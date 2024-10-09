Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review – 10.8.24  

Dynamite

Date: October 8, 2024

Location: Spokane Arena, Spokane, Washington

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Jeff Jarrett

It’s Title Tuesday, this year featuring a grand total of one title match. Other than that, it’s also the last Dynamite before this weekend’s WrestleDream, which isn’t exactly looking great. The show could use a nice boost this week and the likely tag team main event will aim to do just that. Let’s get to it.

Jon Moxley talks about how no one wants to take Bryan Danielson out, so Moxley will have to do it himself. You have all of these people playing with their toys and living in a fantasy world. In the real world, Danielson being backed into a corner is a terrifying thing. With his world closing in around him, Danielson will accept his inner darkness but Moxley isn’t scared of anything. He hopes Danielson understands one day but for right now, the stakes are too high.

Danielson says tonight isn’t his last match on Dynamite and tonight he’s going to kick Claudio Castagnoli’s head in.

Here is Darby Allin for a chat and he wastes no time in calling out Brody King. Cue King, with Allin saying King could have accepted the challenge a bit more nicely. Allin goes on about how he got King a job here and King has done a lot of the same things he has done. They’ve both bought houses and let their fathers retire, but Allin is the face of the company. King snaps and rants about how Allin is too risky so Allin tells him to finish him off. The fight is on and Allin hits him in the face with a rock (yes a rock) and King is busted open before they’re separated.

Jake Roberts (hey he still works here) is in the back with Lance Archer when Don Callis comes in. Callis says he and Roberts have complete a talent exchange, with Archer now being part of the Don Callis Family. This seems to be cool with Archer, though Roberts won’t say who he got in exchange.

Daniel Garcia is back and will give us an update on his future in the ring.

Hologram vs. Komander

They fight over wrist control to start and trade armdrags and then come up to a standoff. Hologram sends him outside and hits a heck of a suicide dive for a drive into the barricade. Back in and Hologram kicks him down for two as commentary talks about Taz undergoing knee replacement surgery. A Muta lock is broken up and Hologram gets two off a snap suplex as we take a break.

Back with Komander hitting a rather springboardy hurricanrana, setting up a big running step up flip dive to the floor. They get back in with Hologram hitting a middle rope reverse Spanish Fly to leave them both down again. Hologram’s 450 hits knees so Komander tries the rope walk but has to reverse a hurricanrana into a powerbomb (that didn’t look great but they did a nice job with the save). Back up and Hologram grabs a poisonrana, followed by the torture rack helicopter bomb for the pin at 11:57.

Rating: B. This is pretty much what you get from Hologram most of the time but moving him over to Dynamite is a change of pace. It was an entertaining match and he has been undefeated for a few months now, but it is time for some kind of a feud to start up. You can only get so much out of this kind of match and he is pretty much at the end of the rope for what he has been doing.

Post match Jake Roberts is on the stage as Rush, Dralistico and The Beast Mortos come in to beat down Komander and Hologram. The trio raise a fist and Roberts does the same. So that’s the trade and…yeah Roberts got the much better end of the deal.

Mark Briscoe, being much more serious than usual, says Chris Jericho has gone too far. It’s not about the title at WrestleDream, because Briscoe is going to hurt him.

Here is Daniel Garcia for his big announcement. Garcia thanks Tony Khan for giving him the chance and now he is going to be sticking around on a new contract. This is the start of a new Garcia, which starts with him picking up some gold.

Video on Swerve Strickland, with MVP and Prince Nana fighting over getting to be his manager. Swerve will be back at WrestleDream, with MVP and Shelton Benjamin shown watching in the back.

Mercedes Mone and Kamille aren’t worried about Emi Sakura tonight.

Daniel Garcia celebrates with some people, including Katsuyori Shibata, who seems interested in giving Garcia a title shot after he wins the TNT Title.

Willow Nightingale vs. Saraya vs. Nyla Rose vs. Jamie Hayter

For a Women’s Title shot against Mariah May, on commentary, at WrestleDream, Harley Cameron is here with Saraya and Rose is replacing an ill Britt Baker. Saraya gets chased out to the floor to start, leaving Hayter to take out the other two inside. Rose is back up to wreck them for a bit, only to have Cameron and Saraya come back in to clear the ring. Rose goes up and dives onto everyone for the big crash as we take a break.

Back with Hayter hitting a backbreaker on Rose but Saraya breaks it up. It’s Hayter up first to slug away and suplexes the non-Sarayas at the same time. Saraya grabs a chair but Hayter takes it away and unloads on her. Cue the returning Penelope Ford to take the chair away as well and lure Hayter to the back (May: “Aww shucks.”). Rose goes up but Cameron shoves her down and it’s table time. Saraya Nightcaps Nightingale for two but Nightingale Death Valley Drivers her through a table for the pin at 11:25.

Rating: C+. It was going to be Nightingale or Baker in the first place so this is a logical way to go. That being said, there was WAY too much going on here with interference and a table and all that jazz and it hurt things a bit. At the same time, I was disappointed with May, who was sounding bored on commentary here. Compare it to her awesome time calling a match on Collision a week or so ago and it’s a night and day difference.

Post match May headbutts Nightingale down and beats on her with the belt.

The Learning Tree talks to Rocky Romero and suggest that he is just a lackey to the Conglomeration.

Jay White vs. Cody Chhun

Juice Robinson is here with White, who shoulders Chhun down but walks into a dropkick. A DDT gives Chhun two but White is back up with a hard clothesline. White suplexes him into the corner and hits a swinging Rock Bottom, followed by the Bladerunner for the fast pin at 2:52.

Post match White says Hangman Page is the first of two wrongs he needs to correct. After that, it’s time for the World Title, but he wants Page at WrestleDream.

Hook wants to know who attacked his father and runs into the Patriarchy. Christian Cage says they’re both family men and while Cage has lost Luchasaurus to a medical condition, he feels sorry for Hook losing his father.

Willow Nightingale jumps Mariah May and promises to win the Women’s Title on Saturday.

TBS Title/NJPW Women’s Strong Title: Mercedes Mone vs. Emi Sakura

Mone is defending and has Kamille in her corner. Mone takes her down to start and does her dance but gets thrown into the corner. Sakura gets sent into the corner as well but fires back with some rapid fire chops. A quick knockdown to the floor lets Mone hit some knees off the apron though and we take a break.

Back with Mone’s Backstabber connecting for two, followed by the running knees in the corner. Another Meteora off the apron misses though and Sakura hits a running splash against the barricade. Sakura crossbodies Mone and Kamille against the barricade, followed by a butterfly backbreaker back inside but Mone rolls to the apron. That’s enough for Kamille to get in a cheap shot, setting up the Statement Maker (as in the Bank Statement, which is FAR better than the Mone Maker) for the tap at 10:12.

Rating: C+. I’m well aware that Sakura is a legend (commentary made sure to tell us that over and over) but she’s never meant much of anything in AEW. She hasn’t wrestled a match here in almost six months and hasn’t won anything televised in about a year and a half. If you want her to be in this match and for her to feel like a serious challenger, you might try something more than “she won a match in Japan a week or so ago to get this shot”.

Post match the beatdown is on but Kris Statlander runs in for the save.

Stokely Hathaway offers his services to Private Party, who turn him down because they are on their own for the first time in five years. They’re ready for the Young Bucks too.

Tony Schiavone brings in Will Ospreay for a chat. Ospreay thinks Don Callis was behind Konosuke Takeshita interrupting his title match last week and wants a chat (his words). Cue Callis for a hug but Ospreay isn’t having that. Callis says last week was difficult for him emotionally and brings up some of their history together. Ospreay doesn’t want to hear that and point blank asks if Callis sent Takeshita to attack him. Callis: “You don’t need to know that!”

Eventually Callis admits that he sent Ospreay out to learn who is really in charge of the Family. Ospreay talks about how Callis keeps messing things up because he won’t leave people alone. Maybe Callis needs to throw Ospreay out of the Family (Wasn’t he out of the Family months ago?).

Ospreay says they’re done and goes after Callis but Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher run in for the save. Fletcher tries to talk Ospreay down and Takeshita grabs a suplex on Ospreay. Callis pulls out the screwdriver but Fletcher won’t do it. Instead Takeshita drops Ospreay again but here is Ricochet for the save. It’s good to make Callis a clear cut heel again, though I’m still not sure how you can throw someone off a team twice.

Top Flight is ticked off at not getting the Tag Team Title shot but Action Andretti yells at them for not being fired up enough. Leila Grey yells at Andretti, who says they don’t get it and walks away.

Jack Perry wants Katsuyori to be violent, so bring it at WrestleDream.

Bryan Danielson/Wheeler Yuta vs. Claudio Castagnoli/Pac

Danielson starts with Pac but kicks Castagnoli off the apron. Everything breaks down and the good guys hit stereo dives to the floor. Back in and Danielson holds Pac in place for a running dropkick from Yuta. Pac sends Danielson into the corner though and Castagnoli comes in to stomp away. That’s broken up and Danielson flips away, allowing Yuta to come in for a German suplex to Pac. Cattle Mutilation is broken up and the villains take over as we take a break.

Back with Yuta superkicking Pac out of the air to leave both of them down. Castagnoli cuts Yuta off and tries to yell at him, only to get his finger bitten as a result. Danielson comes in and strikes away in the corner before snapping off a super hurricanrana. Pac comes back in and gets taken down as well, with Danielson stomping away. A big kick to the head drops Castagnoli but cue Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir for a distraction. Castagnoli hits Swiss Death to set up Pac’s 450 for two. Yuta takes a hammer from Pac, allowing Danielson to pull him into the LeBell Lock for the tap at 15:19.

Rating: B. Other than Danielson looking a bit superheroish near the end, this was a solid main event tag match and Danielson gets a boost on the way to the title match. I’m not sure what this means for the Trios Titles, but points for not going with what felt like an obvious Yuta turn. As for Yuta, he still feels in over his head, but he does at least tie into this story.

Post match Moxley and Danielson fight to the back as the other three beat down Yuta. Castagnoli hits Yuta in the ribs with the hammer until Danielson beats Moxley into the ring. Danielson saves Yuta and poses to end the show. So Danielson just beat up Pac, Castagnoli and (a fresh) Moxley singlehandedly but he’s supposed to be in any kind of danger on Saturday?

Results

Hologram b. Komander – Torture rack helicopter bomb

Willow Nightingale b. Saraya, Nyla Rose and Jamie Hayter – Death Valley Driver to Saraya through a table

Jay White b. Cody Chhun – Bladerunner

Mercedes Mone b. Emi Sakura – Statement Maker

Bryan Danielson/Wheeler Yuta b. Pac/Claudio Castagnoli – LeBell Lock to Pac

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.