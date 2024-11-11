Hall’s AEW Collision Review 11.9.24  

Collision

Date: November 9, 2024

Location: Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence, Rhode Island

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness

We’re closing in on Full Gear and this week will see a Trios Titles match as the Death Riders defend against the Conglomeration. That should be enough to carry the end of the show, but there is going to need to be more. We could be seeing that coming in a few different ways, some of which should work. Let’s get to it.

House Of Black vs. Jacked Jameson/Iron Savages

King knocks Bronson around without much trouble to start and the House gets in some running shots in the corner. Jameson comes in for some quick shots on Matthews, which go about as well as you would expect. King hits a dive to the floor to take out all three of them, followed by a Jackhammer to Boulder. The triple strike in the corner finishes Jameson at 3:27.

Rating: C. If the House is being turned good, this was a nice way to go about making it happen. They smashed their way through some annoying villains and the match was never in any real doubt. That’s what something like this should have been and the ending looked rather devastating.

Post match FTR interrupts the House and say they want the Tag Team Titles back. They want one more match with the House, so Black and King step up.

Lio Rush says there is a shift happening around here and that’s why he has one of MVP’s business cards. He’s been on a roll lately and wants to feel alive again, so he wants Swerve Strickland.

Outrunners vs. Top Flight

For one of the three spots in the Tag Team Title match at Full Gear so Private Party is out to watch. Magnum and Darius start things off with Darius hitting a flying shoulder to put Magnum down early. Floyd and Dante come in as everything breaks down, with an atomic drop staggering Darius.

We take a break and come back with Dante elbowing Magnum for two and sending him outside. Darius doesn’t like Magnum getting too close to Leila Grey so he hits a dive, which Dante doesn’t like for some reason. Back in and Top Flight gets dropped, with Floyd slamming Magnum onto Dante. Darius makes the save and breaks up a double suplex, with the Outrunners being knocked outside. Magnum is back in to Hulk Up, meaning it’s Total Recall to finish Dante at 10:18.

Rating: C+. The Outrunners getting a chance is a good thing to see as they’re one of the most popular teams going today, but sweet goodness it’s hard to believe it’s ever going to happen for Top Flight. They seem like they should be ready to move up to the title scene but here they are losing clean again. I’m not sure why they can’t get that kind of a push, though it doesn’t seem to be happening anytime soon.

The Acclaimed are ready to take out La Faccion Ingobernable but here is the Hurt Syndicate to say Max Caster should be more serious. Anthony Bowens tells them to drop it and leaves, but MVP knows Caster still has his business card.

Roderick Strong vs. The Beast Mortos

Mortos looks confused to start so he hits Strong in the face but Mortos knocks him down. A powerslam gives Mortos one but he continues to be conflicted over what to do. Strong gets planted with a crucifix slam and we take a break with Mortos in control. Back with Strong firing off some running forearms and the Sick Kick gets two. Mortos is back with a backbreaker into a discus lariat for two of his own but Mortos is conflicted again. The distraction lets Strong hit a jumping knee for the pin at 9:41.

Rating: C+. The idea here seems to be that Mortos is having issues deciding which side he wants to be on, which is fine. What isn’t fine is having him lose so often, as it’s hard to get interested in someone who can’t win a big match to save his life. There’s a story here, but wins and losses have a big impact on these people.

Post match Brian Cage and Lance Archer run in to take out Strong.

Mariah May used to love women’s wrestling but now that she is the Women’s Champion, she realizes she hates everything about it. She’s going to kill women’s wrestling because no one can touch her.

Anna Jay promises to choke May out and wants a third match, No DQ.

We look back at Will Ospreay returning on Dynamite.

Kris Statlander vs. Ashley Vox

Staturday Night Fever finishes Vox at 44 seconds.

Post match Mercedes Mone runs in to choke Statlander out.

La Faccion Ingobernable yells at The Beast Mortos and Jake Roberts is ready to take out the Acclaimed.

TNT Title: Jack Perry vs. Action Andretti

Perry is defending in an open challenge. They trade wrist control to start until Perry takes him outside for a whip into the steps. We take an early break and come back with Andretti getting two off a rollup. A Falcon Arrow gives Andretti two and they head to the apron for a slugout. Andretti hits a Death Valley Driver onto said apron and a top rope splash gets two more. Perry comes back with a superkick into a buckle bomb into a brainbuster for two but a running knee is countered. The second and third attempts both connect to finish Andretti at 9:49.

Rating: C+. This was the latest Perry win as he gets to do his thing, which went as well as most of his matches. Stealing the running knee from Danielson isn’t making Perry feel special, much like everything else he does. Perry needs better competition, though that’s only going to go so far as he’s not connecting, and there isn’t much of a way around that.

Post match Daniel Garcia comes out to call Perry a multi millionaire nepo baby while Garcia fights for everyone in the back. The challenge is on for Full Gear, with Perry accepting but saying Garcia isn’t ready.

We see Julia Hart as a cheerleader but she sees her evil version in the empty stands. Said evil version shoots the cheerleader version in the heart with an arrow.

Video on the Outrunners.

Matt Menard gives Daniel Garcia a pep talk.

AR Fox vs. Nick Wayne

Wayne says this is the anniversary of Fox’s dad’s death and a prodigy never forgets (referencing Fox attacking Wayne at his home over a year ago). Fox wastes no time in hitting a big dive but gets crotched on the barricade as we take an early break. Back with Fox hitting another big dive, setting up a Swanton for two.

A rolling cutter is countered into a dragon suplex to give Wayne two but Fox powerbombs him for the same. Lo Mein Pain looks to set up the 450 but Fox has to deal with Kip Sabian, meaning the 450 misses. Wayne dragon suplexes him into the double underhook Canadian Destroyer for the pin at 8:59.

Rating: C+. So this match was set up on Ring Of Honor as the two of them had a match each, plus a post match brawl. It wound up being about twenty minutes to set up this eight minute match, which seems to be tied to an angle that took place over a year ago when these two were rather different people. That seems like quite the setup for this match, which really didn’t need it in the first place. For now though, at least it should be over, even though neither of them have anything going on.

Post match Wayne staples a picture of Fox’s father to his head.

The MxM Collection has slid into Jonathan Television’s DM’s and they will get to be in his corner next week. They do TV’s pose and leave, as a cart wheels them out.

Trios Titles: Death Riders vs. Conglomeration

The Conglomeration is challenging. O’Reilly and Yuta go to the mat to start with O’Reilly striking away to take over. Briscoe comes in for some chops in the corner before handing it off to Ishii, who isn’t having any of Yuta hitting him in the face. It’s already back to Briscoe, who gets taken into the corner for some uppercuts from Castagnoli.

Everything breaks down and the villains are sent outside, with Briscoe hitting the step up flip dive off a chair. Back in and Yuta gets caught against the ropes but Pac comes in to take over on O’Reilly. We take a break and come back with a backbreaker/middle rope double stomp combination hitting O’Reilly for two. A Tombstone gets the same with Briscoe having to make a save.

O’Reilly is able to get up and bring in Ishii for the big house cleaning. Briscoe comes in with a fisherman’s buster for two on Castagnoli but the Jay Driller is blocked. A running flip dive takes out Castagnoli and the Froggy Bow gets two on Yuta with Pac making the save. Everyone is down so cue Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir. That brings out Orange Cassidy, with O’Reilly ankle locking Yuta. With that broken up, Shafir gets in a briefcase shot to O’Reilly, setting up the running knee to give Yuta the pin at 19:09.

Rating: B. Now this is more like it with the Death Riders. They spent their first few weeks running through people like the Dark Order and Top Flight/Action Andretti. That wasn’t going to get them anywhere and while the Conglomeration weren’t going to win here, they were a vast improvement over what we had been seeing. The Conglomeration at last feels like a team who could give the champs some trouble and that’s what the story has been needing.

Post match Cassidy Orange Punches Yuta and goes after Moxley and the big fight is on. Moxley bails so Cassidy dives onto the pile. Moxley looks worried to end the show. Cassidy has a grand total of no chance at Full Gear, but having Moxley show some fear is the right way to go. He has to have some kind of vulnerability or this isn’t going to go anywhere.

