Hall’s AEW Collision Review 3.1.25  

Collision

Date: March 1, 2025

Location: Oakland Arena, Oakland, California

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness, Tony Schiavone

We’re a little over a week away from Revolution and the show could use some more matches. There is a good chance we will get some more of those this week, but first we have a TNT Title match as Adam Cole challenges Daniel Garcia. That should be good enough and odds are there will be some more solid wrestling to go with it. Let’s get to it.

Daniel Garcia, FTR, the Undisputed Kingdom, Julia Hart, Brody King, Kazuchika Okada, Bandido and Powerhouse Hobbs are ready to fight.

Opening sequence.

FTR vs. Undisputed Kingdom

Wheeler and Strong go technical to start and that’s good for a standoff. Back up and Strong gets in a hiptoss so it’s off to O’Reilly. Harwood comes in to work on the arm again and they trade shots for back to back knockdowns. Everything breaks down and they wind up on the floor until Wheeler gets beaten up in the corner. Harwood comes back in for some suplexes and a quick piledriver gets the pin at 5:04…but O’Reilly’s foot is on the rope.

The match keeps going so Harwood sends O’Reilly into the post. Wheeler comes back in and strikes away as we take a break. Back with Wheeler missing a charge into the corner, allowing O’Reilly to dive through the legs for a tag. The Angle Slams take FTR down and stereo strikes to the head get two on Harwood. The ankle lock makes Wheeler tap but he’s not legal, so Harwood makes the save.

That earns Harwood a ram into Wheeler before the ankle lock goes on again. That’s broken up and Wheeler gets in a cheap shot, allowing Harwood to roll O’Reilly up with trunks for two. Neither of them can hit a spike piledriver so Wheeler is in with a top rope clothesline for two. Everyone is down for a bit before FTR is up with the PowerPlex for two more on O’Reilly. The Shatter Machine is broken up and a quick High/Low finishes Wheeler at 16:49.

Rating: B. This got rolling by the end and that made for a good match, even with FTR losing again. At this point they might be getting ready for a heel turn, as there isn’t much else that they can do with all of these losses. I don’t mind pushing the Kingdom as they’re good, but they’re just kind of floating around at the moment as it is.

Post match respect is not shown.

Willow Nightingale is happy with getting to take out Marina Shafir on Dynamite.

Wheeler Yuta vs. Willie Mack

Yuta shoulders him in the corner to start and hits a quick backsplash. The half crab sends Mack over to the ropes so Yuta chokes away instead. A release German suplex drops Mack again but he avoids a dive off the top. The Cannonball connects for Mack, only for Yuta to hit a running knee to finish Mack at 4:42.

Rating: C. It wasn’t a squash but Yuta as a featured star just isn’t much to see. He is only so good in the first place and having him as part of the Death Riders isn’t helping things. Mack is another someone who feels like he could have been something if given the chance but it never came. He’s pretty much useless now, which isn’t his fault in the slightest.

Post match here is Jon Moxley, who has to carry his own briefcase, which goes upside Mack’s head. Moxley says this is none of Oakland’s business before giving Yuta the briefcase and telling him to finish the job. Another briefcase shot leaves Mack laying.

We look at Momo Watanabe taking the TBS Title from Mercedes Mone.

Billie Starkz gives Mone the title back and throws tea on her.

Toni Storm is in a bed with a neck brace and says that she will face Mariah May in a Hollywood Ending match at Revolution. The match will be no countout, no DQ, no rope breaks and falls count anywhere.

Swerve Strickland vs. Clark Connors

Connors is from New Japan and hasn’t been around AEW in a few years. Strickland sends him into the corner and hits the middle rope elbow to the back. Connors gets in his own shot and kicks the rope into Strickland’s throat before unloading in the corner. Strickland’s backbreaker lets him snap Connors’ arm and we take a break.

Back with Connors snapping off a powerslam but Strickland kicks him in the head. A belly to back superplex plants Connors for two and the rolling Downward Spiral sets up a missed Swerve Stomp. Connors hits a spear and tries a DDT but Strickland reverses into the House Call for the win at 10:05.

Rating: B-. Connors didn’t get much of a reaction and that shouldn’t be a surprise. He’s a bigger star in New Japan, but he has basically no history here, at least not recently, which isn’t going to help get him a reaction. While he looked good in defeat here, it’s not the best start to his new AEW run. Let him have a few wins and then feed him to Strickland, who will benefit more as well.

On Dynamite, the Outrunners earned a Tag Team Title match and the Hurt Syndicate will give them said shot at Revolution.

Harley Cameron is on commentary and names her new finishing move My Finishing Move.

Johnny TV bumps into the Costco Guys and doesn’t like how they treated the MxM Collection. TV challenges Big Boom AJ to find two partners for a six man at Revolution.

Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Nick Ruiz/Vinnie Massaro/Dave Dutra

Dutra gets backed into the corner to start and hit in the face. A running double stomp sets up Moriarty’s suplex DDT for the pin at 1:19. I guess it’s time to act like AEW cares about Taylor and company again for a few weeks.

TNT Title: Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia

Cole is challenging and walks through the Promotions on the way to the ring. The early grappling goes nowhere and they trade rollups for two each. They shake hands until Garcia grabs a neckbreaker for two but Cole is back with a Backstabber. Cole’s own neckbreaker gets two and a snap suplex sets up the chinlock.

Back up and Garcia twists the leg around the rope and hits a running dropkick against the barricade as we take a break. We come back with Cole hitting a brainbuster onto his leg, which is a bit banged up. Another brainbuster onto the leg gets two but the Panama Sunrise is blocked. Garcia superplexes him into a piledriver for two but Cole is back with a Panama Sunrise for two of his own.

The leg gives out on a superkick attempt and Garcia gets the ankle lock. That sends Cole crawling over to the ropes for the break so Garcia piledrives him onto the apron. Naturally Cole is on his feet in about thirty seconds and they slug it out. We get the five minute call…and the Infantry runs in for the double DQ at 15:13.

Rating: B-. Yeah of course they did. The Promotions are a great example of an act that has been run into the ground so many times by AEW that they have lost whatever impact they could have. They’ve been treated as losers and cannon fodder for so long and that adds up in fans’ minds. That was what I was thinking as soon as they ran in, as there is almost no reason to believe that this is going to be their big step in the right direction. The match was a good back and forth match with Cole looking better than he has recently, but dang that ending took the lift out of things.

Post match the beatdown is on and Matt Menard tries to make the save, only to be dropped by Shane Taylor. The villains beat up Cole and Garcia to leave them laying.

Video on the Opps.

The Costco Guys have found Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe for the match at Revolution. And the word of the day is BOOM. That’s what they brought these two back for?

Julia Hart vs. Queen Aminata

During Aminata’s entrance, Serena Deeb talks about wanting to face Aminata in a Pure Rules match and has a playbook on Hart. Aminata grinds away on a headlock to start but Hart sends her into the corner for a running elbow. The chinlock is broken up and Aminata knocks her down as we take a break. Back with Hart fighting out of a figure four with the legs and hitting a standing moonsault for two. Hart cranks on both arms but misses the moonsault. A big headbutt sends Hart into the ropes for a running boot to give Aminata the clean pin at 9:05.

Rating: C+. Well ok then. Hart is someone who has been getting presented as a bigger deal in recent weeks and then she loses clean here. Aminata has lost more than a few times but she still seems to have a lot of potential. At some point she has to win something to follow up on that potential, though this is certainly a surprising choice for one of those wins.

Post match Brody King comes out to check on Hart but gets decked by Kazuchika Okada (who he bumped into as Okada arrived at the start of the show).

Kenny Omega talks about losing to Konosuke Takeshita twice in one week. The title that Takeshita holds represents being the best and if he can beat Omega a third time, maybe it’s time for Omega to admit he can’t do it anymore. He no longer has the baggage of being an EVP and all he cares about is the gold. Serious promo from Omega here and it worked.

Learning Tree vs. Powerhouse Hobbs/Bandido

Bill and Hobbs start things off but of course we’ll go with Keith instead. Hobbs isn’t about to be whipped into the ropes so he shoulders Keith down. Hobbs picks Keith up and hands him to Bandido in an impressive power display so it’s off to Bill, who can’t quite hit a chokeslam. The ten paces spot is loaded up but Bill’s cheap shot misses.

We take a break and come back with Bill not being able to hit a powerbomb and missing a splash in the corner. The tag brings in Hobbs to clean house with the clotheslines and a middle rope spinning powerslam gets two, with Bill making the save. Bandido comes back in to strike it out with Keith before they hit stereo dropkicks for a double down. Bill and Hobbs strike it out until Bill’s missed charge sends him outside. Bandido moonsaults onto Bill, leaving Hobbs to bust Keith’s spine for the pin at 11:25.

Rating: B-. This was all about giving Hobbs a nice win in his hometown and it went perfectly well. Hobbs continues to be someone who could be a big deal if given the chance and hopefully he takes the Ring Of Honor World Title from Chris Jericho as soon as possible. Bandido would have been a fine choice to do the same but alas here we are instead. Not a great match here, but it did what it needed to.

