Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 4.23.25  

Dynamite

Date: April 23, 2025

Location: Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni, Taz, Excalibur

They have a lot to live up to after last week’s excellent show but things have been going well enough lately that I could see it happening. That’s not going to be easy, but we do at least have a few matches set which have potential. If nothing else, we’ll get the finals of the Women’s Owen Hart Tournament set this week so let’s get to it.

Tony Schiavone brings out hip hop legend Master P (of WCW fame of course) for a chat. He brings out the Opps (assuming Powerhouse Hobbs is officially part of the team) for a chat after winning the Trios Titles last week. Samoa Joe praises Master P and the work he has been doing for the local university but here are the Death Riders to jump the champions. Jon Moxley has a staredown with Master P and gets choked out by Joe. Cue the Elite to jump Joe but Swerve Strickland and Kenny Omega make the save. Joe says he’s coming for the World Title.

Christian Cage takes the ROH TV Title from Nick Wayne and says the title win is due to him. See what happens when Wayne listens to him? Wayne goes to grab the title back but Cage says he and Mother Wayne celebrated extensively. If you stick to the plan, you actually win titles. Cage gives him the belt back.

Ricochet vs. Mark Briscoe

Ricochet bails to the floor to start but comes back in to get punches in the face. A running boot to the face puts Ricochet on the floor and the beating continues, with Ricochet bailing to the apron. That’s fine with Briscoe, who knocks him to the floor again and hits a Bang Bang Elbow. Back in and Ricochet hides behind the referee, which is enough for him to pull Ricochet into the buckle.

We take a break and come back with Ricochet cuttering him for two but Briscoe hammers him in the head. A rollup and backslide give them two each and Ricochet’s brainbuster gets the same. Briscoe pulls him out of the air for a high collar suplex but it’s too early for the Froggy Bow. Ricochet drops him again and hits the springboard 450 for two but Briscoe knocks him to the floor. The running flip dive into a lariat gets two and Ricochet is rocked. Back in and the Jay Driller is countered into a rollup for two bur Briscoe reverses into a rollup of his own for the pin at 14:31.

Rating: B. These two worked well together and I’m rather pleasantly surprised at the upset. You don’t see Briscoe get big wins like this very often and especially over someone who has been presented like Ricochet. That’s a rather nice thing to see and something Briscoe has been needing for a long time now.

Post match Ricochet chairs him down and loads up the scissors but Kevin Knight makes the save.

And the Rock N Roll Express are here too.

Tony Schiavone brings out FTR, but Stokely Hathaway of all people comes out to handle the introduction. FTR shakes Schaivone’s hands and Hathaway says it’s time to address the elephant in the ring. There are all kinds of criminals around here like Swerve Strickland, Hangman Page and Jon Moxley, but none of them get punished. Based on that, Hathaway is getting the suspension ended and their fine for attacking Schiavone rescinded, because he is their new agent.

Cash Wheeler talks about beating up 2.0 and Daniel Garcia when they came after FTR first. Dax Harwood doesn’t like the hostility and that brings him to the Rock N Roll Express. They get in the ring but Harwood won’t let them talk. Harwood says the Midnight Express was a bit better and won’t let them answer anything. Ricky Morton says this isn’t happening but Hathaway pulls out an FTR: Living Legends Killer shirt. The spike piledriver plants Morton and the Paragon runs in for the save.

Young Bucks vs. Mike Bailey/Kevin Knight

Matt and Mike trade missed kicks to the head to start before the Bucks are sent outside. Stereo dives take them out again but the Bucks are back with the slingshot Fameasser. A moonsault to the floor drops Knight and we take a break. Back with Bailey getting two off a small package and enziguring Matt for a breather.

The tag brings in Knight to pick up the pace but a rolling DDT is countered into the rolling northern lights suplexes. Knight gets pulled out of the corner into a powerbomb for two but Bailey blocks the superkick party. Everyone is knocked down for a quadruple breather before Matt and Knight wind up on their partners’ shoulders.

They slug it out for another four way knockdown, setting up a high/low on Matt. The moonsault knees into a frog splash get two on Matt and they go outside. A Doomsday Device off the apron hits Knight and the Meltzer Driver off the barricade knocks Bailey silly. Back in and Knight hits a rolling double DDT but here is Ricochet to grab his feet. The EVP Trigger finishes Knight at 15:02.

Rating: B-. The Bucks are still the same team they’ve always been and that means the match was fine but so similar to things we’ve seen them do before. Bailey is similar to the Bucks in the ring and that left Knight as the only person doing something even somewhat different. I’m sure the Bucks will be involved in some big story and it’s only going to work so well because the Bucks are going to be the same no matter what they do.

Toni Storm is ready for the winner of the Owen Hart Tournament and to be on the red carpet this weekend. A Championship Eliminator is set up for Collision and here is Queen Aminata to accept the challenge.

Here is the Hurt Syndicate for a chat. MVP brings up that every team they have beaten has disappeared and hands the mic to Bobby Lashley, but here is MJF to interrupt. MJF brings up the good time he gave the Hurt Syndicate last week. He asks about the thumbs up again and this time gets Shelton Benjamin. It’s not because of the women and the watch though, but rather MVP.

That works for MJF, so it’s up to Lashley, who puts his thumb in the middle. MJF says if they work together, they can run wrestling and he knows how things work around here like no one else. He even apologizes to getting off on the wrong foot with Lashley and then offers his car. They agree to go look at the car and MJF hands him the keys. Lashley and Benjamin drive off, with Lashley giving him a thumbs down. MVP goes off to talk with MJF.

Hangman Page is ready to take out Kyle Fletcher but MJF comes in to mock him. Page brings up the missing car but MJF mocks him over not being able to win the big one. As usual, Page will choke.

Will Ospreay/Brody King vs. Don Callis Family

Ospreay and Takeshita start things off as Don Callis sits in on commentary. Alexander comes in as well for a double belly to back suplex but Ospreay knocks Alexander down. The standing moonsault misses and Alexander gets the ankle lock. That’s broken up and Ospreay hurricanranas him into an armbar. King comes in and hammers on Alexander before chopping Ospreay for a tag. Alexander drops Ospreay though and we take a break.

Back with Ospreay hitting a double handspring Pele, allowing the tag off to King. House is quickly cleaned and the villains are crossbodied up against the barricade. Back in and Takeshita wins a slugout with Ospreay, setting up the Blue Thunder Bomb for two. King comes back in for a clothesline on Alexander, setting up the Cannonball. Lance Archer offers the distraction though, only to be taken out by Ospreay. Back in and Takeshita Helluva Kicks Alexander and a double discus elbow gets two. A running knee into the C4 Spike (Jay Driller) finishes for Alexander at 13:20.

Rating: B. Another good tag match here, though King couldn’t have been more of the designated pinee if his life depended on it. It’s smart to give Alexander a pin here and thankfully it wasn’t over Ospreay, who is in line for a big match in the tournament coming up. Nice stuff here, and the extra time helped as well.

Post match the beatdown is on and Ospreay’s save is cut off with a chokeslam. Cue Kyle Fletcher but Hangman Page comes out as well, only for Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero to jump Page from behind.

Women’s Owen Hart Tournament Semifinals: Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander

They trade strikes to the face to start, including some big boots. Hayter sends her into the corner for a running Meteora but gets sent into the buckle. They fight to the apron with Statlander being knocked outside. A running knee drops her again and we take a break. Back with Statlander ducking an enziguri and getting German suplexed into a dragon sleeper.

That’s broken up so Statlander hits an electric chair faceplant. Staturday Night Fever is countered into a rollup for two and Statlander hits a powerbomb for two more. Hayter is back up with the Hatebreaker and they’re both down. Statlander puts her down again for a 450 and a near fall so Statlander goes up again. This time though Hayter pulls her down for a clothesline, setting up Hayterade for the pin at 11:43.

Rating: B-. You could have gone either way here and the result would have worked so I can’t get too annoyed with either result. Hayter vs. Mone should be good and while Mone is a likely favorite, Hayter is just good enough to be a threat. Solid main event here, with the Hayterade looking nice as always.

Mercedes Mone comes out for the staredown to end the show.

Results

Mark Briscoe b. Ricochet – Rollup

Young Bucks b. Mike Bailey/Kevin Knight – EVP Trigger to Knight

Don Callis Family b. Will Ospreay/Brody King – C4 Spike to King

Jamie Hayter b. Kris Statlander – Hayterade

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.