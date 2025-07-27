Hall’s AEW Collision Review – 7.26.25  

Collision

Date: July 26, 2025

Location: Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, Illinois

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness, Tony Schiavone

We are less than a month away from Forbidden Door and that means we might be getting some of the card set up this week. If nothing else, we are probably going to be seeing more of the #1 contenders tag team tournament, which means we might be finding out who is actually in the thing. Let’s get to it.

TNT Title: Dustin Rhodes vs. Lee Moriarty

Rhodes (and only Rhodes) is defending. Feeling out process to start, including an exchange of wristlocks. Moriarty grabs a quick Border City Stretch to send Rhodes bailing over to the ropes but he’s back up with a Cactus Clothesline. Back in and an armdrag sends Moriarty into an armbar, which doesn’t last very long. Moriarty is right back out and grabs a shinbreaker to send Rhodes out to the floor. That doesn’t last long as Moriarty comes back in to work on the leg.

We take a break and come back with Rhodes kicking him out to the floor. Back in and Rhodes snaps off a powerslam before hitting an atomic drop. That bangs up Rhodes’ knee, though he’s fine enough to hit a quick Cross Rhodes. Moriarty gets his foot on the ropes for the break so Rhodes plants him in the middle for two more.

A shot to Rhodes’ leg cuts him down again though and it’s an ankle lock with a grapevine. Rhodes makes the rope again and avoids a boot in the corner. Shattered Dreams doesn’t work so Moriarty hits a running boot, followed by a spinning butterfly suplex for two. An attempt at a Figure Four is reversed into a small package to retain the title at 16:35.

Rating: B. Nice match here, though I could have gone without another champion losing. Rhodes getting a win over a lower name is ok as odds are he won’t be holding the title for very long. I still have no idea why he needs to hold all three titles at once, but at least he didn’t pick up a fourth one here.

Post match here are Don Callis and Kyle Fletcher, with the latter saying he wants the TNT Title. Rhodes agrees, but he wants it next week in a Chicago Street Fights. Rhodes: “I’ll be your Huckleberry b****.”

The Bang Bang Gang is ready to face Bryan Keith and Big Bill in the tournament tonight. Yeah one of them is injured, but next man up.

Tony Schiavone pays tribute to Hulk Hogan.

Toni Storm says no one goes as deep as she does and she wants to see Alex Windsor beat Athena. Storm doesn’t think Athena has the ovaries to take the AEW Women’s Title from her.

#1 Contenders Tag Team Tournament First Round: Big Bill/Bryan Keith vs. Bang Bang Gang

Robinson and Keith start things off with Robinson working on the arm. Gunn (Austin) comes in for a neckbreaker but it’s off to Bill to easily shove him down. Bill misses an elbow though and Gunn jabs away, only to get dropped with a shot to the face. A half crab keeps Gunn in trouble and we take a break.

We come back with Gunn jumping over Keith out of the corner but his knee is in bad shape. A lariat puts Keith down but Bill is in to cut off the tag attempt. Gunn manages to fight his way out of the corner though and the big tag brings Robinson in to clean house. An atomic drop into a backsplash hits Keith and the cannonball in the corner gets two. Bill boots Robinson in the face though and Keith gets two off a suplex. Keith goes up top but Robinson hurricanranas him down. That’s reversed into a sunset flip, only for Gunn to turn it over and give Robinson the pin at 12:19.

Rating: C+. Nice enough match here, though it’s kind of a shame to see Keith and Bill go from being a good team to losing to a fairly makeshift team here. At the same time, this tournament has me worried that we’re coming up on another FTR vs. Young Bucks final, with the Bucks going on to the title match. Maybe it’s too early for that to be the case, but it seems like a real possibility.

Video on the Outrunners vs. the Young Bucks.

Don Callis interrupts a Shane Taylor interview and talks about tonight’s match for $400,000, because we have to do another match for money as that’s the hot thing at the moment.

Here is Max Caster for his next open challenge.

Max Caster vs. Anthony Bowens

Bowens takes him into the corner to start so Caster hides in the corner, with the fans cheering for Caster. Some shots to the back of the head have Caster in more trouble and Bowens yells at him, followed by the running Fameasser. The Mollywop finishes Caster at 2:07.

Post match Bowens beats on him even more but Billy Gunn breaks it up. An angry Bowens leaves on his own. So we took that long to get to a Bowens heel turn after he was upset about losing so much and he turns after winning? Am I getting that right?

AR Fox interrupts the Matriarchy and wants to face Nick Wayne. Kip Sabian thinks it’s a good idea and the match is on.

Don Callis Family/Infantry vs. Outrunners/Tomohiro Ishii/Hologram

For $400,000 and Don Callis is on commentary. Bravo’s chops in the corner just annoy Ishii, who runs him over without much trouble. Hologram comes in to wristdrag Hechicero, followed by an anklescissors into the corner. The Outrunners clean house but Floyd wants to face Archer on his own. Hologram tries a springboard hurricanrana but Archer pulls it out of the air and powerbombs him into the Outrunners (ouch).

We take a break and come back with Archer knocking some people off the apron, only for Hologram to get the tag off to Ishii anyway. Hologram comes back in with a top rope double stomp to Hechicero and everything breaks down again. Magnum drops the Infantry and Hologram adds a nice top rope hurricanrana to Hechicero. The Mega Powers Elbow hits Dean but Callis gets off commentary for a cheap shot. Cue Paragon to chase an interfering Taylor off and Total Recall finishes Dean at 11:42.

Rating: B-. Ok. What else am I supposed to think here? It was the same perfectly good eight man tag that we’ve seen a bunch of times around here, with one team winning money which changes nothing for their status in AEW. Commentary mentioned that Hologram has been around for fifty three weeks. The fact that he is undefeated and still in this spot isn’t exactly a great sign.

Video on Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley on Dynamite.

Triangle Of Madness vs. Mazzerati/Laynie Luck/Rachael Ellering

That would be Skye Blue/Thekla/Julia Hart. We start fast with Hart hitting Old School on Luck and it’s off to Thekla for a running shot in the ropes. Hart’s standing moonsault hits raised knees though and it’s Ellering coming in for a backsplash. Everything breaks down and Thekla spears Luck on the floor. An assisted swinging Rock Bottom plants Mazzerati and Thekla hits a Stomp for the pin at 3:11.

Rating: C. I was worried that this was going to be a long match to make the jobbers look good but instead the new team smashed through them. We’ve seen all of the members of the Triangle (AEW likes that name) before so it’s nice to see them getting this kind of a win in their first match together. Not exactly a thrilling match, but it’s how this should have gone.

Post match Queen Aminata runs in with a chair but Megan Bayne takes her out.

Stokely Hathaway doesn’t think much of Cope coming after him but promises FTR will win the tournament.

Paragon interrupts Hologram and Tomohiro Ishii’s interview and the Conglomeration seems to be back together. Hologram and Ishii look…confused?

Nick Wayne/Kip Sabian vs. AR Fox/Angelico

Fox takes over on Wayne to start and drags him into the corner so Angelico can crank on his arm. A Mother Wayne distraction lets Nick get in an elbow though and we take a break. We come back with Angelico and Sabian knocking each other down, allowing Fox to come in and clean house. A slingshot dropkick in the corner sets up a rolling cutter and no one can believe the kickout. Sabian is back in with a missile dropkick to Angelico as everything breaks down. Nick Killswitches Angelico for the pin at 8:10.

Rating: C+. I continue to have no idea why Sabian is around, as he’s a completely forgettable star who was mostly just a warm body here. At the same time, it seems like we could be setting up a big Christian Cage vs. Nick Wayne match and that’s….only kind of interesting at best. Angelico being thrown in there was a bit weird but Fox was a highlight reel, as usual.

Kris Statlander goes on a heck of a rant about how Willow Nightingale hasn’t thanked her for anything. Now Statlander is going to be herself because you can’t stop Stat. She was bringing the fire here.

Ring Of Honor Women’s Title: Alex Windsor vs. Athena

Athena, with Billie Starkz, is defending. Windsor takes her into the corner to start and they go to the mat for a quick standoff. Athena hits her in the face and poses a bit, only to get armdragged into a basement dropkick. Windsor gets in a shot to the back of the head and they head to the apron for a chop off. Athena plants her onto said apron and we take a break.

We come back with Windsor getting in a shot of her own for a knockdown, followed by a running clothesline for the same. Athena bites the leg to get out of a powerbomb and rolls into a Koji Clutch. That’s reversed into a rollup to give Windsor two and she powerbombs Athena out of the corner. A faceplant on the floor has Athena in more trouble and Windsor sends Starkz into the steps. The distraction lets Athena come back with a running dropkick before knocking her off the barricade. Back in and the O Face retains the title at 12:20.

Rating: B-. Windsor was a good enough challenger for a basic televised title defense, but what matters the most here is getting Athena on the bigger stage. She has gone from a good hand to an absolute star during her Ring Of Honor title reign. I could go for seeing her winning the title from Storm, though we could be waiting a bit for that to happen.

Post match Athena and Starkz go after Windsor again but Toni Storm runs in for the brawl. The running hip attack sets up the chickenwing but Starkz makes the save. Windsor is up again and the villains are knocked to the floor to end the show.

