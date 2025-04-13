Hall’s AEW Collision Review – 4.12.25  

Collision

Date: April 12, 2025

Location: MassMutual Center, Springfield, Massachusetts

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness

We are done with Dynasty and the long road to Double Or Nothing has begun. That could go in a few different ways but for right now, AEW has taken its foot off the gas, at least for the time being. It made for an enjoyable Dynamite and it would be nice to see the same thing happen again here. Let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

Commentary tells us that Pac is injured and therefore Jon Moxley is taking his place as an interim Trios Champion. That’s about the only option they had so there is nothing wrong with that move.

Here is FTR to explain turning on Cope at Dynasty. Wheeler talks about how the more he listened to Harwood talk about Cope, the more sense it made. The reality was that Cope only cared about himself so at Dynasty, everything clicked. Cope saw Wheeler as a helpless kid but the reality is FTR are living legends and they should be treated as such. Harwood has been realizing he needed to change and the people will understand that he is right.

After waiting for four months, the only thing they were allowed to be was Cope’s new Edgeheads. Just like every wrestler in Cope’s place, he was too selfish because he wanted them to help him win another World Title. That brings Harwood to Tony Schiavone, who wasn’t pleased with them on Dynamite. Against Nigel’s advice, Schiavone gets in the ring and says FTR was wrong.

Harwood cuts him off and brings up Schiavone talking about Harwood’s daughter. Ever the genius, Schiavone brings it up AGAIN and gets loaded into a spike piledriver. That’s enough for Nigel to get up (FTR lets Schiavone go) and step between them, which draws out Daniel Garcia. FTR shoves him down (not clear if they knew who it was) before immediately apologizing and helping him up. FTR leaves in peace. Nigel getting involved is interesting, though I’m not sure I can imagine him having a match out of this.

Toni Storm is ready for the winner of the Owen Hart Tournament and has some thoughts on the competitors:

Mercedes Mone: She’ll drain her 401k and leave her having to drink Storm’s bath water.

Kris Statlander: What a woman.

Jamie Hayter: No one has ever made a dime in wrestling pretending to be from another era.

Anyway, she’s ready for anyone.

Women’s Owen Hart Tournament First Round: Jamie Hayter vs. Billie Starkz

They take turns missing shots to the face to start so Starkz suckers her in with a handshake. Starkz sends her to the apron for a basement superkick to the floor but gets sent hard into the barricade. That’s broken up and Starkz hits a Swanton off the apron to the back for a big crash. Back in and Hayter hits a spinebuster for two before sending Starkz outside as we take a break.

We come back with Hayter working on a half crab but Starkz fights up for a kick out of the corner. Starkz slugs back but gets caught in a fireman’s carry into the knee for two. Some forearms rock Starkz, who gets two off a backslide. Starkz drops her again and the Swanton connects for two more. They go to the apron where Hayter gets in a headbutt and suplexes her out to the floor. Back in and they slug it out until the Hayterade finishes for Hayter at 13:56.

Rating: C+. Starkz is trying in these chances she’s getting but at the same time, you’re only going to get so much out of someone who has never won anything of note on the main roster. Other than the women’s midcard title in Ring Of Honor, there isn’t much of a resume there, certainly not compared to Hayter. I’m not sure how far Hayter is going to go, but at least she got a win here.

The Death Riders are ready to keep fighting without Pac, with Jon Moxley taking Pac’s place as a Trios Champion. Moxley isn’t sure what the Opps are teaching Hook, but chicks dig scars.

Gates Of Agony vs. ???/???

Kaun hits a running suplex to start and it’s off to Liona for the corner clotheslines. It’s back to Kaun for Open The Gates for a double pin at 1:06. Total destruction.

FTR goes to leave but Matt Menard and Angelo Parker cut them off and yell at them a lot. A match seems to be made for later.

Blake Christian vs. Anthony Bowens

Billy Gunn is here with Bowens, who takes Christian down into a front facelock to start. A rollup gives Bowens two but Christian avoids a charge and hits a quick springboard dropkick to the back. Bowens fights up without much trouble and we take a break. Back with Bowens kicking away and hitting a running Fameasser from behind. Christian gets hung up in the ropes for a spinning DDT and a near fall. Back up and a Spanish Fly gives Christian two and a 630 connects for the same. A Stunner drops Bowens again but he’s right back up with a superkick. The spinning forearm finishes for Bowens at 9:11.

Rating: C+. This was another nice win for Bowens, who is on the way to his own singles run after the Acclaimed broken up. That has me at least somewhat interesting as Bowens is feeling like he could be a star if given the chance. You have to start somewhere and beating Christian in a first (non-squash) singles match is a good way to get things going.

Post match Bowens says this is a long time coming and he is the five tool player. He doesn’t need some document to prove he is the best, so who is the best to get a beating?

Megan Bayne vs. LMK/Kelly Madan

Penelope Ford is here with Bayne, who drives Madan into the corner with the shoulders to start. LMK gets tossed aside and they’re both splashed in the corner. Fate’s Descent sends Maddan onto LMK for the double pin at 1:28. Another total squash.

We look at the Men’s Owen Hart Tournament.

Kevin Knight vs. AR Fox

They trade rollups to start and Knight hits a spinning splash for two. Knight’s springboard is cut off with an enziguri and Fox sends him outside as we take a break. Back with Knight hitting a nice dropkick and unloading in the corner. A Sky High gives Knight two but Fox kicks him down and hits a 450 for two of his own. Knight hits another dropkick but gets kicked in the face, only to come back with a springboard clothesline for the pin at 8:07.

Rating: B-. This was the “let them do their thing” for awhile match and that’s what it should have been. Fox can make almost anyone look entertaining and Knight does a lot of good on his own. Knight seems like someone who is going to be a player around here and giving him a few wins here and there will only be a good thing for him.

The Gates Of Agony want the Hurt Syndicate.

FTR vs. Matt Menard/Angelo Parker

Daniel Garcia comes out to watch as FTR jumps them to start fast. Wheeler beats on Parker on the floor as Harwood drops Menard inside. Menard is already busted open (and it’s a gusher) so Harwood hammers away even more. Menard comes back with some right hands but Wheeler cuts him off. The Shatter Machine hits Parker and a spike piledriver drops Menard. Another spike piledriver connects so Garcia begs them to start…which is actually enough to get Wheeler to cover for the pin at 3:29.

Rating: C. This wasn’t about the match of course but rather about FTR looking like killers out there. Beating up Menard and Parker is a fine way to go as they’re mainly around to take punishment. The blade job from Menard was a good one and made FTR seem that much more devastating. Good angle here, though Garcia being involved isn’t the most appealing thing.

Post match Garcia yells at FTR and checks on Menard, only to get beaten down as well. The spike piledriver plants Garcia again so security has to save him from another one. The Paragon makes the real save (ignore Nigel calling them the Undisputed Kingdom).

Women’s Owen Hart Tournament First Round: Athena vs. Harley Cameron

Athena’s Ring Of Honor Women’s Title isn’t on the line. Athena backs her into the corner to start so Cameron grabs a headlock. A rollup gives Athena two and they go to a staredown, which has Athena a bit surprised. Cameron is sent to the apron for a kick to the head but Athena sends her head first into the buckle. A wheelbarrow suplex on the floor drops Cameron hard and we take a break.

Back with Athena working on a bow and arrow, which is quickly escaped. Athena strikes away for two and puts Cameron in the Tree Of Woe for some kicks to the back. A swinging neckbreaker gives Cameron two and she strikes away in the ropes. Athena rolls through a high crossbody but gets hurricanranaed back down. Cameron forearms her out of the air and gets two off a belly to back suplex. Her Finishing Move is broken up but Cameron grabs a rollup for two. Athena knocks her back down though and hits the O Face for the pin at 10:28.

Rating: B-. It’s nice to see Cameron getting to put up a fight here and she only got so far. The good thing is that Cameron now has a finishing move (Her Finishing Move) to serve as something of a threat. That’s one of the keys she has been missing and if she can string together some wins, it could get that much better. Athena needs to move on in the tournament though, even if she’s facing Mercedes Mone next and that might be it for her.

Mercedes Mone is ready to face Athena in her own hometown of Boston.

Men’s Owen Hart Tournament First Round: Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita

King powers him into the corner to start but gets caught in a quickly broken headlock. A belly to back suplex drops Takeshita and King chops away in the corner. The running backsplash misses though and Takeshita drops a middle rope backsplash to take over. They’re quickly on the apron, where King hits a Death Valley Driver to knock Takeshita silly. The running crossbody against the barricade is cut off by a jumping knee though and we take a break.

Back with King hitting a cannonball for two, meaning it’s time to trade forearms. Takeshita muscles him up for the Blue Thunder Bomb before King wins an exchange of clotheslines. Dante’s Inferno gets two but Takeshita hits a kneeling piledriver into a wheelbarrow suplex. One heck of a lariat gives Takeshita two and two running knees get the same. Another pair of running knees finish King at 12:19.

Rating: B. This was a match where the result was only so much in doubt given King’s recent record in singles matches. That’s not a bad thing though, as giving Takeshita a dragon to slay is something that works rather well. Takeshita continues to feel like he could be an outstanding hero if given the chance, and there is a good chance that’s coming one day.

Results

Jamie Hayter b. Billie Starkz – Hayterade

Gates Of Agony b. ???/??? – Double pin

Anthony Bowens b. Blake Christian – Discus forearm

Megan Bayne b. LMK/Kelly Madan – Double pin

Kevin Knight b. AR Fox – Springboard clothesline

FTR b. Matt Menard/Angelo Parker – Spike piledriver to Menard

Athena b. Harley Cameron – O Face

Konosuke Takeshita b. Brody King – Running knee

