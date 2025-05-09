Hall’s AEW Collision Review – 5.8.25  

Collision

Date: May 8, 2025

Location: Masonic Temple Theater, Detroit, Michigan

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness

We’re live on Thursday for the sake of this weekend’s WWE Backlash event and that’s a nice thing to see. Thursday is a far better night to air the show, just for the sake of not having it on the weekend for a change. Hopefully AEW has a big lineup to take advantage of the opportunity that they have. Let’s get to it.

Here is Toni Storm, in a box seat and naturally with a spotlight on her. Storm: “So many men have taken a shot at me in here, I feel like Abraham Lincoln.” She talks about her first time being messy but it was something she wanted to do more often. Eventually it resulted in objects being added and filthy perverts watching. Of course she’s talking about fighting for her Women’s Title so get her someone ready for next week, because she isn’t waiting for a Hayter or a CEO. That makes sense as All In is a long way off before Storm can have another big title shot.

Paragon is disappointed with their loss to FTR last week but they’re still a great team. Adam Cole is glad they know they’re still great but the Grizzled Young Veterans interrupt. The Veterans think the Paragon has gone soft so they’re ready to fight anytime. The Veterans still work here?

Ricochet vs. Angelico

Serpentico is here with Angelico. Ricochet takes him down for an early rollup but Angelico is back up to crank on the arm. Angelico even rubs the bald head and grabs something like an abdominal stretch. That’s broken up and Ricochet sends sends him to the floor for a rather nice dive.

We take a break and come back with Ricochet missing a charge into the corner. A spinning lifting Downward Spiral gives Angelico a breather and the comeback is on. Another modified abdominal stretch lets Angelico slap him in the back of the head, followed by a half crab. Ricochet makes the rope and is right back up with a springboard clothesline, followed by the Spirit Gun for the win at 9:23.

Rating: C+. Angelico is someone who can work an entertaining style and make anyone look good, which was the case with Ricochet here. That’s something Ricochet can use and it made for a nice opener here. It’s not like this was ever in any serious doubt, but it could have been far worse.

Post match Ricochet mocks the fans, who should be cheering for him. He’s only been here for less than a year and has already beaten most of the AEW favorites. Ricochet sees Zack Gowen in the crowd and remembers being a big fan growing up. We get some one legged jokes and then beats up security, offering commentary at the same time. Ricochet whips out the scissors and cuts one of the guards’ hair, which brings Gowen into the ring. Gowen takes the scissors but gets dropped as well, with Ricochet ripping off the prosthetic leg. Ricochet mock limping using the leg is quite the heel move.

Don Callis Family/RPG Vice vs. Outrunners/AR Fox/Bandido

Bandido and Fletcher start things off with Fletcher shrugging off some chops and running him over. A headscissors and dropkick work a bit better for Bandido but Beretta comes in to take Bandido down. Romero comes in and gets taken down by Fox, who gets to clean house. The Outrunners get in their double teamings as well but Archer plants both of them with a double chokeslam as we take a break.

Back with Floyd fighting out of trouble and grabbing a small package for two. Bandido comes in and gets taken down by RPG Vice as everything breaks down. Fox comes back in and steps onto Magnum’s shoulders for a big flip dive to the floor. Back in and the Mega Powers Elbow hits Fletcher, with Bandido’s frog splash getting two as Archer makes the save.

Fletcher plants Bandido for the double down and it’s back to Fox to pick up the pace again. A hanging DDT drops Archer and a skinning the cat into a slingshot dropkick hits Beretta in the corner (that was sweet). RPG Vice is back up with a double jumping knee to Bandido and Archer chokeslams Bandido off the top. A Jackyl Driver (something like a double piledriver) from RPG Vice finishes Fox at 10:42.

Rating: B-. This was quite the lineup for a match and at least Bandido didn’t lose. I could absolutely see Bandido defending against one of the members of the Family at Supercard Of Honor and there are far worse ideas. Maybe this is just a one off match, but at least we got to see that rather cool finish from RPG Vice. It’s not like they have much else going for them so maybe it’s a new way for them to go.

Video on Samoa Joe vs. Jon Moxley next week on Dynamite.

Moxley is ready to fight inside the cage. There is no one on the planet better at taking a beating than him. How long will it last? Moxley can take it and he’s coming out as the champion because he isn’t like the rest of the world.

Anthony Bowens vs. Lee Johnson

Billy Gunn and Blake Christian are here too. Johnson doesn’t seem to think much of Bowens to start, earning himself a bunch of chops in the corner. They go outside where Johnson backs into Gunn for some fear. Bowens strikes away again and a top rope Fameasser connects back inside. A Christian distraction lets Johnson get in a running flip dive though and a superkick back inside takes Bowens down again. Bowens fights back but gets distracted by Christian, allowing Johnson to get two off a rollup. That doesn’t seem to matter though as Bowens hits the discus forearm for the pin at 4:26.

Rating: C. Not much to see here, but Bowens stacking up wins is a good way to go. I’m not sure if he’s going to be a star, but he’s certainly at least worth seeing what’s there. He has a good look and is solid enough in the ring so maybe there’s something around. Just give him a slightly better caliber of opponent.

Post match Christian goes in to go after Bowens and gets tossed by Gunn. Bowens talks about his five tools and we get an old school scissoring.

Here are the Gates Of Agony for a chat. They waste no time in calling out Big Bill and Bryan Keith for the fight, which is on in a hurry. Liona misses a charge and goes over the barricade but Kaun crucifix bombs Keith off the ramp and through some tables. Security comes out but Kaun spears Bill off the ramp through some more tables to wrap it up.

Video on Megan Bayne vs. Anna Jay, with Harley Cameron and Penelope Ford there too.

Video on Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale. They were friends, then they were fighting, now it’s kind of in the middle.

Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale

Nightingale powers out of a headlock to start and throws Statlander down without much trouble. Statlander takes out the leg and hits a basement crossbody before it’s time to trade big chops. A pinfall reversal sequence gets two each until Statlander knocks her down for two. Nightingale sends her outside and hits a Cannonball off the apron to send us to a break.

Back with a double clothesline putting both of them down for a double breather. The fans think it’s awesome as Nightingale spinebusters her down for two, followed by the rapid fire clotheslines in the corner. Statlander’s ax kick gets two and Nightingale’s Death Valley Driver gets the same. Statlander grabs a top rope superplex and they’re both down again. One heck of a clothesline takes Statlander down and she gets knocked outside. Cue Marina Shafir to choke Nightingale with a chain (Statlander didn’t see it) so Staturday Night Fever can finish Nightingale at 12:21.

Rating: B. Dang this was starting to get good when one of the Death Riders managed to screw it up. That’s the story of AEW over the last few months and Shafir did it again here. Hopefully one of these two (or both) gets to move up the ladder, because they’re far too talented to be stuck in the middle of the pack for so long.

Skye Blue is back next week.

We look at Hangman Page and Will Ospreay’s face to face meeting last night on Dynamite.

Don Callis Family vs. Dark Order

The Family jumps them before the bell and the destruction is on fast. Even Callis himself gets in some choking on the floor, leaving Reynolds to get dropped face first onto the apron. Alexander’s running crossbody to the back sends Reynolds to the floor. Back in and the Blue Thunder Bomb is broken up and Reynolds dives over to Uno for the tag. That earns him an electric chair toss into a flying knee from Takeshita and the C4 Spike finishes for Alexander at 2:30. Total destruction.

Video on MJF trying to join the Hurt Syndicate.

Mike Bailey vs. Dralistico

Dralistico slaps away in the corner to start before Bailey jumps around a lot and kicks him in the chest. Bailey knocks him to the floor for an Asai moonsault but Dralistico grabs a running hurricanrana into the steps. We take a break and come back with Dralistico choking him on the ropes. Bailey strikes away in the corner but Dralistico is right back with his own forearms.

The bouncing kicks rock Dralistico and a superkick puts him down, with Bailey needing a breather. The running shooting star press gives Bailey two but Dralistico kicks the leg out and gets two off la majistral. A crucifix bomb puts Bailey down but he pulls himself up and hits a quick Canadian Destroyer. Dralistico sends him to the apron, where Bailey is right back with the moonsault knees to the ribs. Back in and the tornado kick finishes for Bailey at 9:00.

Rating: B-. This was the video game match of the show, with both of them getting to do their rather ridiculous spots. Dralistico is someone who can be put out there without losing his status so it works well for Bailey. Odds are Bailey is going to be getting a bigger spot in the near future, which makes sense as he’s perfect for AEW, even if his style can be a bit tough to buy at times.

Post match Rush comes out to stare Bailey down.

Daniel Garcia vs. Dax Harwood

Cash Wheeler and Stokely Hathaway are here with Harwood. Garcia drives him into the corner to start for a mostly clean break before Harwood does the same to him. This time it’s a right hand to drop Garcia, who tackles him down and hammers away. A running neckbreaker cuts Garcia off again but the piledriver is blocked. Another attempt on the floor gets the same result, but this time Garcia catapults him into the post.

Harwood is busted open and Garcia hammers away, setting up the running shots against the barricade. Wheeler offers a distraction though and Harwood is back up with a clothesline for a breather. Back in and Garcia grabs a quick Dragontamer but Hathaway offers a distraction, allowing Wheeler to hit a quick DDT on the floor. Cue Matt Menard to chase Wheeler to the back and we take a break.

Back with Garcia firing off a bunch of chops against the ropes and hitting a running clothesline. Some right hands in the corner rock Harwood but the turnbuckle pad gets pulled off. Another Dragontamer attempt is cut off and Garcia is kicked into the corner, setting up the slingshot powerbomb to give Harwood two. For some reason Harwood goes up top so Garcia superplexes him from the top, then rolls his hips and takes Harwood up for two more top rope superplexes for two, with Harwood getting his foot on the rope.

A fired up Garcia kicks him out to the floor and they fight out into the crowd. Harwood goes over to the commentary desk and slaps Nigel McGuinness’ headset off. Nigel gets up and teases fighting but backs down, saying he isn’t a wrestler anymore. Harwood shoves him into his chair and leaves, which is enough for Nigel to get in the ring. Wheeler is back and the big brawl is enough for the match to be thrown out at 17:39.

Rating: B-. Much like the women’s match earlier, they were having a good match but then it kind of fell apart at the end. What matters the most is that the ending keeps things going and the story has a few ways to go. It might not be the most thrilling story in the world, but Nigel being involved does make things more interesting.

Nigel, Garcia and Menard clear the ring to end the show, giving us one of the weirdest trios I’ve seen in a good while.

Results

Ricochet b. Angelico – Spirit Gun

Don Callis Family/RPG Vice b. Outrunners/AR Fox/Bandido – Jackyl Driver to Fox

Anthony Bowens b. Lee Johnson – Discus forearm

Kris Statlander b. Willow Nightingale – Staturday Night Fever

Don Callis Family b. Dark Order – C4 Spike to Reynolds

Mike Bailey b. Dralistico – Tornado Kick

Dax Harwood vs. Daniel Garcia went to a no contest

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.