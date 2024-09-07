Hall’s AEW Collision Review – 9.6.24  

Collision

Date: September 6, 2024

Location: NOW Arena, Hoffman Estates, Illinois

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness

We’re on a Friday due to All Out being in the regular spot. That means we should be in for a hard push towards the show, which will include qualifying matches for the Continental Title match at the pay per view. Other than that, we are going to be seeing the rest of the card getting some build of its own, which could go rather well. Let’s get to it.

We open with a look at Hangman Page burning down Swerve Strickland’s childhood home. Their cage match is now LIGHTS OUT UNSANCTIONED, because putting them in a cage wasn’t violent enough.

We run down the card for both tonight and tomorrow at All Out.

Continental Title Qualifying Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Lance Archer

Briscoe’s ROH World Title isn’t on the line and Archer jumps him from behind on the way to the ring, as is his custom. They get inside for the opening bell and the fans are rather behind Briscoe. A missed charge puts Briscoe (bleeding) on the floor for some chops against the barricade. Briscoe fights up and gets the chair for the step up flip dive to drop Archer. A spinebuster puts Briscoe down again though and we take a break.

Back with Archer knocking him to the floor again, this time for a chokeslam onto the apron. Briscoe shrugs that off and hits the Blockbuster off the apron, setting up a Death Valley Driver into the Froggy Bow for two. Archer breaks up the Jay Driller and hits a chokeslam into a buckle bomb for two, leaving Archer surprised. Briscoe knocks him off the top and hits a Froggy Bow for….not even one. A third Froggy Bow finishes Archer at 11:25.

Rating: B. This was two guys beating the heck out of each other until one of them couldn’t get up again. They kind of screwed up the timing with one Froggy Bow getting a near fall and then Archer doing the big kickout but that’s pretty minor. I wouldn’t have Briscoe fighting for another title at the pay per view (as he did earlier this year) as being Ring Of Honor World Champion should be enough, but that would imply Ring Of Honor mattered in the slightest. Good opener here.

The Learning Tree is impressed by the Conglomeration but it’s not the right time for Chris Jericho to face Tomohiro Ishii again…and we pan down to Ishii, who is out cold with a chair around his neck.

Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Iron Savages

Gibson and Boulder start things off with the former hammering away and kicking him in the face. Drake comes in to pound away but the much bigger Boulder suplexes them both down (commentary doesn’t actually talk about it). The Veterans manage to send them both outside but Bronson is back in to slug away on Gibson. A double hot shot staggers Bronson though and Grit Your Teeth is good for the pin at 3:16.

Rating: C. Short and to the point here with the Veterans getting a win to establish themselves around here. They’re likely to have a much more important match against FTR sooner rather than later (likely next week on Collision) and that should be a good watch. Nice start for the newcomers, even if they are already pretty well known from elsewhere.

Post match FTR comes in to beat up the Veterans, leaving Jacked Jameson (the Savages’ manager) to get hit with the Shatter Machine.

Video on Will Ospreay vs. Pac.

Orange Cassidy promises to take out Bryan Keith and go on to win the Continental Title, which he’ll put in his backpack next to the $7,000 he’s keeping from Chris Jericho. Cassidy took the glasses off here to make it a much different vibe.

Continental Title Qualifying Match: Bryan Keith vs. Orange Cassidy

The rather serious Cassidy doesn’t even put his hands in his pockets before dropkicking him to the floor for the suicide dive. Two more dives connect with Keith and Cassidy whips him into the barricade as Schiavone and Nigel talk about how All Out will be starting before NFL kickoff (the NFL being the next day makes it easier). Keith gets in a shot of his own and we take an early break.

Back with Cassidy putting his hands in his pockets and knocking Keith into the corner for the lazy kicks. Keith goes after the banged up arm but can’t get him up for a piledriver. A running knee to the chest just annoys Keith but he charges into a boot in the corner. Cassidy’s top rope DDT is countered into a t-bone suplex into the corner and a Michinoku Driver gets two. The Stundog Millionaire and Beach Break give Cassidy two but Keith knees him in the face for the same. Cassidy cuts off a knee with the Orange Punch though and it’s the tornado DDT into the top rope DDT for the pin at 11:14.

Rating: B-. Cassidy’s evolution has been a nice upgrade for him as you can only do the same stuff for so long before it loses is charm. Having a bit more of an edge and a better finisher with the top rope DDT could do him some good. Nice enough match here and it keeps the Conglomeration vs. the Learning Tree going, because that has to be a thing.

Post match Chris Jericho comes up on screen and steals Cassidy’s backpack, which he threatens with scissors. Is…..this some weird parody of the CM Punk stolen bracelet?

Mercedes Mone isn’t worried about not having Kamille in her corner at All Out. Why is Christopher Daniels in her business? Kamille isn’t barred tonight though and you’ll see what she can do.

Outrunners vs. Davey Bang/August Matthews

Erica Leigh is here with the Outrunners. Matthews chops Magnum to start and that just doesn’t seem smart. Magnum shows him how the chopping is done and does it to Bang as well. Floyd comes in for a suplex and the double elbow his Bang. A powerslam/running neckbreaker combination (Total Recall) finishes Bang at 2:17, which is somehow the Outrunners’ first win in AEW.

We get a sitdown face to face interview with Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale. Statlander talks about being there for Nightingale but when Nightingale won the TBS Title, Statlander never got a rematch. Nightingale thinks this is Stokely Hathaway getting in Statlander’s head and they’re both happy with tomorrow’s match being a street fight so the violence can ensue.

Continental Title Qualifying Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Beast Mortos

Don Callis is on commentary and they shove each other to start. Mortos kicks him in the head in the corner but misses a charge and crashes out to the floor. Takeshita hits a big dive and then whips him into the barricade, only for Mortos to hit a dive of his own. Back in and Takeshita hits a top rope superplex for the big crash and we take a break.

We come back with Mortos hitting a reverse Sling Blade. A backbreaker and Samoan drop get two on Takeshita, who is back with a German suplex and the Blue Thunder Bomb for two of his own. Mortos hits a spear for one but Takeshita rocks him with a headbutt. The running knee and the Raging Fire (spinning Falcon Arrow) finish Mortos at 11:18.

Rating: B. This was a match about two people beating the tar out of each other until one of them couldn’t get up anymore. It’s good to have Takeshita back, as he is one of the more consistently impressive stars in all of AEW. I don’t buy him winning the title tomorrow, but at least he got a good win here.

The Outcasts don’t like Jamie Hayter and accuse her of stalking them. Trouble is promised.

Mariah May says the best way to get to know a woman is to make her scream at your feet. Her championship celebration will be at All Out.

Hikaru Shida vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Purrazzo drives her into the corner for some kicks to the ribs to start before they trade rollups for two each. Shida hits a big boot but gets sent into the corner as we take an early break. Back with Shida hitting a missile dropkick and hammering away in the corner. Purrazzo pulls her into the Fujiwara armbar, sending Shida over to the ropes. Shida grabs a Falcon Arrow for two and the Katana finishes at 9:28.

Rating: C+. This was the way to boost Shida up for her title shot against Mercedes Mone, which is not likely to go as well for her. Shida is already one of the most successful stars in the history of the division so she doesn’t need much more of a push towards the title match. Other than that, Purrazzo continues to kind of float around, though being in a match like this is better than nothing.

Post match Mercedes Mone comes out for a distraction, allowing Kamille to jump her from behind. Mone grabs the kendo stick but hits Kamille by mistake, with Shida hitting the Katana to send Mone running.

FTR wants the Grizzled Young Veterans next week on Collision.

The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn say they can beat anyone. The MxM Collection come in and say they’re better, with the Acclaimed NOT liking their finger thing.

Blackpool Combat Club/Pac vs. Elite

Everyone is a champion, because AEW. Danielson and Okada start things off but we’ll go with Perry instead to take Danielson into the corner. The stomping from Perry allows Matt to come in, only to be taken straight into the corner as well. The Bucks dropkick Yuta into the corner so it’s off to Pac, who chokes Matt down without much effort. Castagnoli hits a backbreaker and everything breaks down with the Elite getting hammered in various corners.

We take a break and come back with Okada hitting a backbreaker on Pac as everything breaks down again. Matt’s 450 hits Pac and Castagnoli as they hang in the ropes and things settle back down. Nick poses a bit and stomps on Pac before Perry’s neckbreaker can get two. Pac sends the Bucks together and hits a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker for two, allowing Castagnoli to come back in. A Hart Attack hits Matt but Nick makes the save. Okada and Castagnoli strike it out until Castagnoli hits a suplex, allowing the tag off to Danielson.

Perry comes in as well and they trade kicks in the corner. Danielson flips over him and hits the running clothesline but gets DDTed by Nick. Perry gets taken down by a missile dropkick and Danielson fires off the kicks as Collision ends and Rampage officially begins. The LeBell Lock is broken up but it’s Yuta coming in to strike away at Perry. The Rainmaker misses but the Bucks superkick Yuta into the Tombstone. That means the Bucks can hit dives, with Okada teasing a dive, only to pose instead.

Pac dives onto the Bucks and hits a springboard 450 for two on Okada. The Club takes over on Okada in the corner, with Danielson adding a middle rope dropkick. We take another break and come back with the Bucks saving Okada from the Brutalizer. Everything breaks down and all of the villains other than Perry get Tombstoned at the same time. A suplex/high crossbody combination hits Matt and Danielson chases Perry into the crowd. The Bucks hit the EVP Trigger on Yuta with Pac making the save. That means the Swing into Yuta’s dropkick can finish Matt at 28:28.

Rating: B+. This got all kinds of time and it felt like a special match before the much more important matches tomorrow. The ending is a tease of the Young Bucks losing but….yeah I don’t buy it either. Anyway, one heck of a main event here and it had the kind of insane action that makes AEW work most of the time.

Results

Mark Briscoe b. Lance Archer – Froggy Bow

Grizzled Young Veterans b. Iron Savages – Grit Your Teeth to Bronson

Orange Cassidy b. Bryan Keith – Top rope DDT

Outrunners b. Davey Bang/August Matthews – Total Recall to Bang

Konosuke Takeshita b. The Beast Mortos – Raging Fire

Hikaru Shida b. Deonna Purrazzo – Katana

Blackpool Combat Club/Pac b. Elite – Giant Swing/dropkick combination to Matt

