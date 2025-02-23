Hall’s AEW Collision Review – 2.22.25  

Collision

Date: February 22, 2025

Location: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix, Arizona

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, Jim Ross

We’re about two weeks away from Revolution and things picked up a bit last week at Grand Slam. We now have a few matches set for the show, with the big story still being Cope coming after Jon Moxley and the World Title. Cope seems interested in taking out the Death Riders one by one and we’ll probably see something like that here. Other than that, Chris Jericho is defending the Ring Of Honor World Title against Bandido so let’s get to it.

Mariah May jumps Toni Storm in the back and brings her to the stage for a Storm Zero on the ramp. May demands a spotlight and, cradling Storm, says Storm never knew how to write an ending. This is their spotlight and moment so they can be stars together. They’ll have a Hollywood ending at Revolution. That should be the big ending and Storm winning there does make sense.

We look at Kazuchika Okada retaining the Continental Title over Buddy Matthews last week.

Okada says that is what you do to a b**** and he’ll do it to any other who comes after him.

Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos

Mortos wastes no time in running him over with a shoulder but misses a charge in the corner. Hologram dances around and flips off of Mortos’ chest, setting up a headscissors. Mortos is sent outside for a rope walk hurricanrana, only to grab an armdrag back inside. The Pounce sends Hologram outside for the corkscrew dive and we take a break. Back with Hologram taking him up top, where Mortos super gorilla press slams him back down.

Another hurricanrana sends Mortos outside and the big dive takes him down again. A kick to the head staggers Mortos but he grabs a crucifix driver on the ramp. Hologram grabs a Code Red on the ramp and they head back inside for a rope walk high crossbody for two on Mortos. The pop up Samoan drop gets two on Hologram but he’s back with a Spanish Fly. Another super gorilla press is countered into an anklescissors though and Hologram is back with a sunset flip for the pin at 13:51.

Rating: B. It was another good match between them but I’m only getting so much out of Hologram. He’s just kind of there to do his random matches and that’s only getting him so far. I could go for him doing something and his matches are quite entertaining, but him having a story would go a long way for him. And hopefully soon.

Post match Mortos jumps Hologram and goes for the mask but Komander makes the save.

Speedball Mike Bailey is coming. Yay.

Here is Harley Cameron for a chat. Cameron talks about a little girl who loved singing and puppets but above all else, she loved wrestling. One day she told her grandmother that she would go to America and become a wrestler. That little girl was…her next door neighbor Suzette Dickinson. Cameron doesn’t know what happened to her but she’s ready to make everyone feel her wrath. The awesomeness continues.

Gabe Kidd vs. The Butcher

Kidd strikes away in the corner to start but Butcher sends him outside. That’s shrugged off and Kidd hits a heck of a clothesline (which JR describes as “toxic”). Back in and Butcher kicks him in the face, only to get dropped by another clothesline. A piledriver finishes Butcher at 3:40.

Rating: C+. This wasn’t quite a squash but Butcher was out there for the beating and nothing more. Kidd is one of the bigger names outside of the two main promotions at the moment and it’s a nice deal to have him show up here. Kidd has some great charisma and gets your attention and I could see him being a big deal elsewhere if given the shot.

Don Callis and Kyle Fletcher are ready for Will Ospreay at Revolution in a cage. They’re going to use the cage like a Veg-O-Matic. Can we get a Double Goozle instead?

Julia Hart vs. Queen Aminata

Aminata grabs an armbar to start and wiggles her hips a bit because that’s what fun wrestlers do. A snapmare takes Hart down for a kick to the back and a double chop in the corner makes it worse. Hart knocks her down for two and we take an early break. Back with Aminata hitting a backbreaker and snapping off some suplexes for…no cover, which even commentary realizes is a bad idea. A running boot in the corner gives Aminata two but Hart kicks her down. The moonsault hits Aminata’s raised boots though and Aminata releases some German suplexes. Hart is right back up with an Octopus for the tap at 9:48.

Rating: C. Aminata is a good example of someone who can do all of the things in the ring but she’s still fairly dull. There’s nothing about her that makes her stand out and that isn’t going to leave her much to do. Hart beating her is good and it wasn’t a stretch for it to go this long, but it’s rather difficult to get invested in an Aminata match most of the time.

Murder Machines vs. ???/???

The Murder Machines beat them up on the ramp and throw them inside so destruction can ensue. The powerbomb/chokeslam combination finishes at 1:15.

Post match the Murder Machines want the Hurt Syndicate and the Tag Team Titles. Cue the Syndicate, with MVP not being impressed. MVP says if the Machines beat a REAL team next week, we’ll consider a title shot.

Action Andretti and Lio Rush are now Cru. Does every team need a name? Well in this case, yeah they really kind of did.

Thunder Rosa and Kris Statlander are ready for Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford.

Trios Titles: Daniel Garcia/Angelo Parker/Matt Menard vs. Death Riders

The Riders are defending. Parker dropkicks Yuta down to start but it’s quickly off to Castagnoli. Swiss Death puts Parker down and Garcia has to make a save. Garcia, in red and yellow, comes in to clean house but doesn’t bother to tag, meaning Parker gets beaten down even more. Parker finally gets away and brings in Menard to…get kicked in the face by Castagnoli.

Everything breaks down and Yuta and Pac get suplexed down. We take a break and come back with Yuta kicking Menard down so Pac can kick him while he’s down. Castagnoli powers Menard around and it’s back to Pac for a headlock. Pac teases a springboard dropkick but head fakes Menard, who misses a dropkick out of the air. Menard slams his way out of trouble though and it’s Garcia coming in to clean house.

Garcia rolls Yuta into the Sharpshooter and Parker takes Pac out. Castagnoli makes the save with a Jackhammer, leaving Garcia to strike it out with Yuta. Garcia gets Swung into the dropkick from Pac fort two but Menard breaks up the Black Arrow. Parker superplexes Pac for two and everyone is down. Pac is back up with the Brutalizer to make Parker tap at 16:55.

Rating: B-. This was more of a formality than anything else, with the Death Riders not being in trouble against a team including Menard and Parker. Garcia can hang with the champs long enough but that wasn’t going to be enough here. It wasn’t exactly a top level set of challengers, but I’ll take a title defense over the belts sitting cold for months on end.

Post match the hold stays on but the Undisputed Kingdom makes the save. Pac gets taken out and here is Cope to give him a pair of Conchairtos.

The Vendetta isn’t impressed with Harley Cameron.

Here is Max Caster for another open challenge.

Max Caster vs. Brody King

Caster gets his requested handshake and the pain begins in a hurry. Caster’s headlock is countered into a headscissors as the fans know that pain is coming. King sends him into the corner and finishes with the Cannonball at 1:40.

The Outrunners agree to face the Murder Machines next week. The Hurt Syndicate says the good news is if they win, they get a title shot. But the bad news is if they win, the get a title shot.

Ring Of Honor World Title: Chris Jericho vs. Bandido

Jericho is defending and is here on his own for a change. The fans are behind Bandido to start so Jericho goes to the eyes to take over. Bandido isn’t having that and sends him to the floor for a dive. Back in and a quick Codebreaker gives Jericho two, setting up a super hurricanrana.

We take a break and come back with the two of them striking it out with Bandido going down. Bandido is back up with a belly to back faceplant for two and they trade kicks to the face. They do their ten paces deal but Jericho reverses the knee to the face into the Walls. Bandido breaks out and grabs the one handed gorilla press into a frog splash for two.

The triangle dropkick is countered into a powerbomb for two more but Jericho bulldogs him down into the Lionsault. A flying headscissors (with a wave, called the High Spot) gets two on Bandido and they go up top for Bandido’s tabletop superplex. The 21 Plex is loaded up but Jericho reverses into a cradle to retain at 17:20.

Rating: B-. Well of course Jericho beat him. Bandido was built up for a few weeks here and then loses clean to Jericho, who counters the big finisher for the win. Jericho has already held the title for about four months and it’s only so interesting. Bandido is someone who could have gotten a big moment out of the win here but I have a feeling we’ll be waiting for Eddie Kingston to come back and beat Jericho as a real New Yorker. That’s not exactly a thrilling way to go but Jericho going over someone with that kind of potential isn’t a surprise anymore.

Results

Hologram b. The Beast Mortos – Sunset flip

Gabe Kidd b. The Butcher – Piledriver

Julia Hart b. Queen Aminata – Octopus

Murder Machines b. ???/??? – Powerbomb/chokeslam combination

Death Riders b. Daniel Garcia/Angelo Parker/Matt Menard – Brutalizer to Parker

Brody King b. Max Caster – Cannonball

Chris Jericho b. Bandido – Rollup

