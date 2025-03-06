Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 3.5.25  

Dynamite

Date: March 5, 2025

Location: Sacramento Memorial Auditorium, Sacramento, California

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni, Excalibur, Taz

It’s the last Dynamite before Revolution and that means it is time to finalize a bit more of the show. That includes a contract signing between Ricochet and Swerve Strickland, plus probably another match or two being announced. Hopefully things hold up well on the way to Sunday so let’s get to it.

We open with MJF in the back, talking about how he has poked and prodded Hangman Page, like when he attacked Christopher Daniels. Now Page has MJF wanting to get in a bigger fight so if Page wants to talk about buckshots, he has a bullet with Page’s name on it.

Here are Swerve Strickland and Ricochet (in a Philadelphia Eagles hat) for their contract signing for Revolution. Ricochet doesn’t have the Embassy robe but it’ll be there at Revolution, complete with some upgrades. Ricochet brings up how these contract signings haven’t gone well for Swerve in the past and mocks his house being burned down. Swerve tells him to sign the contract with Ricochet saying it was Swerve who started this in the first place.

Ricochet says this is another step towards his goal of being World Champion and mocks Prince Nana, which sends Swerve into a rant about how annoying Ricochet can be. At Revolution, he’ll become the #1 contender, while Ricochet will be remembered for Swerve reviving his career and his ring announcer wife. They both sign, with Ricochet looking a lot more serious. The scissors are pulled out but Swerve has his own and stabs Ricochet in the head (as you do). It’s a blood feud, but stabbing someone in the head is a bit much anywhere.

AEW pay per views are coming to Prime. Ok then.

Will Ospreay/Mark Briscoe/Orange Cassidy/Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Don Callis Family/Bryan Keith

Don Callis is on commentary as Ospreay and Cage start things off. Cage throws him down without much effort as the fans shout obscenities involving Callis. Briscoe comes in to kick away at Cage as commentary talks about Revolution being on Prime. An enziguri knocks Cage into the corner where thirty one right hands to Cage’s head…just make Cage hit a clothesline on Cassidy. Cage muscles Cassidy up for a Jackhammer and hands it off to Archer for a swinging Boss Man Slam.

We take a break and come back with Callis getting in a cheap shot on Cassidy, allowing Cage and Archer to pass Cassidy around in a suplex. Fletcher gets to do the same before finally putting Cassidy down. Cassidy suplexes Keith though and the tag brings in Hobbs to clean house. Hobbs fires off clotheslines and makes Cage and Archer clothesline each other. Ospreay dives onto Archer on the floor and Briscoe takes out Cage, setting up Cassidy’s lazy elbow off Hobbs for two, with Keith making the save.

Davis manages to take out Hobbs but Ospreay is back in to take over, with the Cheeky Nandos Kick getting two on Keith. Briscoe comes back in to run Keith other, including a high collar suplex. Archer grabs a chair, which Briscoe knocks into his face, setting up the step up dive to take out Archer and Cage. The Hidden Blade finishes Keith at 15:04.

Rating: B. This was the AEW party match and it worked well, even with the signature “eh, screw the rules, let’s have fun” style. They went nuts with a bunch of stuff in the second half and it was entertaining, though it didn’t exactly make more more interested in anything at Revolution. This could have been a lot worse, though being more focused on the pay per view would have helped.

Post match Davis chokes Ospreay out and the villains beat up the winners. Hobbs gets planted onto the steps and here is Kyle Fletcher to slap Ospreay in the face a few times. Davis doesn’t seem to like it so Fletcher yells at him. Eventually Davis chairs Ospreay down. That’s not enough (of course) and Fletcher brainbusters Ospreay through an open chair.

Video on Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita. If Omega is back to full strength, or even close to it, that could steal the show.

Cope vs. Wheeler Yuta

Yuta walks in from outside. Cope powers him into the corner to start and then sweeps the leg to get on Yuta’s nerves a bit. Yuta takes things down into an ankle lock before chopping away in the corner. Some armdrags into a dropkick have Cope in the corner but he sends Yuta to the apron.

We take a break and come back with Cope fighting out of a chinlock but getting caught with the Angle Slam for two. Yuta knocks him off the top and hits a top rope splash, meaning it’s time for the Cattle Mutilation. That’s reversed into the Grindhouse, which is broken up as well so Cope goes with the Impaler instead. The spear is cut off with a running knee though and Cope falls out to the floor. Cattle Mutilation is broken up again and Cope hits a spear for the win at 11:31.

Rating: C+. Well, yeah. The point of the story has been Cope taking out the Death Riders one by one and since he already took out the bigger names, beating Yuta isn’t the biggest shock. The match was good enough, but as usual, Yuta’s lack of doing much of anything interesting was holding it back.

Post match Cope shakes Yuta’s hand and says this is what respect feels like (oh this feels very, very stupid). Cope leaves so here is Jon Moxley to yell at Yuta, who shoves Moxley a bit and walks away. Moxley goes after Yuta and tells him to keep walking. Moxley says he isn’t worried about being all alone and is ready to beat up Cope, which will make him feel good. This whole thing was a good bit longer than it needed to be.

Video on the Outrunners, who are training for their title shot against the Hurt Syndicate at Revolution.

MJF is still in the parking lot and promises to show that Hangman Page is the real main character of AEW. Page arrives in his truck and sends MJF (and Renee Paquette) running. Page chases MJF into the arena but it’s someone pretending to be MJF, allowing the real one to jump Page from behind. MJF hits the Heatseeker and reveals an “MJF DID NOTHING WRONG” shirt. The Dynamite Diamond Ring knocks Page silly…and let’s get some lighter fluid. Referees and security won’t let him use the lighter though. That was uh, rather intense and a good bit over the top.

Queen Of The Ring director Ash Avildsen is here and is happy to have Toni Storm in the film. Storm is annoyed that her nude scene was cut but watch the movie anyway.

Megan Bayne/Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander/Thunder Rosa

Statlander headscissors Ford to start and hands it off to Rosa, who takes her into the corner. Ford gets chopped a lot so it’s off to Bayne, who throws Rosa over the top and onto Statlander. Then Bayne throws Ford onto the other two and poses as we take a break. Back with the villains in control and Ford knocking Statlander off the top. Rosa comes back in to lick Ford’s face, earning her a drive back into the corner. Bayne hits the release F5 (Fate’s Descent) for the pin at 9:54.

Rating: C. Bayne is starting to get on track as a monster, which is what she needs to be. That being said, giving her a big match, perhaps even on the Revolution Kickoff Show, would be a good idea. Other than that, it’s a bit weird to see Rosa take a loss so easily, but at least it was to someone AEW seems to be pushing hard.

Mercedes Mone is ready for Momo Watanabe at Revolution and is ready for Watanabe to face Serena Deeb, I’m guessing at Collision.

Here is Max Caster for another open challenge (and a “cut my music, cut my music” lifted from MJF). Caster tries to get a rhythmic chant from the fans and gets nowhere, only to be cut off by someone answering his challenge.

Max Caster vs. Jay White

Blade Runner finishes White at 40 seconds.

Post match, White is ready to see his friend Cope take the title from Jon Moxley. He’ll be there to see Cope win. That sounds ominous.

We get a sitdown interview with a distraught Mariah May and Toni Storm but May gets up to spit on Storm. She blames Storm for making this happen but Renee Paquette says it’s the other way around. May says the Women’s Title is nothing without her because they will both go down together. May promises to destroy Storm but says they could have a Hollywood ending.

Storm says May deserves death but sentences her to a lifetime of mediocrity. May will be good but never great, liked but never loved, and then people will forget about her. They go face to face and Renee says she prays neither of them get hut. Storm and May at the same time: “Pray for her.” I’m not sure I buy May having much of a chance of winning, but Storm’s line sounded like it cut to May’s bones here.

Brody King/Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet/Kazuchika Okada

Swerve and Okada start things off and a Ricochet distraction breaks things up. The villains double team Swerve but he knocks Okada outside for a beating from King. Okada kicks Ricochet by mistake, setting up King’s running double crossbody against the barricade (ow). Swerve jumps off the apron for a stomp to both of them and we head back inside. The rolling Downward Spiral is countered with Ricochet’s Codebreaker though and we take a break.

Back with Okada missing an elbow in the corner and Swerve hits a dropkick, allowing the tag back to King. The Death Valley Driver gets two on Okada with Ricochet making the save, setting up a slingshot splash to King for two more. King and Okada knock each other down and it’s back to Ricochet…who skedaddles from Swerve. Ricochet gets caught and strikes it out with Swerve until Ricochet gets two off a DDT.

Vertigo is countered and now Swerve hits the rolling Downward Spiral. The Swerve Stomp connects but Okada makes the save with the top rope elbow. Okada and King strike it out with King sending him into the corner, only to miss the Cannonball. Everything breaks down and Ricochet gets in a belt shot to Swerve for the pin at 14:55.

Rating: B-. This was the classic formula of “take two feuds and combine them into one match” which is something that worked well here too. It made for an entertaining main event and Ricochet gets to teal a pin on Swerve to make him even angrier going into Sunday. It’s no masterpiece but it did exactly what it needed to do.

Results

Will Ospreay/Mark Briscoe/Orange Cassidy/Powerhouse Hobbs b. Don Callis Family/Bryan Keith – Hidden Blade to Keith

Cope b. Wheeler Yuta – Spear

Megan Bayne/Penelope Ford b. Thunder Rosa/Kris Statlander – Fate’s Descent to Rosa

Jay White b. Max Caster – Blade Runner

Ricochet/Kazuchika Okada b. Brody King/Swerve Strickland – Belt shot to Strickland

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.