Hall’s AEW Collision Review 12.14.24  

Collision

Date: December 14, 2024

Location: Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis, Missouri

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness

The road to Worlds End continues and that means we are going to be seeing more of the Continental Classic. Odds are that means some good action and if the trend continues, it will be more than enough to carry the show. The rest of the pay per view could use some attention as well so hopefully this show finds a good balance. Let’s get to it.

We open with a recap of Claudio Castagnoli attacking Will Ospreay on Dynamite with Darby Allin making the save.

Allin asks Ospreay to help him fight the Death Riders but Ospreay is more focused on the Continental Classic. After it’s over, we’ll see.

The people involved in tonight’s Continental Classic matches are ready.

International Women’s Cup Qualifying Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Jamie Hayter

They go technical to start with neither getting very far. Hayter’s running shoulder doesn’t get her very far so Nightingale runs her over with a shoulder. Neither of them can get a backslide so they chop/slug it out instead to fire things up a bit. They go to the apron where Hayter gets in a DDT but Nightingale is right back up with a cannonball off said apron.

We take a break and come back with Hayter grabbing a superplex, followed by a basement lariat for two. Back up and they trade clotheslines for no impact so they trade big boots for a double knockdown. Nightingale’s torture rack backbreaker sets up a Lionsault (and a good one at that) for two. Hayter is back up with an Irish Curse for two but Nightingale muscles her up with the Babe With The Powerbomb for the pin at 12:08.

Rating: B. These two were beating the fire out of each other and that’s what you want from a hoss fight like this one. It’s nice to see Nightingale get a win, but at the same time I’m not sure if I would have had Hayter lose here. It’s a case where Nightingale could have beaten just about anyone to get this spot but Hayter takes the loss. Anyway, rather good match with two hard hitters.

Respect is shown post match. Nightingale leaves and here is Julia Hart to take Hayter out.

Video on the Continental Classic.

Continental Classic Blue League: Kazuchika Okada (4 points) vs. The Beast Mortos (0 points)

Non-title. Okada takes him up against the ropes to start and slaps him on the chest before Mortos hits a hard running shoulder. The snap powerslam out of the plants Okada and Mortos sends him outside, setting up the big flip dive. Mortos misses a charge into the steps though and we take a break.

Back with Mortos hitting the reverse Sling Blade as the fans certainly seem to approve. A trio of backbreakers give Mortos two but Okada is right back with a flapjack. They strike it out until Mortos hits a headbutt for the double knockdown. Okada is back up with a slam into the top rope elbow but the Rainmaker is countered into a discus lariat. Mortos’ Samoan drop gets two but he misses a twisting Swanton. Back up and Okada hits the dropkick and the Rainmaker finishes Mortos at 12:42.

Rating: B-. At this point, I’m just hoping Mortos gets a win for the sake of not squandering the reactions he’s receiving. I get that you can’t have him beat Okada (certainly after Okada just lost) but Mortos needs to do more than squash a jobber on Rampage. The match was pretty good with Okada being able to have a passable match in his sleep, but it felt more like a countdown to the Rainmaker more than anything else.

Blue League Standings

Kyle Fletcher – 9 points (2 matches remaining)

Kazuchika Okada – 7 points (1 match remaining)

Daniel Garcia – 4 points (2 matches remaining)

Shelton Benjamin – 3 points (3 matches remaining)

Mark Briscoe – 3 points (2 matches remaining)

The Beast Mortos – 0 points (2 matches remaining)

We look at Toni Storm returning on Dynamite, now without being Timeless.

Toni Storm vs. Shazza McKenzie

Storm shoulders her down to start and grabs a backbreaker but McKenzie gets two off a backslide. A German suplex drops McKenzie though and a running hip attack in the corner sets up Storm Zero for the quick pin.

Post match Storm officially declares herself All Elite. They wouldn’t do like, an amnesia deal….right?

Mariah May is ready to do whatever she has to do to keep the title, including to Thunder Rosa.

Thunder Rosa is ready for Mariah May anytime, but Toni Storm comes in to introduce herself. And she’s excited to meet Tony Schiavone. With that out of the way, Rosa issues the challenge for Worlds End in a street fight. More importantly though, yes they really do seem to be going with “she has amnesia.

Video on Darby Allin vs. Will Ospreay next week on Dynamite.

Top Flight vs. Action Andretti/Lio Rush

For a Tag Team Title shot and Leila Grey is here with Top Flight. Dante and Rush start things off with Dante grabbing an early rollup for two. Darius and Andretti come in for an exchange of rollups before Darius sends Rush into the corner. Everything breaks down and Top Flight are kicked out to the floor and we take a break.

Back with a rather choreographed sequence of flips and counters until Darius DDTs Rush for two. A double suplex gets two on Darius and Rush’s dodging sets up a clothesline to Dante. Some dives to the floor take Grey out and everyone is worried. Back in and the Final Hour into the springboard 450 pins Darius at 10:45.

Rating: B-. It was a fun match, though you might not care for the sequences that felt like they were carefully planned out backstage. At the same time, it’s hard to fathom that Rush and Andretti are getting a title shot when AEW has this may other teams who haven’t gotten a shot on a major stage. Like Top Flight.

Kris Statlander vs. Tootie Lynn

They trade kicks to start until Statlander grabs a rather delayed suplex for two. A hurricanrana out of the corner puts Statlander down but a clothesline into Staturday Night Fever finishes Lynn at 1:50.

Dustin Rhodes is ready to beat up the Righteous at Final Battle. He doesn’t mention his partner.

Outrunners/Orange Cassidy/Daniel Garcia/Komander vs. Premiere Athletes/MxM Collection

Woods takes Garcia up to the apron to start and mocks his dancing, which can’t be a good idea. Garcia takes him down for the cradle, setting up the real dancing. Cassidy comes in to stomp on Nese, who blocks the Stundog Millionaire. The Collection comes in to take Komander down and strike a pose as we take a break. Back with Komander getting powerbombed as everything breaks down. Garcia gets in a shot on the floor and Komander hits the rope run flip dive. The Orange Punch finishes Woods at 8:49.

Rating: C+. Well that happened. It had ten people involved with a good chunk of the match spent during the break. You can only get so far on a match like that, especially with that many people involved. I’m not sure why Cassidy was involved here but the fans liked him so this could have been worse.

Don Callis wants revenge on Mark Davis and Powerhouse Hobbs. That’s why it’s Hobbs vs. Konosuke Takeshita at Worlds End.

Continental Classic Blue League: Mark Briscoe (3 points) vs. Kyle Fletcher (9 points)

They take their time to start and Fletcher goes outside for an early breather. Back in and Fletcher takes him down into a headlock before a hard stomp wakes Briscoe up. Briscoe fights to his feet and knocks him to the floor for some running flip dives. Fletcher is back in to kick Briscoe outside but Briscoe is right back up for the apron Blockbuster.

A backdrop on the floor gets Fletcher out of trouble and he hits a running dive over the barricade to drop Briscoe again. Briscoe drops him right back though and we take a break. Back with Briscoe hammering away and grabbing a high collar suplex, followed by a fisherman’s buster for two. A clothesline into a basement clothesline has Fletcher down but he avoids the Froggy Bow.

Fletcher gets two off a Michinoku driver but Briscoe slips out of a powerbomb and they strike it out. The Cutthroat Driver is blocked, only for Fletcher to get caught using the ropes on a rollup. Back up and Briscoe catches him in the corner for the Cutthroat Driver, setting up a Froggy Bow to a standing Fletcher on the floor. The regular Froggy Bow gets two back inside and after blocking a low blow, the Jay Driller finishes Fletcher at 19:44.

Rating: B. They were teasing the time limit running out near the end and it made for some nice drama. Briscoe winning is a surprise, especially over Fletcher, who has been on the biggest roll so far in the tournament. For now though, it gives Briscoe some much needed life and that could make things a bit more interesting for the last week.

Blue League Standings

Kyle Fletcher – 9 points (1 match remaining)

Kazuchika Okada – 7 points (1 match remaining)

Mark Briscoe – 6 points (1 match remaining)

Daniel Garcia – 4 points (2 matches remaining)

Shelton Benjamin – 3 points (3 matches remaining)

The Beast Mortos – 0 points (2 matches remaining)

The Death Riders jump and kidnap FTR.

Results

Willow Nightingale b. Jamie Hayter – Babe With The Powerbomb

Kazuchika Okada b. The Beast Mortos – Rainmaker

Toni Storm b. Shazza McKenzie – Storm Zero

Action Andretti/Lio Rush b. Top Flight – Springboard 450 to Darius

Outrunners/Orange Cassidy/Daniel Garcia/Komander b. Premiere Athletes/MxM Collection – Orange Punch to Woods

Mark Briscoe b. Kyle Fletcher – Jay Driller

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.