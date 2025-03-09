Hall’s AEW Collision Review – 3.8.25  

Collision

Date: March 8, 2025

Location: Memorial Auditorium, Sacramento, California

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness, Tony Schiavone

It’s the last show before Revolution and that means we very well may get some more matches added at the last minute. Other than that, it is time to firm up what we already have on the card, which should come in the form of some good stuff. AEW has been going well as of late and if they can keep that going throughout the weekend, things will be looking up. Let’s get to it.

Opps vs. Jack Banning/Starboy Charlie/Titus Alexander

Hook suplexes Charlie to start and then does the same to Alexander. Shibata and Joe chop away at Alexander and then Joe gets to hammer away at the jaw. Shibata’s running corner dropkick sets up the PK for the pin at 2:18.

Cope is ready to win the title from Jon Moxley, who is a spin doctor rather than a messiah. He wants the Moxley who will come after him so he has to make this count. There is no tomorrow because this might be his final shot at a world title. You know, other than tomorrow, when he gets his title shot.

Momo Watanabe vs. Serena Deeb

Mercedes Mone is on commentary. Deeb works on the arm to start and spins out of Watanabe’s wristlock for a bonus. They trade headlock takeovers and headscissors escapes before we stop to look at Mone again. Deeb pulls her into a surfboard but lets it go, allowing Watanabe to hit a dropkick. Watanabe starts firing off kicks to the chest but gets caught in a dragon screw legwhip as we take a break.

Back with Watanabe snapping off some suplexes and hitting a PK for two. Deeb’s Octopus hold doesn’t last long as Watanabe is out with a snap suplex. Back up and a hammerlock lariat gives Deeb two as Mone is getting frustrated. A half crab has Watanabe in more trouble but she fights up and hits a kick to the head. Watanabe grabs a bridging half nelson suplex for the pin at 11:09.

Rating: B-. And that’s the extent of build that Watanabe is getting for her title match against Mone tomorrow night. Watanabe won a four way in Japan, threw something on Mone, and took a good while to beat Deeb. There isn’t much of a reason to believe that she’s going to win the title tomorrow, but here we are anyway as Mone gets to face someone who means very little to the AEW audience. It isn’t about Watanabe’s talent, but rather about her not meaning much of anything around here. That’s a bad thing and AEW likes to do it far too often.

Post match Mone gets in Watanabe’s face and gets taken out just as fast.

We look back at Will Ospreay getting taken out by the Don Callis Family on Dynamite.

At Dynamite, Ospreay was banged up but he is ready for the cage match at Revolution. He talks about his history with his old friends in Japan and how they took over. Then last year, Kyle Fletcher turned on him and it’s time to face off. He loves Fletcher but now he has to fight like an animal and prove that he is on another level.

Harley Cameron vs. Tatevik Hunanyan

Hunanyan jumps her from behind to start and chokes away on the mat, followed by a Russian legsweep. Cameron gets some boots up out of the corner and nails a Shining Wizard. Her Finishing Move (the official name) finishes for Cameron at 2:15.

Kyle Fletcher doesn’t like Will Ospreay treating their cage match like a stepping stone to the World Title. The reality is that Ospreay is the thing standing in Fletcher’s way. Ospreay is going to be locked in a cage with a lion and the mat will be painted red with his bed.

The Infantry vs. Undisputed Kingdom

Dean gets taken into the corner and chopped a bunch to start, setting up O’Reilly’s suplex for two. It’s off to Bravo, who gets kneed in the ribs, but is able to take O’Reilly into the corner to take over. O’Reilly backdrops his way out of trouble though and the tag brings in Strong to clean house.

We take a break and come back with Dean hitting a jumping clothesline on Strong, setting up a splash for two. Strong fights up without much trouble and hands it back to O’Reilly for strikes and suplexes. Dean breaks up a guillotine choke but the High/Low finishes Bravo off at 8:39.

Rating: C+. The Infantry being presented as a thing might have been a bigger hit if I hadn’t seen them lose on Ring Of Honor two days ago. That’s the way things keep going around here, as someone might start getting some momentum but they lose a random match and things get derailed. It isn’t like the Infantry has much going for them, but if AEW wants the Kingdom to get something out of this, maybe don’t have them lose so recently?

Don Callis dubs Konosuke Takeshita as the new god of professional wrestling and promises to end Kenny Omega.

We recap the Learning Tree trying to prove themselves to Chris Jericho. Gravity wants a Ring Of Honor World Title shot.

Jon Moxley talks about how he and Cope are the last of a dying breed. Cope is always feeling that dream of being champion one more time. That’s why this is about respect, which Moxley wants to do for Cope. When he gets his hands around Cope’s neck, should he show him mercy? Would Cope do that? Moxley promises to hurt Cope and then he’ll know what respect feels like.

Hologram vs. Dralistico

They take turns flipping over each other to start and that’s good for a standoff. Dralistico puts him up against the ropes, waits about ten seconds, and then hits a loud chop. Hologram avoids a charge to the floor and hits a big dive as the pace picks up. Back in and Dralistico grabs a top rope hurricanrana out to the floor, setting up a dive of his own. Hologram is sent mask first into a few things and Dralistico hits a basement superkick as we take a break.

Back with the referee yelling at Dralistico, leaving Hologram to hit a Spanish Fly on the floor. They chop it out on the apron until Dralistico hurricanranas him outside again. The slugout ensues on the floor until they both dive back in at nine to beat the count. Dralistico grabs a springboard Codebreaker for two but Hologram’s sitout powerbomb gets the same.

A Spanish Fly rocks Dralistico, but he’s right back with a crucifix driver to leave both of them down. The springboard Canadian Destroyer gives Dralistico two (as the referee catches his feet on the ropes) so Hologram grabs a very spinning torture rack powerbomb for the pin at 13:32 (ignore Dralistico raising his arm up, almost in a salute, during the pin).

Rating: B. Take two talented guys, put them in the ring and let them go nuts for a bit. It’s an idea that has worked well for the better part of ever and that was the case again here. I’m not sure what Hologram is going to do as far as moving up the card, but for now he seems to be back in the “just let him do cool stuff” mode for the moment.

Post match the Beast Mortos runs in for the beatdown and goes for Hologram’s mask but Komander makes the save. That doesn’t work either and the beatdown ensues…until the villains just stop.

FTR kind of apologizes for not showing respect to the Undisputed Kingdom last week. They’ll run it back next week. Adam Cole wants a rematch with Daniel Garcia, but he’s off to defend his title.

The Hurt Syndicate sees the Outrunners as underdogs, which the Syndicate has never been. Tomorrow, those dogs are being put down. Good, serious promo here from the champs. Er, well MVP as the champs didn’t actually talk.

Outrunners vs. Premiere Athletes

Mark Sterling is here with the Athletes. Nese forearms Magnum to start but Magnum is right back with the big wind up punch. A suplex drops Nese again and it’s off to Floyd, who gets hammered down in the corner. Floyd fights up but goes after Sterling, earning himself another beating.

Everything breaks down and the Athletes are knocked outside as we take a break. Back with Magnum fighting out of a chinlock but getting his throat snapped over the top rope. Nese clotheslines Daivari by mistake though and the hot tag brings in Floyd to clean house. The Mega Powers Elbow hits Nese but Total Recall is broken up. Cue the Hurt Syndicate to watch as Total Recall finishes Daivari at 8:28.

Rating: C. The Outrunners are as weird of a set of pay per view challengers for the titles as you’re going to find in AEW as they don’t have a reputation for winning major matches but yet here they are. That’s going to lead to some interesting possibilities at Revolution, but this was little more than a way to build the Outrunners up a bit at the last minute. That’s not a bad idea at all, though I’m not sure how much impact it had.

We go to the premiere of Queen Of The Ring, where Mariah May jumped Toni Storm.

Revolution rundown.

We get a music video for MJF vs. Hangman Page. It’s a look at how both of them rose up the ranks and got here, with MJF getting more serious for this fight. Page on the other hand is insane most of the time so it fits him well.

The Conglomeration is ready to team with Big Boom AJ against Johnny TV and the MxM Collection at Revolution.

TNT Title: Lee Moriarty vs. Daniel Garcia

Only Garcia is defending. They go to the mat to start and wrestle to a stalemate before fighting over a crossarm choke. An exchange of armdrags lets Garcia get two so Moriarty goes to the ropes. Garcia isn’t having that and hits a running boot before hammering away in the corner. That earns him a drop onto the turnbuckle and they go outside, where Garcia hits a running boot against the barricade.

We take a break and come back with Garcia caught in an abdominal stretch, followed by some running knees to the ribs. Garcia wins a battle over a suplex and hammers away in the corner again. A neckbreaker gives Garcia two and a top rope superplex hits Moriarty. Garcia’s ribs give out on a piledriver attempt though and Moriarty plants him for two.

Back up and a discus lariat gives Garcia two and they trade rollups for two each. A double clothesline leaves both of them down and the fans approve. They strike it out until Moriarty pulls him into the Border City Stretch. That’s reversed into the Dragontamer, which is reversed back into the Border City Stretch. This time Garcia escapes and hits the piledriver to retain at 14:56.

Rating: B-. Another solid match here, though I’m not sure how much drama there was as far as a title change goes. Moriarty doesn’t mean much of anything in AEW and he gets to lose here again. I’m still not sure what the point is in having a reigning Ring Of Honor champion losing here, when Shane Taylor was right there to take the loss without devaluing a title. I know Ring Of Honor doesn’t mean anything, but could you quit reminding us that it doesn’t mean anything?

Post match Shane Taylor Promotions come in for the beatdown but the Undisputed Kingdom runs in for the save to.

Kenny Omega is ready for Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution. What happens after he takes the title? What does Don Callis want Takeshita for then? Takeshita needs to show what he can do tomorrow night.

Results

Opps b. Jack Banning/Starboy Charlie/Titus Alexander – PK to Alexander

Momo Watanabe b. Serena Deeb – Bridging half nelson suplex

Harley Cameron b. Tatevik Hunanyan – Her Finishing Move

Undisputed Kingdom b. The Infantry – High/Low to Bravo

Hologram b. Dralistico – Torture rack bomb

Outrunners b. Premiere Athletes – Total Recap to Daivari

Daniel Garcia b. Lee Moriarty – Piledriver

