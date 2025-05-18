Hall’s AEW Collision Review – 5.17.25  

Collision

Date: May 17, 2025

Location: NOW Arena, Hoffman Estates, Illinois

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness, Tony Schiavone

It’s the second night of Beach Break and that means we should be in for something a bit bigger than normal. You never know what you might see on a show like this though and that can make for something interesting. The big feature match is the Sons Of Texas vs. Cru for a future Tag Team Title shot so let’s get to it.

Megan Bayne vs. Anna Jay

Penelope Ford and Harley Cameron are here too. Bayne wastes no time in driving her into the corner for the shoulders to the ribs and a big boot puts her on the floor. A hard whip sends Jay into the barricade and Bayne drops her back first onto the apron. Back in and the bearhug sets up a throw to keep Jayne in trouble but a backsplash misses.

Jay slugs back and hits a dive to take out Bayne and Ford on the floor. Bayne is right back up with a Falcon Arrow but Fate’s Descent is countered into a DDT. Jay grabs a sleeper, which is enough for Bayne to drive her into the corner. Ford grabs a turnbuckle pad so she and Cameron fight to the back. The Queenslayer goes on but Bayne rams her into the exposed buckle. A powerbomb into Fate’s Descent finishes for Bayne at 7:31.

Rating: C+. This was more about Bayne getting to run through Jay, who was fighting as well as she could. The point is to make Bayne into a monster, though she’s going to need to win some gold to make her feel like a big deal. Maybe that’s coming after Double Or Nothing, but there is a good chance the titles are going to be tied up. You could have her go after Athena’s Ring Of Honor Women’s Title, but that might be asking too much.

We run down tonight’s card.

Nigel McGuinness agrees to team with Daniel Garcia to face FTR at Double Or Nothing.

Kyle Fletcher vs. AR Fox

Don Callis is on commentary. Fletcher runs him over to start and stomps away in the corner but Fox sweeps the leg. A leg lariat knocks Fletcher down and a very springboardy sitout bulldog drops him again. Back up and Fletcher grabs a swinging Side Effect and we take a break.

We come back with Fox grabbing a rolling cutter and dropkicking him on top. Another cutter gets two but Fletcher is back with a half and half suplex. Fox is right back up and sends him to the apron for the flipping stomp, followed by the big dive. Back in and a Michinoku Driver gives Fletcher two but Fox’s small package gets the same. That’s enough for Fletcher, who brainbusters him for the pin at 9:26.

Rating: B-. Fox isn’t the kind of star who is going to become a big deal or a top star, but he can do some incredibly entertaining stuff in the ring. He’s out there to pop the crowd and he has been doing that rather well in recent weeks. I could go for him doing something a bit more important, but Fletcher needed to do something and beating Fox here is fine enough for the time being

Video on Will Ospreay vs. Hangman Page.

Don Callis Family vs. Brody King/Tomohiro Ishii/Bandido

Ishii fights off RPG Vice to start before handing it off to King for a slugout with Archer. King kicks Archer out to the floor, where Beretta knees King in the chest. Everything breaks down and we take a break. Back with Ishii German suplexing Romero for two but getting kicked in the face by Archer. The chokeslam gives Beretta two but it’s King coming back in to clean house. King sends Romero into the corner and the team hits a series of running shots. The Cannonball finishes Romero off at 6:55.

Rating: C+. There is pretty much no reason for a six man tag which runs just shy of seven minutes to have a commercial. Other than that, it was a rather odd collection of stars beating up the lower end of the Family. That’s not much more than what felt like a house show match but it was fine enough to fill in some time.

Post match the Family beats the winners down until the Outrunners make the save.

The Paragon is interrupted by the Grizzled Young Veterans, who accuse them of going soft. A match is made for next week, with Adam Cole saying the pressure is on the Veterans.

Mike Bailey vs. Blake Christian

Lee Johnson is here with Christian. Bailey starts fast and fires off some kicks but Christian pulls him face first into the buckle for the crash. 450 knees to the ribs give Christian two and they’re both back up for an exchange of shots to the face. Christian gets superkicked out of the air and it’s time for an exchange of chops. That just wakes Bailey up though and he hits a crane kick, setting up the triangle moonsault to the floor. Johnson’s distraction lets Christian get in his own dive but a 450 misses. Christian gets taken down with a super hurricanrana and the Tornado Kick finishes for Bailey at 5:09.

Rating: C+. Bailey is about as AEW of a wrestler as you can get. He has a fairly weird look, his stuff is designed to look cool rather than make sense, and he really loves those flips. In other words, he’s about as perfect of a wrestler as you can get for the stereotypical AEW style. Christian is…I’m not sure why but I kind of like him. It’s like he’s trying to be as lame as possible and it’s oddly working.

Post match Bailey challenges Kazuchika Okada for the International Title. Cue Okada to say his catchphrase but Dralistico and Rush jump Bailey from behind.

Video on Big Bill/Bryan Keith vs. Gates Of Agony.

We look at Jon Moxley retaining the World Title against Samoa Joe in a cage on Dynamite, with the fallout setting up Anarchy In The Arena at Double Or Nothing.

Big Bill/Bryan Keith vs. Gates Of Agony

Street Fight so the brawl, with the weapons, starts on the floor. Bill knocks the barbed wire baseball bat away from Liona and hits a splash inside. Liona is back up with a spear to send Keith through a table in the corner though and grabs a kendo stick. Said stick is broken over Liona’s own head and Bill realizes this could be an issue.

The slugout is on and Liona is sent to the apron, where Kaun wraps him up in barbed wire. They crash into the barricade and we take a break. Back with Liona hitting a Banzai Drop onto a trashcan with Keith inside for two, with Bill making the save. Bill whips out a backpack and finds some bricks, one of which is smashed against the post.

A trashcan lid to the head just annoys Liona, who takes it away and…charges into another kid to the head. Liona knocks him over the barricade and Bill is knocked over the announcers’ table. Keith is back up and rakes his eyes to get out of Liona’s fireman’s carry, allowing Bill to kick Liona through some tables at ringside. A piece of what looks like drywall is broken over Kaun’s head and Bill hits the chokeslam for the pin at 13:54.

Rating: B-. Well, Liona was doing his best Roman Reigns impression here, down to the stuff with the barricade (though Reigns is more a through the barricade than over it). With that out of the way, the problem here was everything that has happened to the Gates beforehand. After having them treated as such loses for so long, there was no reason to believe they were going to win here. It was nice to see Liona treated like a monster, but the “let’s get Chris Jericho to like us again” tour continues.

Mina Shirakawa is ready to face Toni Storm again. Storm may be timeless, but Shirakawa is NOW.

We get a tribute to Steve McMichael. His wife comes out to talk about how great it is to be here. Next up is Dean Malenko…who doesn’t say anything but is in fact present. Tony Schiavone talks about McMichael’s wrestling career and his foundation to help fight ALS. Ric Flair is brought out and puts over McMichael, including the fight through his disease. And that’s about it.

Then, about 85 minutes into the show, TNT starts airing Black Adam, apparently due to transmission issues.

Sons Of Texas vs. Cru

The Sons’ ROH Tag Team Titles aren’t on the line and the winners get an AEW Tag Team Title shot. Rhodes and Andretti start things off with the much taller Rhodes backing him into the corner. Rush’s cheap shot doesn’t do much good as Rhodes hits the drop down uppercut. Guevara comes in for a standing moonsault and a dive to take Andretti out on the floor. Rhodes teases his own dive but stops to dance instead. The fight heads outside again but Rush is back up for the suicide dives.

We take a break and come back with Cru working on Rhodes’ legs, only for him to low bridge Andretti to the floor. The powerslam plants Rush and it’s Guevara coming back in to clean house. A top rope cutter plants Andretti but the 450 misses. Rush slips out of Cross Rhodes so Rhodes gives him a Canadian Destroyer. Andretti superkicks Rhodes but gets caught with the GTH to give Guevara the pin at 11:01.

Rating: C. At this point, I’m honestly continues that the Sons actually have a chance against the Hurt Business. Yeah it sounds ridiculous, but after everything they’ve done in the last eight or so months, it’s almost hard to imagine them losing. I don’t think they get the titles, but my goodness it at least feels like a possibility. As for Cru…I really have no idea what is supposed to be special about them.

Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale argue again.

Here’s what’s coming on Dynamite.

Double Or Nothing rundown.

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Wheeler Yuta

Yuta jumps him during the entrance and for some reason decides to slap him in the face. Hobbs grabs him by the throat and starts tossing him around, with Yuta needing to go for the eyes. An Oklahoma Stampede plants Yuta and Hobbs tosses him outside without much trouble. Some slams onto the apron have Yuta in more trouble and there’s a superplex to give Hobbs two. Back up and Yuta pulls him off the top for a crash before starting in the knee.

We take a break and come back with Yuta staying on the bad leg, including some yanking and cranking. A basement dropkick puts Hobbs on the floor and he gets knocked off the top back inside. Yuta’s top rope splash gets two but Hobbs is right back with a powerslam. Some hard corner clotheslines and a spinebuster finish Yuta at 11:45.

Rating: B-. Well, they did have a story here with Yuta trying to slow down the monster Hobbs before the strength just got to be too much to them. Hobbs continues to feel like someone who should be a big deal but it just doesn’t happen for some reason. Being part of the Trios Champions isn’t the move either, but at least he got a win in a fairly featured spot here.

Post match Marina Shafir runs in to go after Hobbs’ knee. Willow Nightingale runs in for the save. Yuta and Shafir bail, with Kris Statlander watching from the entrance to end the show.

