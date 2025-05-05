Hall’s AEW Collision Review 5.3.25  

Collision

Date: May 3, 2025

Location: Adrian Phillips Theater At Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness, Adam Cole,

We’re just a few weeks away from Double Or Nothing and the card is starting to come together. A lot of that was done earlier this week on Dynamite, but tonight is going to be focused more on the in-ring side of things. This week featured a 2/3 falls match between FTR and the Paragon, which should be rather snazzy. Let’s get to it.

Adam Cole joins commentary.

Toni Storm vs. Lady Frost

Non-title. They fight over a headlock to start until Frost headscissors her out to the floor. A flip dive off the apron hits Storm and they go back inside as the camera is a bit lower than usual. Storm hits a backbreaker but a chokebomb is countered into a rollup for two. Frost cannonballs her in the corner and a spinning crossbody gets two more. Storm chokebombs her out of the corner for a near fall but gets caught with the Chiller Driller for another near fall. Back up and Storm sends her into the corner for the hip attack, setting up the TCM Chickenwing (oh dear) for the win at 5:37.

Rating: C+. Storm having a new hold to use is a fine way to go and it’s nice to see Frost getting in some ring time. She’s not likely to be a top star but the athleticism and unique look are enough to warrant a few more shots. This was little more than a way to keep Storm warm before her eventual next title defense and that’s a fine use of a few minutes.

Post match Storm says a lot of people are coming for her but she comes for everyone. She runs outside and says she’s out here on the Boardwalk, seemingly inviting challengers. Well that was different.

Jon Moxley, with Marina Shafir, says the people around Samoa Joe are dropping like flies. Joe is beyond reproach in wrestling but so was Bryan Danielson. If you want to lock Moxley inside a cage go ahead, because he’s good at his job. Joe better know what he’s doing.

Sammy Guevara vs. Rush vs. Kevin Knight vs. AR Fox

Dustin Rhodes is here with Guevara (who is in his first AEW match since October) and the winner of this gets $100,000. Rush and Knight clear the ring to start and slug it out with Rush taking over off a headbutt. Back up and Knight grabs a slam before stereo dropkicks give us a standoff. Fox and Guevara come in with Fox hitting a slingshot hilo for two as we take a break.

Back with Fox DDTing a charging Knight onto the apron as Hologram is watching from the rafters. Fox dives onto Knight but Rush is back up to send various people into various objects. A charging Knight is sent crashing onto the ramp and the two of them brawl to the back. Back in and Fox gives Guevara Lo Mein Pain into a 450 for two. The Swanton misses though and Guevara hits the GTH for the pin at 10:36.

Rating: B-. Well ok then. Guevara hasn’t been around in over six months and just pops up to win a match here. This feels like the kind of match designed for Knight, who could use a spotlight, to win but instead we’ll go with Guevara. I’m not opposed to having Guevara around more often, but bringing the ROH Tag Team Titles up with him isn’t a great thing to see as there are already way too many belts floating around.

Post match Guevara points to Adam Cole, who seems interested.

Samoa Joe wanted the title match to be in a cage because he knows Jon Moxley doesn’t have the heart to face him man to man.

Video on FTR vs. the Paragon.

Megan Bayne vs. Harley Cameron

Penelope Ford is here with Bayne. Cameron jumps her to start and hammers away in the corner, which doesn’t get Cameron very far. A step up enziguri connects for Cameron but Bayne is right back with an overhead belly to belly. Another suplex has Cameron in trouble but she comes back with Eat Defeat. Bayne runs her over though and we take a break. Back with Cameron biting the neck (ok then) and hitting a tornado DDT for two. Bayne’s Falcon Arrow gets two and a sitout powerbomb cuts off the comeback attempt for two. Cameron slugs away but dives into Face’s Descent for the pin at 9:18.

Rating: C. This was about all it needed to be, as Bayne gets to look like a dominant monster and crush the popular star in Cameron. The fans aren’t going to be happy with seeing one of their favorites lose and it’s going to take someone more special to stop Bayne. Good thinking here, even if the match was just ok.

Post match the beatdown continues so Anna Jay runs in with a 2×4 to Bayne’s back. It doesn’t seem to hurt her but Bayne does at least leave.

Here are Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir for a chat (rather than the scheduled match). Moxley isn’t sure what Samoa Joe is talking about because Joe thinks he’s going to beat Moxley up. The reality is that Moxley has faced every supposed tough guy in wrestling from every promotion. Those people realize they’re in a war, but the reality is Moxley and the Death Riders know they have been in a war the entire time. I have no idea why Moxley needed a second promo.

The Outrunners are ready for Roppongi Vice.

Josh Alexander vs. Brody King

Alexander grinds on a headlock to start but King sends him into the corner and unloads with some chops. They head outside with King hitting a Death Valley Driver, followed by a suplex. Alexander moves before he can get crushed against the barricade but gets punched out of the air. Back up and Alexander drops him onto the apron and we take a break.

Back with the two of them chopping it out, with King getting the better of the beating. Alexander takes the straps down and tells King to chop harder, which is fine with King. That earns King a torture rack slam but King is back with a swinging Boss Man Slam to put Alexander down again.

King Cannonballs him in the corner, setting up a top rope superplex to drop Alexander for two as we have one minute left. Alexander starts going after the leg but can’t keep the ankle lock. King is back up with a German suplex and the Ganso Bomb but Alexander rolls outside for the time limit draw at 15:00.

Rating: B-. This was pretty close to a hoss fight, though I’m a little surprised to see the draw. Alexander is still new around here and needs a few big wins, while King is mostly used to put others over. That being said, I do like seeing King avoid another loss, as he’s had WAY too many of those in the last few months. Let him look better, but maybe try it with a bigger win next time.

Post match King goes after Alexander and gets in a brawl with Lance Archer for a bonus.

Video on Cru.

Here is Max Caster, who says we just got a fifteen minute draw but no one could hang with him for five minutes. Tonight’s challenge has a five minute time limit and, after Caster nearly cracks up doing his chant, we’re ready to go.

Daniel Garcia vs. Max Caster

A fisherman’s neckbreaker and a piledriver finish Caster at 59 seconds.

Post match Garcia says he’ll deal with FTR after their match.

Anthony Bowens is ready to move on but Blake Christian and Lee Johnson come in to say they’re both better than Bowens. That’s fine with Bowens, who is ready to mollywop either of them.

Gates Of Agony vs. Ray Jazz/Goldy

Pounce, running shots in the corner, Open The Gates finishes Jazz at 1:17.

Post match Bryan Keith and Big Bill pop up on screen from the parking lot to call out the Gates Of Agony. Post break the Gates show up in the parking lot and the brawl is on. A local wrestler gets jumped as well…and we just leave with the fight continuing.

FTR vs. Paragon

2/3 falls and Stokely Hathaway is here with FTR. Wheeler slips out of O’Reilly’s choke to start before having to duck a kick to the head. Harwood comes in to chop away at Strong, which Cole would not recommend. It’s back to O’Reilly to fire off kicks at both of them as everything breaks down. A series of strikes takes FTR down and an ankle lock with a grapevine makes Harwood tap at 4:48.

We take a break and come back with FTR hitting a double clothesline for two on O’Reilly. Wheeler grabs a chinlock but O’Reilly fights up and hands it back to Strong to pick up the pace. The running forearms in the ropes set up the belly to back faceplant for two on Harwood. Everything breaks down and FTR are put in the same chair on the floor (and it breaks), allowing O’Reilly to hit a dropkick from the apron.

Harwood and Wheeler fight into the crowd but Wheeler is back in to take out Strong’s leg. We take another break and come back with O’Reilly cleaning house but Harwood breaks up an ankle lock. Harwood comes in and gets backdropped but is right back with the Shatter Machine to pin Strong and tie it up at 17:32.

Another Shatter Machine is broken up though and Paragon goes high/low on Harwood for the pin…but Wheeler puts the foot on the rope so it’s waved off. O’Reilly makes Wheeler tap to an ankle lock, which means nothing because Wheeler isn’t legal. Instead Wheeler rakes the eyes and Harwood grabs a rollup with trunks for two. Another Shatter Machine finishes O’Reilly at 20:02.

Rating: B. FTR has to be next for the Hurt Syndicate right? Or at least one of the next, as it isn’t like there are many dominant teams around here. It would be nice to see FTR getting the shot and this was a good way to build them up. Paragon looked good enough here as usual, which shouldn’t be a surprise, and it isn’t like they have anything important going on at the moment.

Post match Daniel Garcia comes out with a crowbar but says he respects FTR too much to do that. Now though, he’s stuck looking for answers and he wants to beat them out of FTR next week.

Results

Toni Storm b. Lady Frost – TCM Chickenwing

Sammy Guevara b. Rush, Kevin Knight and AR Fox – GTH to Fox

Megan Bayne b. Harley Cameron – Fate’s Descent

Brody King vs. Josh Alexander went to a time limit draw

Daniel Garcia b. Max Caster – Piledriver

Open The Gates b. Ray Jazz/Goldy – Open The Gates to Jazz

FTR b. Paragon 2-1

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.