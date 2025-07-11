Hall’s AEW Collision Review – 7.10.25  

Collision

Date: July 10, 2025

Location: Curtis Culwell Center, Garland, Texas

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness

It’s the last show before All In and that means it is time for the final push. That doesn’t always go as usual with Collision though as this show is so often based on what happens in the ring. Maybe there is a chance that is different this time though as All In is the biggest show of the year so let’s get to it.

Don Callis Family vs. Paragon

Fletcher and O’Reilly start things off with an exchange of running shots. That means it’s off to Cole to work on Beretta’s arm before a belly to back neckbreaker drops Beretta. Paragon takes turns stomping away in the corner until Fletcher offers a distraction. Beretta takes over on Strong, who gets caught in the wrong corner. Romero’s Forever Lariats don’t last forever as Strong rolls away to bring in O’Reilly to clean house. Everything breaks down and O’Reilly hits some running shots off the apron. Romero cuts him off with a suicide dive though and we take a break.

We come back with Fletcher getting in a cheap shot to Cole on the apron. O’Reilly and Beretta clothesline each other, allowing Strong to come in and clean house. A Razor’s Edge spun into a cutter (cool) drops Romero but Fletcher is back in to make the save. The big tag brings Cole back in to clean house and he (intentionally) sends Beretta into the corner so Fletcher can come in. A half and half suplex drops Cole, who is right back with the Panama Sunrise for two. The Boom is cut off but O’Reilly and Strong are back in to take Romero down. Now the Boom can finish Romero at 13:40.

Rating: B-. That’s a very AEW style six man match and I can go with that as a way to open the show. The ending doesn’t exactly have me confident that Cole is going to retain the title on Saturday, but getting it on Fletcher is a good idea. If nothing else, it was nice to see the Paragon actually win, as they feel like they’ve lost a good deal lately.

Post match Cole and Fletcher have their big staredown, with Don Callis saying “don’t take the bait”. Fletcher backs down.

We get some special footage from after Dynamite, which is basically a promo from Jon Moxley and Gabe Kidd, who don’t think much of the talent around here. Kidd wants to face his mentor, Katsuyori Shibata, which he will do tonight.

We get a Technique By Taz video, looking at Mistico’s La Mistica. This is the kind of “real sports presentation” that works very well, especially with Taz, who sounds like he knows what he’s talking about.

We look at Scorpio Sky returning last week, along with Christopher Daniels, Top Flight and Leila Grey. Apparently they’re called Sky Flight.

Mistico vs. The Beast Mortos

Mistico starts fast and snaps off a running hurricanrana, followed by a springboard version. Mortos is sent outside for a hard suicide dive, which works so well that Mistico does it again. Back in and a springboard wristdrag drops Mortos again but he’s right back up with some corner clotheslines. A snap powerslam and neck crank have Mistico in more trouble as we take a break.

We come back with Mistico scoring with another running hurricanrana, followed by a handspring elbow for two. Mortos plants him down but Mistico is right back with a running sunset flip for two of his own. The pop up Samoan drop gives Mortos two and a Tombstone Codebreaker gets the same. Back up and they slug it out until Mistico grabs a running Canadian Destroyer. Mistico suplexes him into the corner and La Mistico finishes Mortos at 10:54.

Rating: B-. I don’t think there was exactly much doubt about the result here, as it was a way to have Mistico get in the ring and beat someone with a name. At the same time, it isn’t like Mortos ever wins anything of note, so Mistico only gets so much. Mistico is going to feel like a big deal no matter what due to his star power, so putting him on the show if possible is a no brainer.

Post match MJF pops up in the mask he stole from Mistico, saying he’s going to beat Mark Briscoe in three seconds. Then he’ll keep collecting Mistico’s masks until we see his face.

Mark Briscoe says he’s coming to win the Casino Gauntlet match, which is business. The stuff with MJF is personal though and he’s getting madder and madder after Dynamite. He has to beat up MJF. This was a serious Briscoe and he sold it well.

After Dynamite, Hangman Page wanted to talk about what happened, but not with Renee Paquette. Instead, he walks up to Swerve Strickland’s dressing room and lets himself in. Will Ospreay is there too and gets beaten them, but Swerve and Page say it’s ok. Prince Nana leaves too and they’re alone together. Page isn’t here to ask for help, but rather sits down and throws a chain on the floor.

Swerve is willing to listen and Page says he had nothing to do with the Young Bucks at Dynasty. What Swerve did to Page’s family though can never be forgiven. He thinks Swerve deserved what was done to him, and that’s why Page regrets it. Page wants to know if Swerve regrets what Swerve did to him. After everything that has happened, yes, he does regret it.

Page stands up and says his family will be at All In, with Swerve saying he’ll stay clear of them and hopes they have a good time. Page says he believes him and goes to leave, but Swerve stops him. Swerve wanted his family to live in the house that Page burned down, but maybe it was time to let go of the past. With Page gone, Swerve looks at the chain. Well that was intense and felt like a major step forward in their saga.

Here is Jon Moxley, with Marina Shafir, to ask what that was about. Page is no cowboy, but rather a *censored*. Moxley isn’t going to make any apologies after Saturday.

FTR/Patriarchy vs. Outrunners/Jet Speed

This is billed as an All Star match and…yeah not seeing that here. Bailey and Wayne start things off with Wayne being sent into the corner for some begging off. Knight comes in for a double big boot, with Wayne being sent outside. Back in and Christian knocks Knight into the corner for a hard chop but Knight manages a nice dropkick. Wheeler comes in and gets taken down with a springboard armdrag.

It’s off to Magnum, who is quickly dropped in the corner with some uppercuts. Magnum hands it off to Floyd for a spinning belly to back suplex and everything breaks down. Knight gets low bridged to the floor though and we take a break. We come back with Knight fighting out of trouble but Wayne cuts off the tag. That doesn’t last long as Magnum comes in, with Floyd helping to clean house.

The Megan Powers Elbow hits Wayne but Cage gets in a posting. The standing Sliced Bread hits Magnum to put him in trouble and the villains take turns beating him down. Magnum gets over for the tag to Floyd, but the referee doesn’t see it to keep up the beating. Wheeler grabs a cobra clutch but Magnum fights out and gets in a double knockdown. The hot tag brings in Bailey to clean house, including a standing shooting star press for two on Harwood.

Bailey’s springboard moonsault to the floor takes out a bunch of villains and it’s time for the parade of knockdowns. The Shatter Machine is broken up though and Bailey sunset flips Harwood for a VERY close two. Total Recall sends Christian outside and Knight’s spinning splash finishes Harwood at 18:02.

Rating: B. This picked up a lot at the end and that’s what you want out of this kind of a match. I do like that the Hurt Syndicate didn’t get involved here, as they are already more than established. FTR getting back into the title picture is a good idea as they are such a successful team, though I’d hope FTR vs. the Syndicate is saved for a special moment.

Big Boom AJ is back and wants the Don Callis Family. Big Justice and the Rizzler come in to meet Hologram and Tomohiro Ishii. The Don Callis Family comes in to issue the challenge, with Kyle O’Reilly coming in to even the score. The match seems to be made. Eh fine for a Zero Hour match, which is what it will likely be.

FTR wants revenge on the Outrunners and issue a challenge for Zero Hour.

Katsuyori Shibata vs Gabe Kidd

They go right to the slugout to start with Shibata hitting a running boot in the corner. They’re quickly on the floor, with Kidd getting the better of things but getting booted off the apron for his efforts. Another running shot against the barricade has Kidd in trouble but he hammers away back inside for a needed breather

We take a break and come back with Shibata shrugging off some chops to hit some of his own. The chinlock doesn’t last long as Kidd snaps off a Saito suplex for two and they trade big forearms. Shibata gets the better of things and hits some loud chops but has to go after an invading Wheeler Yuta. Kidd’s low blow into a piledriver finishes Shibata at 9:27.

Rating: B-. While Kidd has made an impact in AEW, he hasn’t felt like any kind of a major star. That was on display here, as beating Shibata only means so much. They went back and forth for a fine enough match, but this wasn’t the kind of thing that was going to make me all the more interested in Kidd.

Willow Nightingale/Thunder Rosa/Mina Shirakawa/Queen Aminata vs. Athena/Thekla/Megan Bayne/Julia Hart

Kris Statlander is on commentary. Athena and Shirakawa start things off With Athena taking over and getting in her required trash talk. A Sling Blade lets Shirakawa dance a bit ant it’s off to Rosa. Athena gets two off a quick rollup and Nightingale comes in for the corner clotheslines. Bayne throws Rosa and Shirakawa at the same time (as you can do) and Nightingale is knocked outside as we take an early break.

We come back with Nightingale giving Hart a Death Valley Driver, allowing Animata and Thekla to come in for a change. Animata headbutts Thekla into a neckbreaker and Shirakawa hits a big dive to the floor. Hart’s moonsault hits Nightingale for two, before Hart and Thekla hit stereo spider superplexes. Thekla is pulled outside for a whip into the barricade, leaving Nightingale and Hart in the ring. Shirakawa knees Hart into the Babe With The Powerbomb for the pin at 12:41.

Rating: B-. I’m not sure who is going to win the Casino Gauntlet match (partially because I don’t know who is in it) and that’s a nice feeling to have. Matches like this do offer a bit of momentum and Nightingale winning is certainly a nice possibility. Whomever it is, hopefully they don’t wait long to use their title shot, as the waiting around can kill off momentum in a hurry.

Post match the brawl is on again, with Tay Melo and Anna Jay running in to join the brawl and end the show.

Results

Paragon b. Don Callis Family – Boom to Romero

Mistico b. The Beast Mortos – La Mistica

Outrunners/Jet Speed b. FTR/Patriarchy – Spinning splash to Harwood

Gabb Kidd b. Katsuyori Shibata – Piledriver

Willow Nightingale/Thunder Rosa/Mina Shirakawa/Queen Aminata b. Athena/Thekla/Megan Bayne/Julia Hart – Babe With The Powerbomb to Hart

