Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 2.26.25  

Dynamite

Date: February 26, 2025

Location: Frontwave Arena, Oceanside, California

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

We’re about a week and a half away from Revolution and the card is starting to come together. The big story is Cope taking the Death Riders out one by one, including dropping Pac last week. There is a good chance that he will try to do that again this week, which could mean some violence. Let’s get to it.

An ambulance arrives in the back of the arena and Cope is in the back, saying it’s time to take out another Death Rider.

The announcers run down the card.

Earlier today, MJF talks about how the fans have chanted “COWBOY S***” at a fake like Hangman Page. MJF is getting the AEW tattoo removed from his leg because it is time to bet on himself.

Page arrives in his truck and comes to the ring in his street clothes.

Hangman Page vs. Aaron Solo

Page kicks him in the face, hits a clothesline, and finishes with the Buckshot Lariat at 48 seconds.

Post match Page grabs a chair and says the three things he hates in this world are running out of biscuits, English ivy and a spray tanned b**** spitting in his face. Therefore, he is going to sit in this ring until MJF is sent out here for the beating he deserves. Cue MJF, with a bloody towel, calling Page an animal.

He’s not going to have this fight right now because he’ll wait for Revolution in Los Angeles. For now though, we’ll find out who MJF has attacked. We see a rather bloody Christopher Daniels in the back as MJF leaves. Page grabs the chair and heads to the back, where he finds Daniels down. The medics check on Daniels as Page goes hunting.

Don Callis and Kyle Fletcher are in a sky box.

Earlier tonight, Chris Jericho talked to Don Callis, who seems interested in having Bryan Keith take out Will Ospreay.

Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Keith

They go with the grappling to start and it’s an early standoff. Ospreay knocks him into the corner and chops Keith down, setting up a standing corkscrew moonsault for two. A springboard misses though and Ospreay is sent outside, where he comes up holding his knee off the landing.

We take a break and come back with Keith working on the back. Ospreay kicks his way to freedom and hits a Phenomenal Forearm for two of his own. An enziguri staggers Ospreay again but he’s back with a Stundog Millionaire for another near fall. Keith hits a tiger driver for two as the fans think this is awesome. Ospreay slips out of another tiger driver and hits a Styles Clash, setting up the Hidden Blade for the pin at 10:52.

Rating: B-. Good showing from Keith here as he got a good deal in on a bigger star with Ospreay. This is the kind of match that gives Ospreay a sweat before he gets the win on the way to the big showdown with Fletcher. Just please don’t move this on to an Ospreay vs. Jericho feud because….oh just no.

Post match Ospreay goes into the crowd for the brawl with Fletcher.

We look at Mariah May attacking Toni Storm on Collision. This week on Collision: an update on Storm.

Video on Momo Watanabe, who will be challenging Mercedes Mone for the TBS Title at Revolution.

Mone isn’t worried about Watanabe and yells at ROH’s Billie Starkz for getting in her way. Watanabe shows up with a baseball bat to scare Mone off. One thing here: Watanabe last wrestled in AEW on the 2024 Forbidden Door Zero Hour show. Starkz last wrestled on AEW TV on the 2023 WrestleDream Zero Hour show. If you watch Stardom and Ring Of Honor, you know who these two are, but otherwise, these two are relatively strangers, one of whom is going to get a title shot because she won a match at Wrestle Dynasty, which was barely talked about on AEW TV. You might want to work on that.

Outrunners vs. Murder Machines

For a future Tag Team Title shot. The Machines jump Floyd to start but Magnum fights up, with the Machines being knocked outside. The Outrunners are pulled outside and we take an early break. Back with Archer hitting some running charges to Magnum in the corner and it’s off to Cage.

Magnum jawbreaks his way to freedom and Floyd comes in to clean house with a rollup getting two on Cage. Everything breaks down and a splash gives Cage two on Floyd. The powerbomb/chokeslam combination is broken up so Archer chokeslams Floyd for two. The Blackout is loaded up but cue the Hurt Syndicate for a distraction, allowing Floyd to roll Archer up for the pin at 8:22.

Rating: C+. Points to AEW for this one as I was expecting the Machines to beat the popular team and that is absolutely not what they did. It’s quite the relief as the Outrunners are still a hot enough act and it would have been annoying to see them lose to the Murder Machines to set up the title shot. It’s nice to see a bit of a curve here and I’m glad I was wrong on what I thought was going to happen.

Video on Cope vs. Jon Moxley, including Cope taking out Pac on Collision. Claudio Castagnoli is wanting to get his hands on Cope to even the score.

Video on Ricochet taking Prince Nana’s robe.

Here is Swerve Strickland, with Nana, for a chat. Strickland talks about how he has done some good things around here and you could see him headlining All In last year. He is still the man around here and he wants some gold around his waist, but first he has to deal with Ricochet.

Cue Ricochet, wearing the robe, to say that he is going to get some gold but he doesn’t want to deal Swerve anymore. Nana has an announcement though: the two of them can face off at Revolution in a #1 contenders match. Works for Ricochet, who leaves, but Nana has to talk to Swerve. Nana wants Swerve to go back to being the mod dangerous man in AEW. Nana has survived a bunch of bullets for Swerve and now he needs Swerve to get the robe back and leaves Swerve alone in the ring.

Hangman Page is leaving and threatens to run MJF down.

Undisputed Kingdom vs. Daniel Garcia/FTR

O’Reilly and Wheeler start things off with the latter working on the arm. That’s reversed into a heel hook and Wheeler bails straight over to the ropes. Cole comes in and trades missed kicks with Garcia, who takes him into the corner. Everything breaks down and a series of strikes on the floor leaves everyone down as we take a break.

Back with Strong and Harwood slugging it out until the Kingdom clears the ring. Harwood pulls O’Reilly into the Sharpshooter until a rope is grabbed. Everyone gets back in and the Kingdom get stereo small packages for two and a triple clothesline leaves everyone down again. This time it’s Strong getting caught in the Sharpshooter, leaving Cole to roll Garcia up for the pin at 11:00.

Rating: B-. Good back and forth match here but this is one of those stories that feels like it’s just kind of there. It’s not bad, but it’s not exactly lighting things on fire. In theory this will get Cole a TNT Title shot and it’s only so interesting. It was a nice six man though, with entertaining back and forth action throughout.

Post match they almost fight again and the TNT Title match is on for Collision.

Cope jumps Claudio Castagnoli in the back but Wheeler Yuta jumps him from behind. The villains load up a Conchairto but Jay White makes the save. Marina Shafir runs in to choke Cope but gets kneed by Yuta by mistake, which White finds hilarious. Castagnoli gets Conchairtoed as Jon Moxley is panicking in the crowd. Another one is loaded up for Shafir so here is Willow Nightingale to actually crack her head with the chair. So that leaves Yuta as the lone Death Rider to defend Moxley and…that feels a bit of a weak finale.

Harley Cameron vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Cameron goes for the leg to start and is quickly shoved away. Back up and a running headscissors takes Purrazzo down for two but she catches Cameron on top. We take a break and come back with Purrazzo shrugging off a jawbreaker. A Russian legsweep gives Purrazzo two and she ties Cameron in the Tree of Woe. Cameron slips out of that and hits an enziguri, setting up a Shining Wizard for two. Purrazzo kicks her in the face but the cross armbreaker is countered into a rollup to give Cameron two more. Back up and Cameron grabs a rolling cutter for the pin at 8:02.

Rating: C+. This is how the match should have gone as Cameron is starting to turn her confidence into some wins. It would have been too much for her to beat Mone in Australia, but a win like this is a perfectly fine way to go. Purrazzo can make anyone look better in the ring and it was a nice match here, with Cameron getting back on her feet after the big loss.

Video on Orange Cassidy vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the International Title.

Marina Shafir and Claudio Castagnoli are taken away in an ambulance, with Cope, Willow Nightingale and Jay White waving.

International Title: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Orange Cassidy

Takeshita, with Don Callis (on commentary) and Mark Davis, is defending. Takeshita breaks the sunglasses to start so Cassidy whips out another pair. Those are taken away and given to Callis but Cassidy misses the Orange Punch. The lazy forearms just annoy Takeshita, who kicks Cassidy down. Back up and Cassidy stomps away in the corner, setting up a slingshot DDT to drop Takeshita. That doesn’t last long as Takeshita is back up with a heck of a shot of his own and we take a break.

Back with Cassidy fighting out of a Blue Thunder Bomb attempt but the Stundog Millionaire is countered into a Blue Thunder Bomb for two (That was GREAT!). The Beach Break is countered so Cassidy hurricanranas him to the floor instead. Cassidy sits on the announcers’ table and tells him to bring it, eventually hitting the Beach Break onto the table.

They both dive in to beat the count, where Cassidy hits the Orange Punch to send Takeshita back outside. Cassidy hits the diving DDT and takes his sunglasses back but Takeshita knocks him out of the air (Schiavone: “He knocked his a** right out!). The Stundog Millionaire staggers Takeshita but he’s right back with a kneeling piledriver. The Raging Fire retains the title at 12:30.

Rating: A-. I wasn’t overly interested coming into this one but DANG they were on a roll near the end. Like any other promotion, AEW hypes its wrestlers up to an insane level but they might somehow be underselling Takeshita. The guy is just that good and some of the things that he does in the ring leave my eyes bugging out on a regular basis. The fans were into this and the match pulled me in as well. Great stuff here and an excellent main event.

Results

Hangman Page b. Aaron Solo – Buckshot Lariat

Will Ospreay b. Bryan Keith – Hidden Blade

Outrunners b. Murder Machines – Rollup to Archer

Undisputed Kingdom b. Daniel Garcia/FTR – Jackknife rollup to Garcia

Harley Cameron b. Deonna Purrazzo – Rolling cutter

Konosuke Takeshita b. Orange Cassidy – Raging Fire

