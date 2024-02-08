Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review – 2.7.24  

Dynamite

Date: February 7, 2024

Location: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

We are less than a month away from Revolution and the card is rather stacked this week. First of all, Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland have another match (ignore the results of the first two) for the World Title shot at Revolution. Other than that, Sting and Darby Allin get a Tag Team Title shot against Ricky Starks and Big Bill. Let’s get to it.

Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland

The winner gets Samoa Joe for the World Title at Revolution and Prince Nana is here, though Swerve has asked him not to interfere. They start slowly and then crank it up by heading outside, where Swerve sends him over the barricade. Back in and Swerve knocks him into the corner and stomps away as the fans are almost entirely behind Swerve. Page comes back with a shot of his own and hammers in some right hands so Swerve goes for the arm.

That’s broken up and Swerve is sent to the apron for a ram into the buckle. Page takes him into the barricade and chops away inside as the pace has slowed a lot. A kick to the head looks to set up the Buckshot but Page has to backdrop him to the floor instead. Page misses his moonsault so Swerve is back up with a running dive of his own, setting up the middle rope elbow to the back.

The House Call gives Swerve two so he takes Page up top, where a bite to the head gets Page out of trouble. A sunset bomb doesn’t work for Page so he grabs a sitout powerbomb for two instead. Swerve is back up with a Buckshot Lariat of his own, setting up the Swerve Stomp for two. They go to the floor and Page hits a DDT onto the barricade as we take a break. Back with Swerve hitting a backbreaker and putting Page on a table at ringside…which breaks before Swerve can do anything.

They go back inside and Page gets his knees up to block a 450 as we get the five minute call. The Buckshot Lariat gives Page two and the Deadeye on the apron gives him a near count out (thanks to….apparently the healing powers of Nana’s dance). That doesn’t work for Page, who hits Nana with a chair, leaving Swerve to get in a shot of his own.

The Swerve Stomp connects back inside but Swerve hurts his ankle, allowing Page to kick him in said ankle. They head to the apron and Swerve hits his own Deadeye through another table at ringside. The Swerve Stomp misses back inside but Swerve is back with a JML Driver for two….as time expires at 29:33.

Rating: B. I’m of a few minds on this. First of all, it was a hard hitting match where they beat each other up and continued their trend of working well together. At the same time, they couldn’t have telegraphed that time limit more if they tried (though some of the near falls had me wondering). You can all but guarantee the triple threat at Revolution from here, and that’s going to make things feel all the less logical.

Swerve wants five more minutes but Page says nah because Swerve didn’t beat him to become #1 contender. Or not as Tony Schiavone is told by Tony Khan that this isn’t done because it’s a triple threat at Revolution. So yeah, the rankings and the entire #1 contenders match seem rather pointless now and Tony Khan looks like an idiot for putting Page, who hasn’t actually beaten Swerve, in the same spot.

Post break Samoa Joe isn’t pleased with this celebration of mediocrity.

Toni Storm vs. Red Velvet

Non-title and Deonna Purrazzo is on commentary. Storm knocks her around to start but gets taken down by a leg lariat. Velvet gets to stomp away in the corner but a Thesz press takes her down as we take a break. Back with Velvet striking away and sending her into the corner. Storm gets a boot up and hits the hip attack, setting up a DDT for two. With that not working, an ankle lock of all things makes Velvet tap at 7:45.

Rating: C. While Velvet has gotten better in the ring, this is a match that could have gone about half as long to be that much more effective. Storm is set for a major title match at Revolution but she can’t beat someone whose career peak is middle of the pack? It’s ok to let the champ run someone over and that should have happened here.

Post match Purrazzo chases the villains off.

Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends are ready for Tomohiro Ishii on Saturday. For now, they need to check out Chuck Taylor getting checked out. They go to leave but Renee Paquette asks them to bring it in. She also likes Rocky Romero’s jacket.

Mascara Dorada/Hechicero/Volador Jr. vs. Blackpool Combat Club

Danielson and Hechicero start things off with Hechicero taking over in the technical off. A rollup gives Hechicero two so it’s off to Dorada for some chops to Castagnoli. Those don’t work so Dorada stomps on his foot, setting up a hurricanrana to the floor. Volador comes in and sends Moxley to the floor as well, setting up a dive to the floor. Everyone gets in a brawl on the floor and we take a break.

Back with Castagnoli Swinging Volador for two as Moxley comes in. They trade kicks to the face and it’s Dorada coming in to kick Danielson in the face. The CMLL guys clear the ring and hit a pair of dives, with Dorada adding a shooting star onto the pile. Back in and Hechicero grabs a hammerlock swing on Danielson and Dorada’s 450 gets two. The Club is back in to clean house until Hechicero hits his reverse hurricanrana driver for two on Castagnoli. With the referee not looking, Castagnoli kicks Hechicero low for the pin at 14:38.

Rating: B-. This felt like a wilder version of Hechicero vs. Danielson from Collision, as the Club was getting beaten throughout and had to use a miracle (or in this case cheating) finish to escape. It was sloppy in some places but this was about going out there and doing a bunch of stuff to pop the crowd, which worked very well. It’s also nice to have some luchadors who aren’t just high fliers as there is so much more to lucha libre than the flips and dives.

Post match some CMLL guys run in to go after the Club but more AEW stars make the save.

The Undisputed Kingdom has attacked Chuck Taylor. I didn’t think they could pull that off.

Here is Tony Khan’s big announcement: AEW is returning to Boston on March 13 and it’s…..AEW Big Business. It’s going to be an important night and tickets are on sale this Saturday. That was in fact an announcement. Tickets are on sale for one show and it takes place over a month from today. Riveting stuff there and you can’t buy this type of energy.

Chris Jericho vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Don Callis/Powerhouse Hobbs are here and Jericho sends Takeshita outside to start. Callis isn’t happy and slaps Takeshita, who takes over with some right hands. A brainbuster on the floor plants Jericho but he’s able to get back in for a top rope elbow to the head. Cue Sammy Guevara with a chair to the back of Hobbs, followed by a cutter off the steps.

A chair to the head sends Hobbs over the barricade, leaving Jericho to fight back. Takeshita is sent outside so Jericho puts on his mask and hits a big dive to the floor. We take a break and come back with Takeshita hitting a hard dropkick. A backsplash hits knees though and the fans are behind Jericho.

The Walls are blocked but Jericho settles for the Codebreaker for two. Jericho loads up the Lionsault, which is countered into the Blue Thunder Bob for two more. A super Blue Thunder Bomb gives Takeshita two but the big knee is countered into the Walls of Jericho. Callis slides in a chair though and uses the distraction to hit Jericho with a screwdriver. Takeshita puts on the Walls for two arm drops and then Jericho taps at 13:50.

Rating: C. This really didn’t work as Jericho wasn’t exactly feeling crisp out there. At the same time, I cannot bring myself to care about the Callis vs. Jericho feud. It feels like it has been going on forever and now we’ll have to wait on Jericho’s next revenge. It’s a feud that feels like it’s continuing because it needs to continue and that is never a good sign.

Tag Team Titles: Big Bill/Ricky Starks vs. Sting/Darby Allin

Sting (with his family in the crowd) and Allin are challenging and this is under Texas Tornado rules. They fight into the crowd to start and use some trashcans, setting up Sting’s dive off an entrance onto the champs. We take a break and come back with Allin’s suicide dive being countered into Allin’s swinging Boss Man Slam for a huge crash (that was incredibly smooth).

Back in and a choke toss sends Allin flying and Starks hits a Scorpion Death Drop for two on Sting. That doesn’t keep him down long as he’s back up with a Stinger Splash to Bill, setting up Code Red to send him outside. Allin hits the Coffin Drop to a standing Bill on the floor, leaving Starks to miss a dropkick.

The Scorpion Deathlock goes on to Starks as the other two crash through a table. Starks escapes and avoids a Stinger Splash, sending Sting into an exposed buckle. The Spear gives Starks two and he can’t believe the kickout. Back up and the Scorpion Death Drop gives Sting the pin and the titles at 13:16.

Rating: B-. That Boss Man Slam alone was worth a look but this was all about the big moment at the end and it went very well. Sting and Allin winning the titles is far from a stretch as they’ve been a strong team since they started. It’s not out of nowhere and gives Sting a genuine feel good moment on his way out of the ring.

Post match Sting and his family celebrate but the Young Bucks come in (wearing all white suits) with baseball bats (also white) for the beatdown. Allin is busted open and the blood is all over the white suits. THAT was effective and made the Bucks look like evil villains rather than wasting their time making jokes that all of 14 people care about.

Results

Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page went to a time limit draw

Toni Storm b. Red Velvet – Ankle lock

Blackpool Combat Club b. Hechicero/Volador Jr./Mascara Dorada – Low blow to Hechicero

Konosuke Takeshita b. Chris Jericho – Walls Of Jericho

Sting/Darby Allin b. Ricky Starks/Big Bill – Scorpion Death Drop to Starks

