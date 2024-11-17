Hall’s AEW Collision Review – 11.16.24  

Collision

Date: November 16, 2024

Location: MVP Arena, Albany, New York

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness, Tony Schiavone

We’re a week away from Full Gear and tonight we’ll actually get something added to the card. In this case we have the final qualifying match for the four way Tag Team Title match at the pay per view with the Acclaimed facing La Faccion Ingobernable. That could make for an interesting showdown so let’s get to it.

Anna Jay and Mariah May don’t have much to say about their No DQ Women’s Title match tonight.

Harley Cameron vs. Mina Shirakawa

After the customary battle of the chest shakes, Shirakawa starts in on the leg as commentary makes a bunch of chest jokes. Cameron is back with a Russian legsweep for one and rubs herself against Shirakawa’s face. The chinlock doesn’t last long and Shirakawa comes back with a Russian legsweep of her own. A springboard kick to the head gets two on Cameron and Shirakawa grabs the Figure Four.

With that broken up, Cameron can’t get a fireman’s carry but Shirakawa can’t hit the Glamorous Driver. A rollup with feet on the ropes doesn’t work for Cameron, allowing Shirakawa to hit a nasty springboard spinning kick to the face. Shirakawa’s middle rope Sling Blade gets two and the Glamorous Driver finishes Cameron off at 8:03.

Rating: C+. This was all about having two rather charismatic women having a fun match and that’s what it should have been. Shirakawa is going to get your attention no matter what she is doing and Cameron has turned into one of the most entertaining people in AEW. It was the kind of fun match that has been missing from AEW and that is a rather nice thing to see.

Jack Perry arrives in his dumb van.

Daniel Garcia vs. Johnny TV

Matt Menard is on commentary. The MxM Collection is here with TV, who powers Garcia into the corner to start. An exchange of shoulders goes to TV but Garcia is back up with a shoulder, only for the Collection to get in a distraction/chokeslam. We take a break and come back with Garcia getting sent outside for a big corkscrew dive.

Cue Jack Perry to jump Menard and drag him into the crowd as Garcia slips out of a fireman’s carry. Garcia stomps away in the corner and grabs a swinging neckbreaker for two. The Collection gets beaten up again but TV is back with the Flying Chuck. Garcia shrugs it off though and dropkicks him into the corner, setting up the cobra clutch for the tap at 9:17.

Rating: C+. The more I think about Garcia vs. Perry, the less interested I am and that seems to be because of Perry. Garcia was showing some fire here and got a nice win, while Perry came in with the stupid van and all of the interest went melting away. It’s not working, but for some reason he is probably going to hold the title even longer for whatever reason.

Post match Garcia sees Perry and Menard fighting in the back and runs off to help. Perry yells about how Garcia isn’t ready and then chains Menard to the back of the van, says we all have to sacrifice…and then gets jumped by Garcia. Menard gets up and cuts the camera.

Lio Rush is tired of feeling lost.

Post break, Perry has been tied to the hood of his van as Garcia and Menard drive it away. So was that him being crucified? Because that sounds like something AEW would do.

Shelton Benjamin vs. Komander

MVP and Alex Abrahantes are both here too. Benjamin knocks him into the corner to start and Komander’s forearms just annoy Benjamin in a funny bit. Komander’s springboard armdrag works a bit better but a more springboardy hurricanrana is countered into a nasty toss powerbomb.

We take a break and come back with Benjamin hammering away again. A rather spinning headscissors sends Benjamin outside and the big rope walk flip dive takes him out. Back in and a 619 sets up a missed Cielito Lindo so Benjamin snaps off some German suplexes. The exploder finishes for Benjamin at 9:55.

Rating: B-. Counting Ring Of Honor, this is Komander’s fifth match of the month and eleventh since the beginning of October. Match quality aside, I could go for a pretty long break from seeing him in the ring. With the roster that AEW has available, I have no idea why one person would get this much ring time, but here he is again. In a good match mind you, but spread the wealth a bit.

Post match Benjamin goes for the mask and beats up Alex Abrahantes for daring to try stopping him.

We look at Kris Statlander driving Mercedes Mone through a wall on Dynamite.

Statlander promises “anything and everything” at Full Gear against Mone. Hikaru Shida comes in to say she wants Statlander to beat Mone and then get the first title shot. Statlander gives her a non-title match (because she doesn’t have a title) on Dynamite instead.

The Acclaimed is ready to get into the Full Gear title match later tonight. MVP and Shelton Benjamin come in again and wish them luck.

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Bulk Bronson

Bronson’s early shots have almost no effect so Hobbs runs him over. Some slams plant Bronson again and Hobbs muscles him over with a suplex. The rest of the Iron Savages’ interference doesn’t work in the slightest and Hobbs grabs a torture rack for the win at 3:38.

Rating: C. This was all it needed to be as Hobbs shrugged off everything they threw at him with no trouble in the slightest. It was him smashing through a bunch of people and looking like the monster he should be. That’s nice to see after so long away, as you do not find people who look like Hobbs very often so using him in the right way is good to see.

Roderick Strong, with the Undisputed Kingdom, is ready to beat MJF at Full Gear.

Acclaimed vs. La Faccion Ingobernable

For the final spot in the Tag Team Title match at Full Gear so Private Party is watching and Billy Gunn/Jake Roberts are here too. Bowens forearms away at Mortos to start but gets clotheslined into the corner for his efforts. Caster comes in to lock up with Rush and neither can get much of anywhere. Caster’s right hand to the face earns himself a much harder right hand before Rush flips him off the apron.

We take a break and come back with Bowens coming in to clean house. Bowens dives onto Mortos on the floor before everyone is knocked down inside. Back up and Bowens chops away at Rush in the corner, which just annoys him. Rush’s running casual kick in the corner sets up a powerslam, only to miss a backsplash. Caster adds a high crossbody for two but a top rope dropkick/backstabber combination puts Caster down for two more. Mortos misses a Cannonball though and the Arrival into the Mic Drop gives Bowens the win at 10:34.

Rating: B-. This was a match where it could have gone either way, though the Acclaimed makes more sense as they’re the bigger team of the two. It does make a rather good guy heavy team for the title match, which could set up some kind of shenanigans. Oh and Mortos takes another fall, because that seems to be why he exists these days.

Post match Private Party and the Acclaimed have a staredown.

Mina Shirakawa is ready for Mariah May’s title match tonight. Dancing ensues.

The MxM Collection has merch.

The Conglomeration is ready to take the Ring Of Honor World Title. We have a menagerie of Words Of The Day, all of which sum up that they are ready to get the title back.

Full Gear rundown.

FTR thinks the Outrunners are going to win the Tag Team Titles, then FTR is coming for the belts.

Outrunners video on how they want the titles.

Women’s Title: Anna Jay vs. Mariah May

May is defending in a No DQ match. Jay dropkicks her off the apron to start fast and strikes away as the Vendetta is watching. May gets sent into the announcers’ able and lands in Schiavone’s lap, with Nigel not being pleased. A chair to the back rocks May but she’s back up to put a trashcan over Jay for a missile dropkick.

It’s time for a ladder but Jay is back with the Queenslayer. May is fine enough to send Jay hard into the ladder though and we take a break. Back with May planting her down for two more, only to be sent into the ladder again for the same. Jay whips out a table and sets it up like a ramp, naturally meaning May powerbombs her through it for two.

May throws in a piece of barricade, which again takes too much time, allowing Jay to fight back. Jay bridges the barricade over some chairs and the superplex onto said barricade has Nigel panicking. Some barbed wire is wrapped around Jay’s arm for the Queenslayer, which is reversed into Storm Zero onto a chair to retain the title at 14:30.

Rating: B-. Well, Jay won once, then May beat her, now May beat her again in a match that really didn’t need to be about violence as their previous matches didn’t go in that direction. As usual, Jay loses the big one because that’s just what she does. On the other hand, May seems likely to be moving in the Mina Shirakawa direction, which could offer some fun.

Post match Mina Shirakawa comes out to celebrate with May, who kicks Jay again, much to Shirakawa’s dismay.

Jon Moxley, with Marina Shafir, talks about bringing the violent side out of Orange Cassidy. Moxley knows that Cassidy is a snake, so we’ll see what he can do this week on Dynamite against Wheeler Yuta. If Cassidy doesn’t like what Moxley is doing around here, do something about it at Full Gear. Be ready to die on your shield or get taken out. I’m still not sure what Moxley is talking about most of the time but this wasn’t exactly a traditional evil promo.

We spend the last eight minutes of the show on a big hype package for Full Gear, set to Guns N Roses’ November Rain.

Results

Mina Shirakawa b. Harley Cameron – Glamorous Driver

Daniel Garcia b. Johnny TV – Cobra clutch

Shelton Benjamin b. Komander – Exploder

Powerhouse Hobbs b. Bulk Bronson – Torture rack

Acclaimed b. La Faccion Ingobernable – Mic Drop to Mortos

Mariah May b. Anna Jay – Storm Zero onto a chair

