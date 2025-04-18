Hall’s AEW Collision Review 4.17.25  

Collision

Date: April 17, 2025

Location: MGM Music Hall At Fenway, Boston, Massachusetts

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness

It’s a special Thursday edition of the show and hopefully that means AEW uses the chance that they have to crank things up a bit. We still have a long time to go before Double Or Nothing but we are coming off one heck of a Dynamite so this show is going to have its work cut out. Hopefully they can live up to the hype so let’s get to it.

Opening sequence, still with the Saturday Night’s All Right For Fighting theme.

We get a big recap of Dynamite.

Marina Shafir beats up…I guess a production worker and here are the rest of the Death Riders to wreck a bunch of stuff. Jon Moxley says everyone who was celebrating last night, enjoy it while you can. He officially doesn’t like the Young Bucks and threatens their future if they cross his path again. That brings him to Samoa Joe, who Moxley has always respected but Joe has started something that Moxley has to finish. That is why Moxley is challenging Joe for a World Title match and the team leaves.

We run down the card.

Kevin Knight vs. Lance Archer

Don Callis is here with Archer, who unloads on Knight in the corner to start. Knight slips out of a chokeslam and dropkicks him onto the ramp. A dive takes him down again and Knight unloads in the corner, only to get dropped with a single shot. Archer misses a shot to the face and gets knocked down by a heck of a running shoulder. They go outside with Knight being swung into the steps.

We take a break and come back with Knight still in trouble and being dropped with a single right hand. An overhead German suplex sends Knight flying again but the Blackout and a chokeslam are both escaped. Knight avoids a charge in the corner but gets kicked down to cut him off again. A super hurricanrana brings Archer out of the corner and a splash gets two. Archer buckle bombs him into a chokeslam for two but Knight breaks up Old School. Knight hits a diving clothesline to the floor and another one connects for the surprise pin at 11:42.

Rating: B. I dug this, with Knight fighting from beneath the entire way and finally knocking the giant down for the win. Knight is clearly someone AEW sees something in and if they are going to push him as a big deal, he needs to win matches like this one. Good win here, with Archer being someone who can be rebuilt rather quickly.

The Opps are still serious but they’re happy with their Trios Titles win.

Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter respect each other but they’re ready to face off in the Women’s Owen Hart Tournament.

FTR has sent in an apology to Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness, though Schiavone needed to be scared a bit. They didn’t want to hurt Nigel either, as his body and mind are fragile.

We look at Josh Alexander joining the Don Callis Family.

Josh Alexander/Konosuke Takeshita vs. Rocky Romero/Tomohiro Ishii

Takeshita and Ishii slug it out to start until Ishii shrugs off a running shoulder. Takeshita clothesline him down and it’s a double tag to Alexander and Romero. Alexander easily takes over and we go to a break. Back with Romero hitting a super Sliced Bread on Takeshita and handing it back to Ishii to slug away. Everything breaks down and Ishii drops Takeshita with a clothesline.

Alexander’s torture rack bomb plants Ishii for two but Romero is there with a springboard spinning crossbody. A German suplex gives Alexander two on Ishii but he’s back up to save Romero from a powerbomb. Ishii shrugs off a German suplex and a double shot to the face leave Ishii and Alexander down. Romero is knocked down as well, leaving Alexander and Takeshita to hit stereo discus forearms to Ishii. A powerbomb gives Alexander the pin at 10:22.

Rating: B-. Another good, hard hitting match here, even with Romero there as his usual annoying self. This was a way for Alexander to look good and while he probably would have gotten more out of doing this on his own, I’ll take him getting a win where I can. Takeshita gets a win after his loss to Will Ospreay in their classic on Dynamite, so this was a good way to go.

Post match Ishii and Romero have issues and the fight is on. Cue a man in a hoodie to help take Ishii out….and it’s Trent Beretta. They pull out a monkey wrench to lay Ishii out again.

Mercedes Mone is excited to be in Boston but Harley Cameron pops up with the puppet. Mone gets annoyed that she started talking to the puppet and storms off.

Megan Bayne vs. Rebecca Scott/Ashley Vox

Penelope Ford is here with Bayne. A double dropkick doesn’t hurt Bayne, who suplexes both of them at once. Three straight powerbombs have not Bayne in trouble and Fate’s Descent drops Vox onto Scott for the double pin at 1:15. The fans were WAY into Bayne here and it’s no surprise given how awesome she looked.

Video on Anthony Bowens.

TNT Title: Adam Cole vs. ???

Cole is defending in an open challenge against….Claudio Castagnoli. Well that’s a big one. Castagnoli throws stuff on the way to the ring and seems to have banged up Nigel’s knee. Cole gets powered into the corner to start and knocked down but grabs a quickly broken sleeper. Cole’s running knee gets two and Castagnoli is frustrated on the floor.

That’s fine with Cole, who avoids a running uppercut against the barricade, only to get sent flying over said barricade. Since countouts aren’t a thing around here, Cole gets back inside, where Castagnoli grabs a chinlock. Someone is bleeding from somewhere as Cole is sent outside again and we take a break.

Back with Castagnoli charging into a superkick in the corner and we get a double breather. Castagnoli blasts him with a clothesline but gets caught with a Death Valley Driver onto the knee. Back up and the swing has Cole down into a crossface, followed by Swiss Death for two. Castagnoli unloads with uppercuts in the corner and a top rope superplex gets one…and Cole reverses into a crucifix to retain at 15:14.

Rating: B. This was almost a squash until the ending, which came so out of nowhere that it took me by surprise. It’s nice to see the Death Riders losing clean again, even if it came after Castagnoli beat the fire out of Cole. That’s not the worst way to go and I liked how well it went, even if it was Castagnoli getting caught rather than being defeated.

Post match Castagnoli wrecks a bunch of things and Jon Moxley and the Death Riders have to get him away from ringside.

We recap Chris Jericho walking out on the Learning Tree last week.

The Learning Tree is disappointed in Jericho but Bryan Keith tells Big Bill to keep it private. They want to handle it like family, but Bill doesn’t seem happy.

La Faccion Ingobernable vs. KM/Rosario Grillo/LSG

La Faccion jumps them at the bell and the beatdown is on in a hurry. LSG gets taken apart and KM is knocked into the corner. Dralistico hits a big flip dive to the floor and the Bull’s Horns finishes Rush at 1:52. Complete destruction.

Kevin Knight is happy with his win but not so much with the Don Callis Family. Mike Bailey congratulates him but Ricochet interrupts. Ricochet tells him to not mess with the chain of command, though Knight says he respects Ricochet for what he has done. Knight mocks Ricochet’s lack of hair and a fight is teased, with Bailey saying they’ll do this later.

Ring Of Honor TV Title: Nick Wayne vs. Komander

Wayne is challenging and gets hammered into the corner to start. Komander cuts him off with a kick to the head but it’s too early for Cielito Lindo. Instead Komander hits a springboard high crossbody, only for Wayne to snap the back of his neck across the top rope. Another springboard is broken up and Komander is sent crashing out to the floor as we take a break.

Back with Komander putting him on the top and running the corner for a kick to the head. A running Swanton hits Wayne on the ramp but he rolls Komander up for two. Komander’s poisonrana gets two more so Wayne kicks him in the head. Wayne’s World is broken up and Komander knocks him to the floor for a big dive. Back in and Cielito Lindo hits raised boots and a fisherman’s buster gives Wayne the pin and the title at 11:03.

Rating: B. This got going near the end and I’ll take Wayne getting the title rather than having Komander just being around as champion and not doing much. I could go for Christian Cage coming after the title and not being able to get it, but at least Wayne is doing something. Now if only he could be doing that on Ring Of Honor instead of around here.

Video on Hologram.

Top Flight is ready to fight Cru next week. Cru comes in for some shouting.

Kris Statlander/Julia Hart vs. Mercedes Mone/Harley Cameron

Toni Storm is on commentary. Cameron tries to throw the puppet in to start and it is promptly stomped down. A headscissors sends Statlander down for a bit better success but she muscles Cameron over for a suplex. Hart comes in with Old School and a basement lariat for two but Cameron is back up with an enziguri. Mone comes in but gets sent outside as we take an early break.

Back with Mone grabbing a wristdrag out of the corner, setting up Three Amigos to Statlander. That’s fine with Statlander, who rolls double suplexes to show off. Mone and Cameron wind up on top of each other so Hart moonsaults onto both of them. Everything breaks down and Hart is up first (Storm: “That is one spooky b****.”) for the moonsault to Mone’s raised boots. Statlander muscles Mone up but Cameron tags herself in, allowing Statlander to hit a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Statlander hits Hayterade to pin Cameron at 11:03.

Rating: C+. The ending was a fine enough way to set up Hayter vs. Statlander and that’s all this match really needed. Cameron taking the fall is a good enough way to go as losing to Statlander isn’t going to hurt her. At the same time, Mone and Cameron could wind up being a fun wacky pair if they go that way, though it could go in a few different directions.

Results

Kevin Knight b. Lance Archer – Springboard clothesline

Josh Alexander/Konosuke Takeshita b. Rocky Romero/Tomohiro Ishii – Powerbomb to Alexander

Megan Bayne b. Rebecca Scott/Ashley Vox – Double pin

Adam Cole b. Claudio Castagnoli – Crucifix

La Faccion Ingobernable b. KM/Rosario Grillo/LSG – Bull’s Horns to Rush

Nick Wayne b. Komander – Fisherman’s buster

Kris Statlander/Julia Hart b. Harley Cameron/Mercedes Mone – Hayterade to Cameron

