Private Party on Dynamite.

The Hurt Syndicate wants the Tag Team Titles.

Undisputed Kingdom vs. Shane Taylor Promotions

Shane Taylor is here with his own Promotions. Strong and Moriarty start things off so it’s quickly off to Dean, who gets kicked in the chest. Some cheating from the floor takes the good guys down though and the Infantry gets to pose on the apron as we take a break. Back with Cole missing the Panama Sunrise but scoring with the superkick. Strong comes in to clean house as everything breaks down. The High/Low finishes Bravo at 6:54.

Rating: C+. I have no idea why a six minute match needed a break in the middle, but at least they kept the match short. This wasn’t a match that was going to need a lot of time and it made the Kingdom look that much better. At the same time, this isn’t going to make hearing Taylor talk about how dominant the team is in ROH, but it’s not like that show matters anyway, even to the people running it.

Post match Taylor comes in and wrecks the Kingdom but Daniel Garcia comes in to take him down.

We look at Kenny Omega returning to the ring on Dynamite but getting beaten down by the Don Callis Family, with Will Ospreay not being able to make the save.

Ospreay isn’t happy and wants to meet Omega face to face next week on Dynamite.

Murder Machines vs. Top Flight

The Machines jump them to start and a backbreaker/running kick to the head combination hits Darius. A kick to the head gets Darius out of trouble though and it’s Dante coming in to pick up the pace. Archer misses a charge into the corner and everything breaks down, with the Machines easily taking them down. A powerbomb/chokeslam combination finishes Dante at 3:47.

Rating: C. This wasn’t quite a squash but what matters the most is that the Machines looked good. They could be the resident monster team around here without much trouble and to do that, they have to win matches like this one. At the same time, I could go for seeing Top Flight as something other than jobbers, as they are more than good enough to be in a better place than that.

Post match the Machines leave so here are Action Andretti and Lio Rush to jump Top Flight. Sweet goodness do the Martins owe AEW money or something?

The Learning Tree insists they will be on the same page as the Death Riders tonight. Chris Jericho talks about his history with Jon Moxley and if Moxley is as smart as Jericho thinks he is, they’ll be fine here.

The Undisputed Kingdom thanks Daniel Garcia and challenge he and Matt Menard to find a partner for a six man on Dynamite. Deal. For some reason, the audio here was terrible and I could barely hear what they were saying.

Here is Max Caster, with a bag, for a chat. He wants to clear the air with Anthony Bowens, who comes to the ring as well. Caster talks about how they’re a great team, but the issue is that Bowens will not admit that Caster is the best wrestler in the world. That sends Bowens off, as he talks about how he has protected Caster from people finding out his expectations. Bowens has worked to represent this company for a long time now and is AEW’s five tool player. Caster whips out a trademark dubbing him the best wrestler in the world, which is kind of awesome.

Cue Billy Gunn to ask what is going on with the two of them because they did some amazing things together. Caster calls Gunn selfish for making it about himself when it should have been about Caster all along. Gunn ruins every team, including his own kids. Bowens is told to pick a side and he picks Gunn, which has Caster walking off, going on a huge rant about how much the other two suck. Bowens scissors with Gunn as Caster storms off.

Swerve Strickland was in a celebrity golf tournament.

Strickland, with Prince Nana, is ready to end Ricochet in Atlanta on February 5. He can’t wait to choke Ricochet, which is a rather specific wish.

Continental Title: Kazuchika Okada vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Okada is defending and Schiavone explains their history together. A chop rocks Okada and he bails out to the floor, where another clothesline takes him down. We take a break and come back with Ishii getting two off a superplex, only to get dropped onto Okada’s knee. The top rope elbow connects but Ishii wrenches the extended middle finger. Ishii hits a clothesline but runs into the dropkick. The Rainmaker is blocked and Ishii knocks him down for two. Okada hits another dropkick and grabs the bell, which is quickly taken away. That means it’s a low blow into the Rainmaker to retain the title at 8:14.

Rating: B-. It was a hard hitting fight and I’m well aware of the history between the two of them. That being said, we just finished a month long tournament to get a shot at this title, with wrestlers having to win multiple matches and survive. On the other hand, Ishii has never actually won a singles match in AEW and lost multiple recent title shots both here and elsewhere. I could go for a better reason for a title match than “they teamed together in Japan and had a really good match there years ago”.

The Gates Of Agony want a match next week.

Dustin Rhodes vs. Adam Priest

Priest isn’t interested in respect to start and gets his arm cranked as a result. The snap powerslam doesn’t quite go smoothly and the referee breaks up Shattered Dreams. Rhodes isn’t bothered and hits Cross Rhodes into the Final Reckoning for the pin at 2;12.

We look at Cope suggesting the House Of Black go its separate ways.

Julia Hart vs. Harley Cameron

Cameron is wrestling in sunglasses in her smart way to avoid the mist. And then she takes them off at the bell. A takedown lets Cameron hammer away to start and an enziguri gets two. Hart is back up and chokes away on the ropes as we take a break. Back with Hart fighting out of a fireman’s carry and grabbing an Octopus. With that broken up, Hart hits some running shots in the corner for two but it’s too early for Hartless. Cameron gets in Eat Defeat but misses a charge into the corner. A clothesline to the back of the head sets up Hartless to make Cameron quit at 7:24.

Rating: C+. This wasn’t meant to be some masterpiece but Cameron has gotten far better at what she does every week. Hart is still getting back in the swing of things after so much time away due to injuries and that is going to take some time in the ring. For now though, nice stuff and I’m sure Cameron will be fine when she has some more offbeat shenanigans.

We look at the return of Samoa Joe on Dynamite. Next week, he gets Nick Wayne.

The Learning Tree has attacked Powerhouse Hobbs.

Rated FTR/Outrunners/Powerhouse Hobbs vs. The Learning Tree/Death Riders

Minus Hobbs. Jericho and Harwood start things off, which doesn’t seem like the best idea after last week. They slap it out with Harwood getting the better of things so it’s off to Keith to hammer away. Wheeler and Wheeler come in with Wheeler chopping away at Wheeler in the corner. Magnum comes in and gets chopped as well before it’s off to Floyd for a running knee. A brainbuster gets two on Yuta and everything breaks down with the villains being cleared out as we take a break.

Back with Bill choking away at Harwood but it’s off to Jericho, who whips Harwood into Moxley. It’s off to Moxley (the fans approve) for a piledriver before Yuta comes in (the fans don’t approve). A suplex sets up the chinlock before Yuta sends him shoulder first into the post. Bill misses a charge into the corner though and the tag brings in Cope to clean house. Jericho counters the spear with a Codebreaker so it’s Floyd coming in to pick up the pace.

Jericho and Keith get caught with the Mega Powers Elbow before we hit the parade of knockdowns. The Shatter Machine hits Bill and Cope gives Moxley the Impaler on the ramp. Cue Pac to jump Cope and the Death Riders put a bag over his head. Cash makes the save and a bunch of people brawl into the crowd. Cue the limping Hobbs to get the tag and clean house until we get the showdown with Bill. Total Recall hits Jericho and Hobbs spinebusters Keith for the win at 18:04.

Rating: B-. Well that was certainly was a mess, but not in a bad way. It says a lot when the match was supposed to start with twelve, maxed out at eleven, and then wound up as a six man. It felt like something out of ECW with the insanity and it would not surprise me if that was the plan. Hobbs gets a bit back after Dynamite, though he’s not exactly breaking through to the next level after this match.

Results

Hangman Page b. Christopher Daniels – Buckshot Lariat to the back of the head

Undisputed Kingdom b. Shane Taylor Promotions – High/Low to Bravo

Murder Machines b. Top Flight – Powerbomb/chokeslam combination to Dante

Kazuchika Okada b. Tomohiro Ishii – Rainmaker

Dustin Rhodes b. Adam Priest – Final Reckoning

Julia Hart b. Harley Cameron – Hartless

Rated FTR/Outrunners/Powerhouse Hobbs b. Death Riders/Learning Tree – Spinebuster to Keith

