Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 2.19.25  

Dynamite

Date: February 19, 2025

Location: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix, Arizona

Commentators: Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, Taz

We’re back to the United States after Grand Slam and the big story is Toni Storm got the Women’s Title back. That means we have just over two weeks before Revolution and the card got built up a bit over the weekend. Odds are we’ll get something else added on this week so let’s get to it.

Here are MJF and Hangman Page to get things going. MJF brings up losing to Page in his first AEW match and how far he has come since then. We hear about everything he has done and how much better he has done it than Page. MJF hits his catchphrase but Page wants to know why MJF thinks Page doesn’t know him. When MJF listed his accomplishments, he sounded angry about them.

MJF tells him to shut his mouth and insists he doesn’t care about the fans. We hear about various horrible things Page has done but the fans still insist he is a good guy and did nothing wrong. Everyone loves Page but does he love himself? Did he love himself when he ended the career of Christopher Daniels? That sends Page over the edge about how Daniels is a far better man than MJF could ever be.

Page threatens to knock the smug look off his face before talking about how the fans don’t like MJF because of his lies. Yes Page has lied multiple times but he has never lied to the fans. MJF has spent years cheating and scheming his way to the top. For once, for MJF’s sake, Page hopes things have changed a bit. MJF mocks Page for not liking how he got here before calling out Page for being the chosen one. When MJF came in here, he only had a scarf and a mic and look where he got. Name one thing Page does better than MJF. Page: “I am real.”

MJF says he has no problem being the bad guy and they’re ready to go but security comes out and MJF…spits on Page. That leaves Page to go nuts but here is Christopher Daniels to say Page knows who he is. Page walks away and isn’t sure what to think. This was rather long but it was nice to not have MJF doing his insider lines for a change. It was a good promo battle, though I’m not sure if this feels as big as AEW is hoping it to be.

We run down the card.

Video on Grand Slam.

Roderick Strong is ready to face Orange Cassidy because they are required to do this forever. And yes, Kyle O’Reilly is cool with his friends fighting.

Patriarchy vs. Opps

Shibata wristlocks Sabian to start before Sabian’s running shoulder doesn’t work. Joe comes in to backsplash Sabian and stares at Christian, who isn’t interested in coming in. Wayne goes after Joe instead and is chopped into the corner for his efforts. Sabian’s cheap shot lets Wayne get in a suplex on Shibata and we take a break. Back with Hook snapping off suplexes until we hit the parade of strikes. Joe runs Christian over with the suicide elbow and Wayne dives into Redrum for the tap at 9:48.

Rating: C+. The Opps are a fun team despite a rather dumb name and they were showing what they could do here. Joe feels like a killer every time he’s out there and that plays well with the ultra serious Shibata and the rather stoic Hook. The Patriarchy aren’t doing much these days, which feels like a way to get the World Title on Christian as a surprise.

MJF vs. Hangman Page is set for Revolution.

Chris Jericho doesn’t want to hear about Bandido beating him at ROH Global Wars. He got everyone here a job and people still ask him for his picture. Bandido is the person who they ask to take the picture, so at Collision, Bandido gets an ROH World Title shot. This was serious Jericho and it worked a lot better for a change.

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Big Bill

Street fight and there are weapons provided but they brawl into the crowd to start. Bill gets the better of things and they get back to ringside where he hits Hobbs in the back with a keyboard. Another shot misses though and Hobbs chairs him down a few times to take over. A wrench to the face slows Hobbs down and busts him open so Billy hits a big boot. Hobbs is planted onto the steps and we take a break.

Back with Bill putting a table in the ring and Bryan Keith setting up a barbed wire table at ringside. Hobbs hits him with a trashcan but has to take out Keith, who goes through the table in the corner. A World’s Strongest Slam plants Bill on the ramp and it’s time to whip out some bricks. They slug it out until Hobbs sends him face first into the steps a few times. Bill is sent through the barbed wire table and he can’t beat the count (as apparently we now have a count) to give Hobbs the win at 11:11.

Rating: B. It could have gone a bit longer, but what mattered here was it felt like two big guys beating each other up until one of them was done. Hobbs looked like a conqueror and someone who could be a threat to Jon Moxley…if you forget that Moxley choked him out. The violence was the point here though and they set it up that way over the last few weeks. Good stuff here, with Hobbs getting the win that he needed.

The Murder Machines challenge the Hurt Syndicate for Collision.

Double Or Nothing is coming to Phoenix.

Here is Toni Storm for a chat, saying this tramp is your new champ. She took the title from someone who took her soul, “Mariah May, you sick b****.” May has been compromised to a bitter end and “now for a cheap plug”, Storm will be in Queen Of The Ring coming out May 7. She needs a challenger, from Willow Nightingale to Wendi Richter, but she is TIMELESS. Please find a way to get Richter to show up for a cameo. It would be glorious.

Gabe Kidd will be on Collision.

Willow Nightingale complains about the Death Riders but Marina Shafir jumps her. Jon Moxley steals the camera and comes into the ring to say he is the World Champion, meaning everything belongs to him. Cope isn’t here but if he shows up at Revolution, Moxley will finish the job. Cue Jay White so Pac shows up to surround him, only for Cope to show up and clear the ring. The chase goes into the crowd and Cope says these are his people. Cope is going to take the Death Riders out one by one so that it’s man vs. man at Revolution.

Mercedes Mone wants no surprises or puppets and there is no stopping her. We get a video from Momo Watanabe saying she’s coming for the title shot so Mone says come say it to her face. It would be nice for Watanabe to do something around here, as she’s basically a stranger in AEW.

Kris Statlander vs. Megan Bayne

They trade shoulders do start with Statlander putting her down and hitting a standing moonsault for two. A kick to the head staggers Bayne again but she’s right back with a spear. We take a break and come back with Statlander winning an exchange of clotheslines. Wednesday Night Fever is blocked so they go to the apron, with Bayne getting suplexed down. Back in and they both go up stop but Statlander shoves her off. Cue Penelope Ford to shove Statlander down though, meaning Bayne can hit an F5 for the pin at 8:45.

Rating: C+. This didn’t have much time given the break in the middle and Statlander got in a lot of offense before Bayne got the win. Bayne feels like she could be a big player in a hurry around here and giving her a win like this should help. It wouldn’t surprise me to see Statlander get another shot at her and that isn’t a bad idea.

Post match the beatdown is on but Thunder Rosa makes the save.

Max Caster isn’t deterred by his two losses in open challenges and issues another one for Collision.

Here is Ricochet, with Prince Nana’s robe, for a chat. After insulting Phoenix, he speaks to the crowd at home rather than the animals here. He proved that he was a winner two weeks ago when he beat Swerve Strickland and we hear about some of his big wins. Now it’s time for him to go after some gold because he is too good looking to not be a champion. Cue Prince Nana to interrupt, saying he has asked Strickland to stay home.

Nana doesn’t know where this is going but he wants to talk about that robe. That robe represents pride and integrity but Nana never gave Ricochet that honor. Nana wants the robe back so Ricochet tells him to take it. Instead Ricochet just leaves. Good job of explaining why the robe is important here, as it makes things feel more personal.

Roderick Strong vs. Orange Cassidy

For an International Title shot next week and Jim Ross joins commentary. Strong wrestles him down to start but Cassidy slips out and hits a soft chop. Cassidy gets sent outside where he has a staredown with Adam Cole, only for Strong to be sent outside for a hug to Cole. Back in and Strong stomps away before grabbing a seated abdominal stretch.

We take a break and come back with Cassidy hitting a slingshot tornado DDT. Cassidy sends him to the corner and rams Strong into the buckles, followed by the satellite DDT for two. The Beach Break gets two but Strong is back with some backbreakers for two. The Stronghold sends Cassidy over to the ropes for the break. Strong hits the Sick Kick but gets caught with the Stundog Millionaire. The Orange Punch gives Cassidy the pin at 13:02.

Rating: B-. Good enough match here, though this whole series deal is not exactly logical or something that needs to be taking place. Kenny Omega is already waiting for the champion at Revolution and, barring a rather annoying triple threat, Konosuke Takeshita is going to be facing Omega anyway. That makes this match feel like it’s just added on, and while it was good, it doesn’t feel overly important.

Post match Cassidy is about to be interviewed by Don Callis interrupts. The Don Callis Family beats Cassidy down but Kenny Omega makes the save. JR: “OMEGA IS BACK!” Despite not leaving! The good guys clear the ring and Omega holds up the International Title to end the show.

Results

Opps b. Patriarchy – Redrum to Wayne

Powerhouse Hobbs b. Big Bill when Bill could not answer a ten count

Megan Bayne b. Kris Statlander – F5

Orange Cassidy b. Roderick Strong – Orange Punch

