Hall’s AEW Collision Review 7.6.24  

Collision

Date: July 6, 2024

Location: Landers Center, Southaven, Mississippi

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness

The big story this week is going to be focused on talking, as Maxwell Jacob Friedman is set to open the show with an explanation for what he did to Daniel Garcia on Dynamite. Other than that, we have the second semifinals of the men’s Owen Hart Tournament, as the winner of Jay White vs. Hangman Page will face Bryan Danielson next week. Let’s get to it.

We open with a recap of MJF turning on Daniel Garcia on Dynamite.

Here is MJF to explain what he did. MJF laughs off the idea that he and Daniel Garcia would be friends because Garcia is a Make-A-Wish Kid at best. Of course he isn’t going to give Garcia a match at All In and now Garcia might never wrestle again. With that out of the way, MJF shows us a clip of himself talking about his condition with rejection and how scared he is to let anything go wrong.

Back live, MJF says he let everyone in and then he lost it all. He was sitting on his couch watching Dynamite and saw his fans turn on him for Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland and WILL OSPREAY. Garcia was just the tip of the iceberg because he is going to take everything they love.

The only way to do that is with him on top and Ospreay is a guy who only cares about ratings from Meltzer. MJF cares about ratings from Nielsen so get out here right now. Ospreay’s music plays but MJF laughs, as there is no Ospreay tonight. He is MJF (and he doesn’t like the fans chanting his name) and you can thank him later. Good enough explanation and rather in line for MJF.

The Conglomeration is ready for another fight and to get back up after a bad Forbidden Door. Orange Cassidy doesn’t care.

Conglomeration vs. Jacked Jameson/Iron Savages

Roderick Strong, with the Kingdom, joins commentary. Briscoe grabs the Savage Sauce to start and gets even zanier than usual. O’Reilly comes in and gets run over as we take an early break. Back with O’Reilly getting over for the tag to Briscoe to clean house. Cassidy comes in and starts rather quickly, including the tornado DDT for two on Bronson. Everything breaks down and Briscoe hits a big flip dive to the floor, leaving Cassidy to hit the Orange Punch for the pin on Boulder at 7:56.

Rating: C+. I like that they’re doing something different with Cassidy, as he hasn’t had much in the way of a different trajectory in a long time. This is the kind of thing that could lead somewhere for him, though we’re still at the beginning. Other than that, it’s nice to see the Savages and Jameson get beaten up, though I could go with them not being around as much. Or at all really.

Jack Perry talks about the sacrifices that he has made to become TNT Champion. Now he to give someone else a chance to make the same sacrifice.

Video on Swerve Strickland beating Will Ospreay to retain the World Title at Forbidden Door.

Hangman Page is asked why he is back, sending him into a near meltdown over how much he wants to destroy Swerve Strickland.

Toni Storm vs. Trish Adora

Non-title and Mariah May and Luther are here with Storm while the Infantry is with Adora. They fight over headlocks to start until Adora runs her over with a shoulder. Adora ties her up for some neck cranking but Storm escapes and hits the hip attack to the floor as we take a break. Back with Storm hitting a running hip attack in the corner, setting up the forearm off. Storm gets the better of things and hits Storm Zero for the pin at 8:24.

Rating: C+. This was the traditional short and to the point women’s match with the commercial break eating up even more of the time. Adora is someone who can work well with anyone but doesn’t seem likely to win much on her own anytime soon. On the other hand you have Storm, who is being kept warm before her big showdown, likely against Mariah May, at All In.

Willow Nightingale and Mariah May are ready for the Owen Hart finals.

The Patriarchy wants the Trios Titles but Christian Cage had to look up who held the titles. That’s how unimportant the Bang Bang Gang really is. Colten Gunn has some promise but that’s beside the point. He’s going to take the titles and revive them. Kip Sabian comes in to say he’s just lost his father and implies he wants some guidance. Cage says it’s a good thing Sabian’s dad isn’t here to see what kind of a loser he is and has Killswitch wreck him. Cage’s delivery here was great as usual.

TNT Title: Jack Perry vs. Marko Stunt

Stunt, the home state boy, is challenging and Perry is stunned. Perry knocks him down to start and hits some hard forearms before planting Stunt for a fairly near fall. Stunt fights up and gets two off a hurricanrana but Perry buckle bombs him. The running knee finishes Stunt at 3:21.

Rating: C-. They weren’t exactly hiding what they were going for here and while I would usually want a bit more time for this kind of a call back match….it’s Marko Stunt. The idea here was to have Perry get an easy win because the Young Bucks are treating him favorably, which is fine enough, but it’s not going to give us much of anything for a bit. I’m sure he’ll get a better challenger one day, but we could be a long way off from that.

The House Of Black is ready to hurt the Patriarchy.

Video on Bryan Danielson’s path in the men’s Owen Hart Tournament.

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Beast Mortos

Castagnoli flips out of a wristlock to start and hits a quick backbreaker. Back up and Mortos sends him into the corner for a running elbow and an early two. Mortos’ running knee misses though and the crash to the floor takes out the cameraman for a great visual. Mortos is right back up and sends Castagnoli outside for the corkscrew suicide dive. Castagnoli gets in his own knockdown back inside and we take a break.

Back with Castagnoli getting the better of a slugout until Mortos headbutts his way to freedom. Castagnoli knocks him outside for the running uppercut against the barricade as the fans want the Swing. Back in and Mortos’ torture rack backbreaker gets two but Castagnoli uppercuts him out of the air. Now we get the Swing and a big clothesline finishes Mortos at 11:35.

Rating: B-. This felt like “hey, Castagnoli is still around”, and that’s not a bad thing. There is always going to be a place for a strong man to throw around a big guy and that is exactly what we got here. Castagnoli has been kind of floating without much to do as of late and it would be nice to see him have a little something. Hopefully this is a start, but I’m not sure if I would get my hopes up.

Matt Menard says Daniel Garcia lost all of the strength in the left side of his body but he’ll get better. Garcia is going to get his revenge on MJF and it’s going to be Red Death.

Someone dives into a vortex and will apparently be loading soon.

Serena Deeb is willing to run it back with Riho, but she’s grown since their first match in 2021.

Lady Frost vs. Riho

They trade escapes to start until Frost gets two off a neckbreaker. Riho drop toeholds her to set up a 619 and we take a break. Back with Riho fighting out of a double arm crank and sending her outside for a dive, which hits Frost’s feet. Back in and Frost kicks her in the head for two, with frustration setting in. Frostbite is broken up via a grab of the leg but Frost knocks her down again and hits a regular moonsault for two. Riho is right back with a dragon suplex into Run Hey (Kofi Kingston’s SOS) for the pin at 7:45.

Rating: C+. Frost seems to be one of the better designated jobbers to the stars around here and that’s not a bad role for her. She has a unique look and can do almost anything asked of her in the ring so it went well enough. At the same time you have Riho, who is likely going to go over Serena Deeb, win another match or two and then go away for a few months, so it’s hard to get that invested in whatever she does.

Shane Taylor Promotions is ready for Top Flight and Action Andretti on Rampage. They’re ready to fight tonight but nothing happens.

Samoa Joe wants to hurt Chris Jericho on Dynamite.

Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Semifinals: Jay White vs. Hangman Page

The rest of the Bang Bang Gang is here with White. Actually hold on, as the Young Bucks send in an order to get rid of everyone else to make it one on one. Page knocks him to the floor for some chops to start, followed by a hard forearm back inside. There’s the fall away slam to send White to the apron again but he manages a shot of his own. They head back outside with White being sent into the barricade, followed by some rapid fire right hands back inside.

We take a break and come back with Page busted open and White starting in on the knee in the corner. White chops away and rakes at the eyes, setting up a DDT for two. They slug it out until a Downward Spiral into a German suplex plants Page. White drops him on the apron but gets powerbombed back inside for two.

The Buckshot Lariat is countered into a spinning Rock Bottom for two more but the Blade Runner is blocked. The referee gets bumped and Page chokes White with a belt. Cue Jeff Jarrett to take said belt away, allowing White to suplex Page. Another referee gets rid of Jarrett, allowing Christian Cage to come in with a spear to take out White. The Buckshot Lariat finishes White at 15:41.

Rating: B. Easily the best match on the show here and that shouldn’t be a surprise. The match having some actual stakes helped and they managed to pull off quite the feat here. It’s rather impressive that this turned into a competitive and engaging match when Page couldn’t have been a more obvious winner. That takes some effort and talent and they pulled it off here. Good stuff to wrap up the show.

