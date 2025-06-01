Hall’s AEW Collision Review – 5.31.25  

Collision

Date: May 31, 2025

Location: El Paso County Coliseum, El Paso, Texas

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness

We’re in the early days of the build towards All In and that means it is time to start getting going towards the biggest show of the year. It helps that two of the major matches are already set but before we get there, we have a four way for the International Title next week. One of those spots will be filled tonight so let’s get to it.

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Komander

For a spot in the International Title match on Dynamite. We get an insert promo where Komander says he is ready to win in the heart of lucha libre country. Castagnoli starts fast and stomps away in the corner, followed by a shoulder to cut off Komander’s comeback. A shot to the face lets Komander walk the ropes and grab a springboard armdrag.

Komander’s dive is countered into the Swing though and they head outside, where Castagnoli sends him into the barricade. Castagnoli gets in a drop onto the barricade and they head back inside, where Komander hits another double springboard into a headscissors. This time Castagnoli is sent outside but the rope walk takes so long that Castagnoli runs back in to pull him out of the air for a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker.

The half crab doesn’t last long as Komander fights up but it’s too early for Cielito Lindo. Castagnoli fireman’s carries him to the top, where Komander snaps off a super hurricanrana for the counter. Something like Whisper In The Wind is blocked though and Castagnoli Neutralizes him for the win at 7:38.

Rating: B-. Komander being in a match of this magnitude is all but a guarantee that he’s going to lose and that’s getting a bit annoying. Having a jobber to the stars is fine, but unless he wins something of note at some point, this might as well have been a bye for Castagnoli. You know what you’re getting with Komander and that is very rarely going to be success.

We recap the fallout of Hangman Page winning the Owen Hart Tournament, with Swerve Strickland not being willing to stand behind him, even if it means taking out the Death Riders.

Strickland still isn’t in on this but Will Ospreay wants him to get on the same page. Strickland will not accept that Page is the best option and brings up that Ospreay hasn’t beaten him. A fight breaks out.

Don Callis Family vs. Paragon/Tomohiro Ishii

Don Callis is on commentary and the Family jumps them from behind to start fast. Takeshita sends Ishii into the barricade but Strong makes the save with some chops. O’Reilly hits a running charge to take the villains out and we settle down to Ishii chopping away at Romero in the corner. Romero gets over for the tag off to Beretta though and O’Reilly gets taken into the corner as we take a break.

Back with Strong Angle Slamming his way out of trouble, allowing the tag off to O’Reilly. House is quickly cleaned and it’s off to Ishii vs. Romero, which is apparently a feud. Takeshita comes in and gets dropped with a suplex, followed by the sliding lariat for two. Back up and Takeshita gets two off a Blue Thunder Bomb and they trade the big shots to the face. Romero hits Ishii low though and it’s the Raging Fire to give Takeshita the pin at 10:20.

Rating: C+. Ishii is one of the standard guest stars around here and while he’s still good enough, it’s getting less and less interesting to see him. Granted it doesn’t help to have him in there with RPG Vice, who aren’t much to see in their own right. I could go for Takeshita against Adam Cole for the TNT Title though, and there is a real possibility that is coming up.

Anthony Bowens vs. Kazuchika Okada

Non-title and Billy Gunn is here with Bowens. Okada backs him into the ropes to start and we get the tap on the chest. Bowens does the same, but offers a scissoring pose instead. The running jumping Fameasser takes Okada down for two and they head outside to strike it out. Okada gets in a knockdown on the floor and we take a break.

Back with Okada dropping the top rope elbow but the middle finger is cut off with some scissoring. Bowens cuts him off on top and hits a spinning hanging DDT. Okada misses the dropkick and gets rolled up for two but comes back with the Air Raid Crash onto the knee. The Money Clip is broken up and Bowens hammers away. The Rainmaker misses and a superkick gives gives Bowens a quick breather. The Mollywop is cut off with a Rainmaker though and Okada gets the pin at 10:31.

Rating: C+. I really hope that Bowens isn’t falling into the trap of “well he has good matches and that makes up for not winning”. It’s something that has been an issue around here for a long time and it would be a shame to see it happen to someone with his potential. Things seemed to be coming together for Bowens and now he’s on a losing streak, which doesn’t bode well for his future.

Matt Menard tries to perk up a disappointed Daniel Garcia. Don Callis, with Lance Archer, comes in to mock Menard but he might want Garcia on the team. Callis wants him to think for a change. It would at least be something for Garcia to do.

Tony Schiavone brings out FTR, with Stokely Hathaway, for a chat. Well not really as Schiavone leaves, with Hathaway talking about how FTR crushed Daniel Garcia and Nigel McGuinness at Double Or Nothing. They’re close to the Mexico border and issue a challenge (which they have written down) to any team from south of the border. Cue Templario and Atlantis Jr. (good thing they were by the entrance) but Wheeler says they’re somewhat living lucha legends themselves.

Maybe they should go win the CMLL Tag Team Titles. Wheeler brings up the upcoming Arena Mexico show and asks what it’s like to be popular with your countrymen. After mocking the “Power Ranger masks”, Harwood says he knows Tony Khan will have big plans for FTR at the show, so they can’t have the match. Harwood tells Atlantis Jr. to tell his dad to stay away from the team, earning some insults in Spanish. The brawl is on but the luchadors fight back to clear the ring. Did it really have to be Atlantis Jr.? I’ve yet to see him do anything interesting either here or in ROH.

We look at Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm’s face to face showdown from Dynamite.

Mina Shirakawa vs. Skye Blue

The fight over a lockup doesn’t get them anywhere to start so Shirakawa gets the better of an exchange of forearms. A snap suplex drops Shirakawa but she grabs the wrist and runs the ropes for a dancing clothesline. Blue plants her on the apron and we take a break. Back with Shirakawa hitting a running knee but Blue powerbombs her out of the corner for two. A superkick staggers Shirakawa again but she hits Blue in the face for a breather. Shirakawa’s super sling Blade gets two and they trade rollups for two each. More strikes to the face set up Shirakawa’s Glamour driver for the pin at 9:10.

Rating: C+. Again, Blue is back and losing, making her big return after nearly a year away feel completely wasted. She wasn’t going to be a major star, but you can’t have her win a few quick matches before taking losses like this one? If that’s the case, why bother making her return into a thing at all?

Post match Julia Hart jumps Shirakawa but Toni Storm (holding her skirt) makes the save.

Video on the Gates Of Agony.

Gates Of Agony vs. Gmo Kaminari/Cosmo Orion

Kaun gleefully beats up Orion in the corner to start and an Irish Curse sets up a running suplex. Orion tries a hurricanrana and it goes horribly, earning himself a toss across the ring. Kaminari comes in and gets beaten up as well, setting up Open The Games for the double pin at 2:19. Yeah yeah I’m sure this will be the time when the Gates break out. Any day now.

Max Caster teaches fans how to do his chant and gets them to sign a petition saying he is in fact the greatest wrestler alive. Now he’s supposed to take photos…but he runs down the hallway for some reason instead. Ok then.

La Faccion Ingobernable vs. Top Flight/AR Fox

Leila Grey is here too. La Faccion jumps them to start and a turnbuckle pad is quickly pulled off. Fox sends Dralistico to the apron and flips onto Mortos, leaving Dante to hit the big flip dive. Back in and Dante’s tornado DDT gets two on Rush and we continue the string of running shots to the face. Rush crushes Fox in the corner and hits the mocking boot, followed by the Tranquilo pose as we take a break.

Back with a string of running dropkicks in the corner hitting Fox but he gets in a shot off the top for a needed breather. Darius comes in to clean house, including a shotgun dropkick into a DDT on Rush. An assisted cutter gets two on Dralistico, who is right back with a springboard Canadian Destroyer. The springboard Codebreaker into a dive has Dante down on the floor, leaving Rush to Bull’s Horns Darius for the pin at 10:22.

Rating: B-. Top Flight is in the same spot as Komander, as you know they’re probably going to lose the second you hear that music. They might not be the greatest team in the world, but they deserve a better spot than they have at the moment. Again: they aren’t good enough for the ROH Tag Team Titles? Really? That’s beyond their abilities?

Post match Rush chokes Darius with a camera cord but Mike Bailey and Komander make the save.

Mark Briscoe had to tell his son that he did NOT quit in the six man tag on Dynamite. Now he wants Jon Moxley one on one.

Hechicero vs. Mascara Dorada

For the final spot in the International Title match on Dynamite. They fight over wrist control to start with Dorada taking him down into an early leglock. Hechicero reverses into one of his own and grabs a quickly broken surfboard. Dorada grabs one of his own but Hechicero is out and starts the sliding underneath the ropes.

That doesn’t work for Dorada, who grabs a running hurricanrana around the post and out to the floor. Back in and Hechicero scores with the running hurricanrana driver. We take a break and come back with Dorada snapping off a hurricanrana to the floor. That means a dive to drop Hechicero again but he flips Dorada into a choke. That’s broken up as well and they trade some quick near falls.

A double knockdown gives them a double breather, followed by Dorada’s anklescissors getting two. Hechicero grabs a dragon screw legwhip over the rope, followed by a top rope elbow for two of his own. They strike it out until Dorada grabs a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker, followed by a springboard super poisonrana (geez). The shooting star press gives Dorada the pin at 13:52.

Rating: B. It helps a lot when you can see just how good these people are in the ring. Hechicero is someone who has out wrestled Daniel Bryan and Dorada is incredibly smooth with everything he does. It made for a very entertaining match and I like that they went with the star who hasn’t done as much around here, as it gave a bit of a surprise result.

Results

Claudio Castagnoli b. Komander – Neutralizer

Don Callis Family b. Paragon/Tomohiro Ishii – Raging Fire to Ishii

Kazuchika Okada b. Anthony Bowens – Rainmaker

Mina Shirakawa b. Skye Blue – Glamour Driver

Gates Of Agony b. Gmo Kaminari/Cosmo Orion – Double pin

La Faccion Ingobernable b. Top Flight/AR Fox – Bull’s Horns to Darius

Mascara Dorada b. Hechicero – Shooting star press

