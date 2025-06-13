Hall’s AEW Collision Review 6.11.25  

Collision

Date: June 11, 2025

Location: Theater Of The Clouds At Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness, Tony Schiavone

It’s the second half of the four hour block and that means we could be in for an interesting show. You never quite know what you’re going to get with something like this and last week’s show did not feel like the strongest effort. Hopefully they can do a bit better this time around so let’s get to it.

We pick up where Dynamite left off, with Kenny Omega being loaded onto a stretcher but Kazuchika Okada, now a member of the Don Callis Family, gives him a top rope elbow. Then Okada drops another elbow off the apron to make Omega spit up blood. Callis and Omega jump into a waiting car to get away.

Kyle Fletcher vs. Anthony Bowens

Billy Gunn and Lance Archer are here too with Adam Cole on commentary. Fletcher poses to start and throws a crotch chop at Gunn so Bowens drives him into the corner and poses back. Bowens kicks him in the face and hits a running faceplant but gets knocked out to the floor. We take a break and come back with Bowens hitting the running Fameasser for two. They go outside where Bowens flips out of a powerbomb and drops him face first onto the apron.

Back in and a running clothesline gets two, followed by a DDT for the same. Fletcher superkicks him into a sitout Last Ride for two but Bowens’ twisting Side Effect gets the same. Fletcher needs a breather on the floor and Bowens hits a big dive, allowing Archer to take Gunn out. The distraction lets Fletcher hit a Helluva Kick into a brainbuster for the pin at 10:23.

Rating: C+. So Bowens gets built up for a bit and then loses every following match. I get that you need some fresh jobbers to the stars but Bowens felt like he was actually getting somewhere before this losing streak started. He has something to him and it would be nice to see that expand, but it isn’t exactly happening.

Video on MJF being the amazing American before his match next week in Mexico City against Mistico.

Spanish announcer Carlos Cabrera brings out Atlantis and Atlantis Jr. for a chat but FTR cuts them off. Stokely Hathaway runs down the two of them, plus everyone that has come after FTR. They’re ready to wrestle in Arena Mexico but don’t have a match yet. Dax Harwood makes fun of Atlantis for being old and the brawl is on, with a bunch of people running in. Atlantis rips Harwood’s shirt off and chases him away. I still do not get the appeal of Atlantis Jr.

Big Bill and Bryan Keith want fresh competition so here are the Workhorsemen of all people to take them up on it.

Julia Hart vs. Toni Storm

Non-title and Mercedes Mone is eating at ringside. Skye Blue is here with Hart and jumps Storm before the bell, earning an ejection. Storm gets in and says ring the bell so Hart trips her down and mostly hits the moonsault for two. Storm fights back and knocks her outside as we take a break. Back with Storm rolling the German suplexes, followed by a fisherman’s suplex for two. A chokebomb gives Storm two but Hart STO’s her down. Another moonsault misses though and Storm grabs the small package for the pin at 7:56.

Rating: C. This was a quick way for Storm to get a win before her showdown with Mone, which feels like Mone’s to win. Otherwise, it’s another loss for Hart, who isn’t quite sinking as low as Bowens from earlier but neither has the brightest future at the moment. Storm is rolling well enough though and that should make the big showdown that much better.

Post match Mone gets in the ring and whispers something in Storm’s ear before beating her down. Mina Shirakawa makes the save but gets taken down so Mone can hold up the title.

Ricochet is still looking for his perfect team. Blake Christian and Lee Johnson come in to offer their services. Ricochet isn’t overly impressed though and says they’re still missing something.

Mark Briscoe/Tomohiro Ishii/Willow Nightingale vs. MxM Collection/Taya Valkyrie

Johnny TV is here with the villains. Mansoor hurts himself chopping away Ishii to start so it’s off to Taya, who gets taken down by Nightingale. The basement crossbody has Valkyrie down so it’s off to Madden for a standing legdrop to Briscoe. The running hip attack hits Briscoe as everything breaks down.

Nightingale drops Valkyrie and she hits a middle rope dropkick to send Valkyrie outside. Back in and the men exchange some shots to the face until Briscoe escapes a Doomsday Device. Nightingale and Ishii double superplex Madden into Briscoe’s Froggy Bow. The Babe With The Powerbomb gives Nightingale the pin on Valkyrie at 5:15.

Rating: C+. Another short and to the point match here with Briscoe and company getting a win. None of them have much of note going on at the moment save for Nightingale possibly getting to face Kris Statlander again, but that’s only so big of a match. In other words, this felt right at home on Collision.

Kris Statlander is done with Willow Nightingale but Wheeler Yuta of all people comes off to offer advice. Statlander isn’t interested but gets in a staredown with Marina Shafir.

Bandido vs. The Beast Mortos

Non-title. Bandido runs the ropes to start but his hurricanrana is blocked. Instead Bandido sends him outside for the running dive but a frog splash misses back inside. Mortos starts ripping at the mask and Bandido is sent outside for a big spinning dive. We take a break and come back with Mortos missing a charge into the corner.

A rather spinning headscissors takes Mortos down and Bandido gets in his gorilla press. Now the frog splash connects for two but Mortos hits the pop up Samoan drop for two of his own. Back up and Bandido hits something like a GTS but Mortos catches him on top. The super flipping World’s Strongest Slam gives Bandido the pin at 11:50.

Rating: C+. It’s better than a loss but Bandido, again, has pretty much nothing going on at the moment. He doesn’t have a big feud for the Ring Of Honor World Title and that isn’t likely to change until just before their pay per view next month. Fun enough match, but nothing that stands out.

Mercedes Mone wants the CMLL Women’s World Title so champion Zeuxis comes in to accept, decking Mone in the process.

Hangman Page is interrupted by the Young Bucks, who suggest that they are all in on a big plan. Page wants nothing to do with that and tells them to stay out of everyone, including Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland’s, business. Prince Nana and Swerve Strickland overhear everything. That might be your big plot point.

Thekla vs. Queen Aminata

Thekla moves around like a spider to start before getting faceplanted. A slap to the face annoys Aminata, who fires off some hair mares. Back up and Thekla snaps off a running headscissors as we take a break. We come back with Thekla grabbing a choke over the ropes but Aminata fires off some clotheslines.

A DDT/suplex plants Thekla again and Off With Her Head gives Aminata two. One heck of a headbutt drops Thekla again and a top rope double stomp connects to give Aminata two more. Back up and Thekla does her spider walk into a spear, setting up the Death Trap for the pin on Aminata at 11:28.

Rating: C+. Thekla has a little something with the spider deal but you’re only going to get so far in a match like this. Aminata is someone who has lost so many matches that it is a bit difficult to get invested in what she is doing. Also, again, Thekla is on in the fourth hour of a four hour block and that doesn’t make her seem overly interesting.

Nick Wayne receives a present from (the non-present) Christian Cage: a highlight package of his run in the Best Of The Super Juniors tournament. Kip Sabian says he doesn’t know where Wayne would be without Cage, which has Wayne confused.

We look back at Kenny Omega being attacked earlier in the night.

Daniel Garcia/Paragon vs. Hechicero/Don Callis Family

Hechicero takes Garcia down to start so Garcia dances at him and gets a quick two. Back up and Hechicero hits a running knee in the corner before it’s off to Cole to hammer on Takeshita. Paragon starts with the fast tags to work over Takeshita, who manages to get over to Archer. Everything breaks down and Archer cleans house as we take a break.

Back with O’Reilly knocking Alexander down, allowing the tag off to Garcia. A running clothesline hits Takeshita in the corner and Garcia hammers away. The fisherman’s neckbreaker gets two on Takeshita and we hit the Sharpshooter. That’s broken up and Strong comes in to clean a good bit of the house. The good guys all get submission holds but Archer breaks them up. O’Reilly low bridges Archer to the floor but Takeshita knocks Strong into a German suplex to give Alexander the pin at 11:59.

Rating: B-. Another technically fine match but neither of these teams feel overly exciting. It seems that we’re coming up on Cole defending the TNT Title against someone in the Don Callis Family and there certainly are options, but egads it would be nice to find a more interesting way to get there. The Paragon has felt like they have been spinning their wheels for months now and that isn’t a great sign.

Results

Kyle Fletcher b. Anthony Bowens – Brainbuster

Toni Storm b. Julia Hart – Small package

Mark Briscoe/Tomohiro Ishii/Willow Nightingale b. MxM Collection/Taya Valkyrie – Babe With The Powerbomb to Valkyrie

Thekla b. Queen Aminata – Death Trap

Hechicero/Don Callis Family b. Daniel Garcia/Paragon – German suplex to Strong

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.