Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 2.12.25  

Dynamite

Date: February 12, 2025

Location: HEB Center At Cedar Park, Cedar Park, Texas

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, Taz

It’s the go home show for Grand Slam, which is going to be a big deal as the company goes down to Australia. In this case, we’re taped for a change and that could make for an interesting show. There are two title matches, including the Trios Titles being on the line for the first time in months. Let’s get to it.

We get a weird opening featuring some people on the card with no audio. I’m thinking this was supposed to have a voiceover from commentary but otherwise it’s just kind of strange.

Here is Max Caster for his latest open challenge.

Max Caster vs. Hangman Page

Caster bails to the crowd to start but comes back in to snap off a hurricanrana. Page pops up and drops Caster, setting up the Buckshot Lariat for the pin at 1:11. Yep that works.

Video on Ricochet stealing Prince Nana’s robe last week, with Nana saying Swerve Strickland doesn’t need to make everything personal. Swerve points out what happened when he let Hangman Page get away with making things personal.

Trios Titles: Undisputed Kingdom vs. Death Riders

The Death Riders are defending and believe it or not, we start with a brawl on the floor. We take a break about thirty seconds in and come back with O’Reilly in trouble. The champs take turns striking away in the corner, with Castagnoli grabbing a sleeper. O’Reilly fights out of that and brings in Strong to clean house with a series of backbreakers.

Everything breaks down and it’s back to Strong, who is stomped down in the corner again. A Hart Attack gets two and Pac grinds away on a headlock for a bit. Triple running elbows hit Strong in the corner and we take another break. Back again with Strong fighting off Yuta and bringing Cole in to clean house.

Pac gets superkicked out of the air and some triple strikes put Yuta down for two. Everything breaks down (again) and the Fastball Special is broken up. High/Low hits Yuta for two but Castagnoli Swings Strong into the barricade. The referee intercepts a chair but Yuta goes low and small packages Strong to retain at 17:12.

Rating: B. It was a fun match but when the titles hadn’t been defended in three months, it’s hard to make myself care about them when they’re just thrown out here. The Kingdom are good challenges for something like this and they worked well here, but the Trios Titles stopped feeling important months ago. It was good action, though the story didn’t work so well due to the titles being devalued for such a long time.

Post match the beatdown is on again but Matt Menard, Daniel Garcia and Angelo Parker make the save. I would hope AEW has better options for the next challengers.

Cope and Jay White steal the briefcase from Marina Shafir. Jon Moxley isn’t pleased.

Grand Slam rundown.

MJF is ready for Dustin Rhodes but Hangman Page cuts him off, saying this is his interview. MJF isn’t impressed and says this isn’t the real Page. These people deserve an apology and MJF is going to beat Dustin and get a step closer to getting the World Title back. Unlike Page.

Katsuyori Shibata/Hook/Samoa Joe vs. Jon Cruz/Rosario Grillo/Aaron Solo

Joe beats them up, Hook gets in a suplex, Shibata chops a lot, Cruz thinks forearming Joe is a good idea, the MuscleBuster finishes Cruz at 1:41.

Post match Joe talks about how they always have problems and their solution is always beating people up. That brings him to Christian Cage and the Patriarchy and the challenge is on, with the team being named the Ops (?).

Chris Jericho challenges Bandido to a duel.

Marina Shafir jumps Willow Nightingale and Jon Moxley makes threats.

Here is Chris Jericho for the duel with Bandido and for once, he’s alone. Cue Bandido and they go back to back for the ten paces. Then the Learning Tree runs in for the beatdown, only for the Outrunners to make the save. Big Bill goes to collect the bounty but Powerhouse Hobbs comes in for the spinebuster to put Bill down. Bandido does in fact get his hat back. This wasn’t exactly great, but they didn’t waste time.

Dustin Rhodes is ready to take out MJF. B****.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman vs. Dustin Rhodes

They go nose to nose to start, which is impressive as Dustin is a good bit taller. Dustin snaps off the powerslam and MJF bails to the floor, where he snaps Dustin’s arm across the top. Back in and we hit the rather logical armbar before Dustin’s sunset flip attempt is easily cut off with another snap of the arm. Dustin fights up and manages a powerbomb but needs a breather because of the arm.

A boot to the head lets Dustin hammer away in the corner and there’s the bulldog to drop MJF again. Cross Rhodes gives Dustin two and MJF’s piledriver gets the same, with the latter looking stunned. With nothing else working, MJF grabs a chair for some Pillmanizing but Dustin reverses it into Shattered Dreams. The Final Reckoning gets two and MJF cranks the arm again. MJF hits his own Final Reckoning for his own two before grabbing the Salt Of The Earth. That’s switched into a crossface and Dustin is out at 11:15.

Rating: B. I’m still not big on Dustin, but he was trying here and he made MJF look good in defeat. This is more what Dustin is made for these days rather than whatever he’s doing in Ring Of Honor. MJF is at a weird point right now as this feud and the one with Jeff Jarrett have felt like filler. Thankfully there might be something with Hangman Page, but this was a weird way to set that up. Still though, good, emotional match here with Dustin trying to fight through the pain but falling short in the end.

Post match MJF grabs the Salt Of The Earth again but Hangman Page makes the save. The brawl is on and security can’t break it up so they head into the crowd. Security finally separates them and MJF poses, because of course. MJF gets back in the ring and calls out Page…who gets back in the ring to keep up the brawl. Thank goodness Page was there, as it’s not like one of Dustin’s three partners was going to make the save.

Video on Grand Slam.

Post break, we look at what we just saw.

Megan Bayne vs. Maya World

Bayne drives her into the corner to start and snaps off an overhead belly to belly. Some shoulders to the ribs in the corner have World in more trouble and an F5 finishes for Bayne at 1:55. That’s how Bayne should be going at the moment.

Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford

Statlander and Bayne have a staredown during Statlander’s entrance. Ford begging off in the corner to start doesn’t work so well for her as Statlander grabs a headlock. Statlander powers out of a headscissors so Ford licks her cheek. It seems to work as Statlander misses a charge into the corner, only for a basement dropkick to drop Ford.

We take a break and come back with Ford grabbing a neckbreaker out of the corner for two. Statlander German suplexes her for the same but Ford snaps off a poisonrana. That’s enough for Statlander though, who comes back with the Wednesday Night Fever for the pin at 9:17.

Rating: B-. This was one of the better Ford matches so far as she can get somewhere good if she is given the right circumstances. That is what we had here, as Statlander has been able to do some rather nice things in the ring. Statlander needed a bit of a boost before she’s Bayne’s first victim and this did well enough.

Post match Megan Bayne comes back out to F5 Statlander on the floor.

We get a Harley Cameron music video (yes with the puppet) mocking Mercedes Mone. Then we cut to Cameron being rather serious and talking about how she is glad Mone pushed her to becoming better. Now it’s time for her to win the TBS Title in her home country. If this were pretty much any other champion than Mone, I could believe the title change could happen but that just doesn’t feel realistic.

Tag Team Titles: Hurt Syndicate vs. The Gunns

The Syndicate is defending and the fans chant for MVP, who is here with the champions. Lashley shoulders Colten down to start and it’s off to Austin, who wants to think about this. Austin gets tossed outside for a beating from Benjamin and we take an early break. Back with Benjamin working on Austin’s arm but a neckbreaker gives Austin a breather.

Lashley isn’t about to give up a tag and cuts Austin off, only for Austin to dive over him for the tag off to Colten. Benjamin grabs the ankle lock but Austin makes the fast save. The Fameasser gets two on Benjamin, who is right back up with a superkick. Lashley comes back in with a spinebuster and the spear for the pin at 11:09.

Rating: B-. They were trying here but the Guns were little more than the first victims for the new champions. It worked about as well as could be expected, but the Gunns are already pretty low down on the list of champions. That didn’t make them feel like the strongest challengers here, though the match could have been far worse.

Post match Brian Cage and Lance Archer come out for the staredown.

Mariah May is ready to take out Toni Storm, who is nothing without her. Storm is going down, and it’s going to be a mercy killing.

Here are Jay White and Cope with the briefcase. Cope teases opening the briefcase but busts out his 2×4 with nails (Spike), threatening the briefcase unless Moxley gets out here. Cue Moxley with the Death Riders, who talks about how Cope has no idea how much the title means to him. Moxley threatens to break Cope’s neck and gives him the title match at Revolution. Cope crushes the briefcase with Spike as White cuts off Wheeler Yuta. Pac’s distraction lets Marina Shafir get the briefcase but Cope and White take them out to end the show. So Moxley loves the title so much that he doesn’t want people to see it?

