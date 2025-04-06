Hall’s AEW Collision Review – 4.5.25  

AEW Collision

Date: April 5, 2025

Location: Peoria Civic Center, Peoria, Illinois

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Don Callis

It’s the night before Dynasty, and the card seems to be completely set. That means we are likely going to be seeing some final pushes towards the show, which should be at least somewhat interesting. If nothing else, maybe we can get a few matches added to the Kickoff Show, which tends to be the case at the last minute. Let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

Don Callis Family vs. Powerhouse Hobbs/Tomohiro Ishii

Callis is not pleased with Ishii as their partner. Ishii and Takeshita trade shoulders to start and then forearm it out. Even Callis thinks that might not be a good idea for Takeshita, who gets dropped with a running shoulder. They knock each other down, and it’s off to Hobbs vs. Fletcher, with the latter powering Hobbs into the corner.

Hobbs does the exact same thing as Callis goes on about how horrible Hobbs happens to be. Fletcher’s DDT doesn’t work as Hobbs stands his ground and then sends Fletcher hard into the corner. Everything breaks down, and Ishii gets double forearmed as we take a break. Back with Fletcher punching Hobbs off the apron and getting in a Suck It for good measure. Ishii suplexes Takeshita, and the diving tag brings Hobbs in to clean house. A Rock Bottom sends Fletcher outside, and a spinebuster hits Takeshita, only for Hobbs to seem shaken up.

Ishii comes back in for a German suplex to Fletcher, but the villains are back up for a double running boot in the corner. Hobbs is back in for a powerslam on Takeshit, and Ishii’s lariat gets two. Fletcher hits a brainbuster for the same, followed by a Tombstone to drop Ishii. Another brainbuster gives Fletcher the pin at 13:44.

Rating: B. This was a goodhard-hittingng match between the four of them, and Ishii taking the fall was the right call. Hobbs is someone who has lost far more often than he should, and the other two are going to be protected for their runs in the Owen Hart Tournament. I’m not sure if either of them will be winning, but they seem primed for something good going forward.

We look at the mixed tag from Dynamite, with Jon Moxley attacking Willow Nightingale after the match. This led to Swerve Strickland swearing revenge but being taken out anyway to end the show.

Cru is ready for Top Flight, but go up to Nick Wayne. They ask him to help with AR Fox, but he might be too valuable to help them. Cru mocks him for needing Christian Cage’s permission, so Wayne will help with Fox. But for himself.

Here is Max Caster for another open challenge.

Max Caster vs. Mark Briscoe

Red Neck Kung Fu sends Caster outside for a running flip dive, followed by the Jay Driller to give Briscoe the pin at 1:30.

Video on Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight.

Jay White is annoyed at being out of the Owen Hart Tournament but reminds Knight that he’s only getting the spot because of an injury. As for Ospreay, he’s getting to avoid White for another day. White isn’t happy with the Death Riders for his broken hand, and he’ll be planning his revenge.

Cru vs. Top Flight

Leila Grey offers a distraction, and Top Flight jumps Cru from behind to start fast. Top Flight rain down right hands in the corner, and we settle down to Darius dropkicking Rush. Andretti comes in for a superkick and Arabian moonsault, though, allowing Rush to hit a dive as we take a break.

Back with Darius and Andretti hitting stereo clotheslines, allowing a double tag to bring in Dante and Rush. A cheap shot from Andretti cuts Dante off, and he tags himself in for a springboard clothesline. Everything breaks down again, and we get a four-way slugout until Dante and Rush are knocked outside. Andretti Falcon Arrows Darius, but Dante comes in with a cradle for the pin at 8:01.

Rating: C+. They did what they could in the limited time they had here due to the break, but it was what you would expect from these guys. It’s a good example of taking people and putting them in the ring for the fast-paced match, even if the feud has dragged on too long. I still want to see Top Flight move up, but that doesn’t seem to be taking place anytime soon. Post-match, the brawl is on, but AR Fox makes the save. Nick Wayne runs in to take him out, and a six-man is announced for Zero Hour.

Jamie Hayter is impressed by Billie Starkz but warns her to be wary of Athena. Starkz says she’ll prove herself in the tournament.

We get a face-to-face sitdown with Adam Cole and Daniel Garcia (with their respective friends). Cole talks about how they first faced each other about two years later, and Garcia hasn’t changed much. Back in the day, he was confused, and that’s what Garcia still is today. All Cole needed was a few more seconds to win the title, and that’s what he’ll do on Sunday, which is his wrestling anniversary.

Garcia talks about the chances that Cole has had over his career, but this is his last chance. Cole asks everyone else to leave and tells Garcia that he respects him…but Garcia isn’t ready. The reality is Cole has been the guy longer than Garcia has been wrestling, and he’ll prove that to Garcia this Sunday. Good enough stuff here, but this feud still isn’t doing anything for me.

Pac vs. Cash Wheeler

They grapple into the corner to start until Pac pulls him down with a headlock. It works so well that he does it again before sending Wheeler into the buckle a few times. Wheeler comes back with a boot to send him outside, where Pac grabs a breather. Back in and Wheeler gets caught up top but breaks up a superplex attempt. Pac crotches him anyway, and a big forearm sends Wheeler off the apron and into the camera for a unique crash. A moonsault takes Wheeler down again, and we take a break.

Back with Pac grabbing a headlock and glaring at the camera in a rather menacing way. Wheeler fights up and strikes away, including a running clothesline. A powerslam gives Wheeler two, but he misses a top rope splash for the big crash landing. Pac takes too long loading up the Black Arrow, though, and gets superplexed down for two.

Back up and Pac snaps off the rebound German suplex for two but misses the Black Arrow. Wheeler’s piledriver gets another near fall, and it’s Claudio Castagnoli time. Cope cuts him off, so here is Wheeler Yuta, who is cut off by Dax Harwood. That doesn’t go well as Yuta hits Harwood in the head with a hammer (as you do) but gets piledriven. The melee is enough for Pac to cradle Wheeler for the pin at 15:08.

Rating: B. Wheeler, as well as Harwood, are both talented stars, but they aren’t exactly the most successful singles wrestlers. That’s what made for a problem here, as I didn’t believe that Wheeler was going to win here, because he never does. If he is going to be in singles matches over and over, he needs to win something occasionally to make him feel like a threat. If the Death Riders are retaining tomorrow, Pac losing to a rollup isn’t going to hurt him that badly. Post-match, Cope and FTR are all ok before their title match.

Video on the International Title match at Dynasty.

Shane Taylor Promotions is sick of people talking about battlefields and warfare around here. They don’t seem to like the Opps. Other than battlefields and warfare, I’m sick of AEW/ROH pretending like Taylor and company are going to get anything resembling a serious push. It just isn’t going to happen at this point, and these promos aren’t changing my mind.

Mike Bailey vs. Dralistico

Ricochet is on commentary, and The Beast Mortos is here with Dralistico. Hold on as Dralistico bails to the floor at the bell before coming back inside to get hurricanranaed. They trade bows until Dralistico flips him off, only to get kicked down. Bailey sends him outside, where a Mortos distraction lets Dralistico take him down.

We take a break and come back with Bailey hitting a middle rope dropkick before kicking Dralistico down. The running shooting star gives Bailey two and sends Dralistico outside, where a moonsault hits him again. Back in and Dralistico’s springboard Codebreaker gets tw,o but Bailey hits the Tornado Kick for the pin at 8:19.

Rating: C+. This is about all you can expect from Bailey, who is going to do his flips and dives and kicks, and that’s about it. You know what you’re getting with him, and he does fit in perfectly with the video game style matches around here. Odds are the triple threat title match at Dynasty will be a crazy spot fest, and that is tailor-made for Bailey.

Post-match, Ricochet kicks Bailey low and hits the Spirit Gun to leave him lying.

Thunder Rosa and Kris Statlander are excited to face each other in the Women’s Owen Hart Tournament. They’re friends, but this is a serious fight, and Statlander grabs her by the throat, saying she’ll see her tomorrow.

Dynasty rundown.

Harley Cameron and Mercedes Mone argue over which one of them has this in their tag match.

Video on Toni Storm vs. Megan Bayne.

Mercedes Mone/Harley Cameron vs. Julia Hart/Athena

Yes, Cameron has the puppet, and yes, Mone still hates it. Athena and Mone start things off, and this could be interesting. They shove each other a bit before Mone bails over to Cameron rather quickly. Athena wrestles her down without much effort, and it’s off to Hart to work on the arm. Cameron kicks her way out of trouble and hits an enziguri, allowing Athena to come back in.

Hart gets tied in the Tree Of Woe but pulls herself up to annoy Mone before flipping over her. The Octopus goes on so Cameron…throws in the puppet, which is enough of a distraction for Mone to grab a gutbuster. We take a break and come back with Cameron charging into a boot in the corner, allowing Hart to roll over and bring Athena back in.

A Samoan drop/fall away slam sends Mone and Cameron flying at the same time, but Cameron is back up to plant Athena on the floor. Everyone winds up down on the outside, leaving Hart to miss her moonsault back inside. Mone Backstabbers Hart, who gets caught with Cameron’s pumphandle suplex. Her Finishing Move is blocked, though, and Hart gets the Octopus for the tap at 12:12.

Rating: B-. This was a bit of a surprise as Hart felt like the person in there to take the fall, but I’ll take it over Athena getting beaten. While I don’t buy her as being likely to win the tournament, just having her around on the bigger show is nice to see. The match was basically a big preview of the women’s Owen Hart Cup, and there are worse ideas out there.

Results

Don Callis Family b. Powerhouse Hobbs/Tomohiro Ishii – Brainbuster to Ishii

Mark Briscoe b. Max Caster – Jay Driller

Top Flight b. Cru – Cradle to Andretti

Pac b. Cash Wheeler – Cradle

Mike Bailey b. Dralistico – Tornado Kick

Julia Hart/Athena b. Mercedes Mone/Harley Cameron – Octopus to Cameron

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.