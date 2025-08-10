Hall’s AEW Collision Review – 8.9.25  

Collision

Date: August 9, 2025

Location: Berglund Center, Roanoke, Virginia

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness, Paul Walter Hauser

Things are picking up a bit on the way to Forbidden Door later this month. The card is getting some matches together but now the question becomes how many additional stars will be brought in from around the world. That’s something that is going to need to be addressed rather soon so let’s get to it.

TNT Title: Kyle Fletcher vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Ishii is a surprise challenger. They trade forearms to start (as Ishii tends to do) and then…well they continue to trade forearms. Ishii’s clothesline sets up a failed brainbuster attempt but Fletcher wants a breather on the floor. Back in and they trade chops, which is quite the difference from trading forearms.

With that not working, Fletcher goes with the tried and true method of kicking Ishii in the face before grabbing the chinlock. Ishii suplexes his way to freedom but Fletcher grabs a powerbomb as we take a break. We come back with Ishii suplexing him again before firing off more chops in the corner. A superplex gives Ishii two and they go to the apron, where Fletcher grabs a brainbuster.

Back in and a top rope elbow gives Fletcher two but Ishii shrugs off a German suplex. Ishii’s German suplex into an enziguri has both of them down for a bit before they trade forearms again. The big lariat gives Ishii two but Fletcher hits some running kicks in the corner. The brainbuster retains the title at 16:45.

Rating: B. It was a hard hitting fight, though you know what you’re going to get with an Ishii match. This pretty much followed his usual trend and that was only going to be so good. Fletcher gets another win though and that’s a good sign for his future, as it’s pretty clear that he’s a big star in the making.

Post match Fletcher calls out the best of New Japan for Forbidden Door. Then everyone will have no choice but to say his full name.

Don Callis is ready to fulfill his destiny at Forbidden Door and wants New Japan to send his best. Then he’ll use his custom New Japan tie to choke them.

Nigel McGuinness is going to be in a four way on Dynamite for a shot against Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door.

Earlier today Ricochet and the Gates Of Agony beat up a bunch of people. Ricochet said give them what they want or this will keep happening.

The Patriarchy is asked about the Conchairto to Christian Cage last week. Cage had said he respected them for standing up to them but now they’re being questioned. Nick Wayne is a shooting star who has been released and now their mission is to end Cage’s career.

Megan Bayne vs. Emily Rose

Total squash with Bayne hitting a middle rope clothesline and a powerbomb out of the corner for the pin at 1:06.

Big Bill and Bryan Keith swear vengeance on Juice Robinson.

Juice Robinson vs. Ricochet

Austin Gunn is here with Robinson. Ricochet bails outside to start before taking Robinson into the corner. Robinson breaks that up and sends him outside again, where Ricochet knocks down the cardboard cutouts. That’s too far for Robinson, who hammers him down inside and drops a backsplash for two.

Ricochet misses a moonsault out of the corner but here is Bryan Keith for a distraction. The Gates Of Agony drop Robinson on the floor and Ricochet adds a dive as we take a break. We come back with Robinson fighting out of a chinlock and hitting a spinebuster. Robinson’s running side kick gets two but the forward DDT is blocked.

Ricochet kicks him down in the corner and hits a slingshot dropkick for two. A springboard clothesline into a Lionsault gets two but the Spirit Gun misses. Robinson’s Downward Spiral gets two, leaving the Gates to beat up Gunn. That’s enough of a distraction for Big Bill to come in for the big boot, setting up the Spirit Gun to pin Robinson at 12:26.

Rating: B-. This was more about the interference than anything else, which should set up a tag match with Robinson and Gunn against Bill/Keith next week. Ricochet and his team are still finding their footing but beating Robinson is a nice enough win. A run at the Trios Titles certainly doesn’t feel out of the question either.

We get a By The Numbers video on Athena vs. Toni Storm.

We look back at Max Caster surviving against Rush last week.

Caster says Rush got a moral victory last week and he doesn’t need AR Fox’s help. Tonight it’s another open challenge so he does some pushups and claps with some nutcrackers.

FTR/Stokely Hathaway vs. Ryan Zukko/Joe Keys/Josh Fuller

Hathaway throws his crutch down to start and Wheeler trades shoulders with Keys to start. Harwood and Zukko come in, with Harwood taking him into the corner. Fuller gets his turn and is knocked down, meaning Hathaway can come in for some slapping. Fuller’s enziguri drops Harwood but Zukko walks into the Shatter Machine. A double spike piledriver lets Hathaway finish Zukko at 3:23.

Rating: C. This was all you would have expected it to be, with Hathaway getting in his basic stuff before FTR did the heavy lifting. I’m not sure what to expect from Copeland vs. Hathaway but odds are it’s going to include some sort of shenanigans. Hathaway barely got to do anything here, but that’s exactly the point, especially him looking so nervous.

Hathaway standing on Zukko to celebrate the win is rather amusing.

Video on Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin.

Hechicero vs. AR Fox

Daniel Garcia is on commentary. Hechicero takes him down by the leg to start and drops a quick elbow on his back. Back up and Fox hits a neckbreaker to send Hechicero outside, setting up some suicide dives. The Swanton hits Hechicero’s raised knees though and he adds a backbreaker as we take a break. We come back with Hechicero knocking him down again but Fox hits an enziguri. A rolling cutter drops Hechicero again but Fox misses his 450. Hechicero grabs a choke for the win at 8:13.

Rating: B-. This was a technical vs. high flying match and that’s a formula that works rather well. Fox has enough credibility to make Hechicero look good, especially with Hechicero on his way to a Ring Of Honor World Title match (which of course is barely, if ever, mentioned around here). Both of these guys are always worth a look though and they did well here.

Video on what seems to be a double turn between Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.

A woman with a bandaged face is watching Harley Cameron get hurt. The woman puts on a mask and, after doing a Jim Carrey impression, turns into Harley Cameron.

Triangle Of Madness vs. Tay Melo/Queen Aminata/Willow Nightingale

Thekla and Aminata start things off with Aminata doing her always their comedy deal early on. A slap sends Thekla into the corner and it’s off to Melo to kick Hart down. Nightingale fires off the corner clotheslines and then suplexes Hart and Thekla at the same time. A camel clutch has Blue in trouble, with Melo and Aminata coming in to pose next to her as we take a break.

We come back with Nightingale in trouble and going over for the tag…which the referee of course doesn’t see. Nightingale and Thekla knock each other down though and it’s Aminata coming back in to clean house. A swinging neckbreaker gets two on Blue and Melo is back in to kick away in the corner. Melo’s DDT gets two with Thekla making the save, followed by the spider walk. That’s cut off with one heck of a Pounce (the fans approve) but Hart is back in with a kick to the head. An assisted swinging Rock Bottom finishes Melo at 9:28.

Rating: B-. The Triangle is starting to get some chemistry together here and that is great to see. There hasn’t been much in the way of female stables recently so hopefully this one works out. Melo not having Anna Jay there with her is a bit surprising, but at least the fans still care about Nightingale and her Pounce.

Video on Skyflight, who want to fight the Don Callis Family.

FTR and Stokely Hathaway are happy with their win and they’re ready for bigger and better things.

Here is Max Caster for his latest open challenge. Even Caster has to point out that the fans are doing better on their clapping.

Max Caster vs. Katsuyori Shibata

Shibata chops away in the corner to start and kicks away but Caster gets two off a quick rollup. That earns him a bunch of forearms in the corner and we hit the sleeper. The PK finishes for Shibata at 2:08. So last week he survives the time limit and this week he’s nicer to the fans but loses to a face anyway? Interesting choice.

Post match La Faccion Ingobernable comes in for the beatdown but Jet Speed makes the save.

Hangman Page/Jet Speed vs. La Faccion Ingobernable

The fans are VERY happy to see the home state Page. Mortos headlocks Page to start before they flip up to a standoff. Page kicks him in the face and it’s off to Rush for a staredown. The chop it out until Mortos gets in a cheap shot from the apron. Everything breaks down and Page hits his moonsault off the top to take Rush down. Page gets double teamed on the floor and sent back inside, where he’s fine enough to hit a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker.

Knight comes in to kick Dralistico down so Bailey can get two, only for Bailey to be taken into the corner. That doesn’t last long as he fights out and brings Knight back in to pick up the pace, including a great looking springboard double clothesline to the floor. We take a break (with less than ten minutes left in the show) and come back with Knight dropkicking his way out of trouble and Page coming back in to clean house.

The fall away slam drops Dralistico and a slingshot dive to the floor takes down Mortos. Back in and Page Death Valley Drivers Rush, who suplexes him into the corner. The Bull’s Horns is broken up by Knight and we hit the parade of knockdowns. Dralistico springboards in for a crucifix bomb and a near fall on Page. Dralistico’s springboard is countered into a sitout powerbomb and Bailey moonsaults down onto Mortos. The Buckshot Lariat finishes Dralistico at 14:43.

Rating: B-. Nice main event here, where the whole point was in having Page get a win in front of his local(ish) fans. The people went nuts for his entrance so it was certainly close enough to have the desired result. Page and Jet Speed are kind of an odd combination, but odds are this is just going to be a one off pairing anyway.

Results

Kyle Fletcher b. Tomohiro Ishii – Brainbuster

Megan Bayne b. Emily Rose – Running sitout powerbomb

Ricochet b. Juice Robinson – Spirit Gun

FTR/Stokely Hathaway b. Ryan Zukko/Joe Keys/Josh Fuller – Double spike piledriver to Zukko

Hechicero b. AR Fox – Choke

Triangle Of Madness b. Queen Aminata/Willow Nightingale/Tay Melo – Assisted swinging Rock Bottom to Melo

Katsuyori Shibata b. Max Caster – PK

Hangman Page/Jet Speed b. La Faccion Ingobernable – Buckshot Lariat to Dralistico

