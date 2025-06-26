Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review – 6.25.25  

Dynamite

Date: June 25, 2025

Location: ShoWare Center, Kent, Washington

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Ian Riccaboni

The road to All In is getting rather short and that means it is time to fill up the rest of the card. With the top of the show mostly set, there is still a lot that needs to be done. There is a good chance that we’ll get a lot of it done this week, hopefully with the action to back it up on the way. Let’s get to it.

Mercedes Mone jumps Toni Storm and Luther in the back and they come into the arena. Mone calls her a stupid little b****, setting up the Bank Statement. Mina Shirakawa makes the save.

The Young Bucks move Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay’s match to now instead of in the second hour.

Will Ospreay/Swerve Strickland vs. Lee Johnson/Blake Christian

Ospreay runs to the ring with his boots half laced, taping his wrist and putting his elbow pad on. Strickland is at least a bit more put together as Ospreay and Christian start things off. Christian charges into a boot in the corner and a double big boot drops Johnson. The Phenomenal Forearm is loaded up but cue the Young Bucks for a distraction, allowing Christian to knock Ospreay to the floor.

We take a break and come back with Christian giving Ospreay the strutting Old School wristdrag. Ospreay fights out of trouble without much of a problem and hands it off to Strickland to clean house. Chasing The dragon drops Christian and the House Call gives Strickland the pin at 9:25.

Rating: C+. The idea here was that the new kind of friends were caught off guard by the match (which they were having but had earlier than expected) but then they just had a pretty run of the mill match. Johnson and Christian were never putting them in any danger and the only issue was when the Bucks offered a distraction. It was a fine idea but didn’t really make anything different.

Post match Ospreay and Strickland have to be held back from the Bucks so they get back inside the ring. Strickland is tired of dealing with the Bucks and suggests a tag match at All In. Ospreay wants to up the stakes, with the Bucks’ Vice Presidencies on the line. Then Strickland dives onto the security and the good guys stand tall. So the Bucks are going to insist Ospreay and Strickland put up something too right?

We look at the return of Kota Ibushi last week.

The Bucks suspend Strickland for the week. The Don Callis Family comes in and they both want Kazuchika Okada to win at All In. And to hurt Kenny Omega of course. Okada and Konosuke Takeshita have a staredown and the fans approve.

Kota Ibushi vs. Trent Beretta

They go up against the ropes to start before Ibushi takes him to the mat to work on the arm. Trent sends him outside for a running cheap shot from Rocky Romero. Back in and Ibushi grabs a powerslam, followed by a standing moonsault for two. Trent is right back with a running knee into a Gotch style piledriver for two of his own. Ibushi snaps off some snapdragons and traps the arms to set up a jumping stomp to the chest. The big knee to the face finishes for Ibushi at 7:22.

Rating: B-. Well Ibushi is back and he was….fine. It was the same kind of match that a lot of people on this show, even down to the knee to the face for the finisher. I’ve never found Ibushi even remotely special in AEW and that was on full display again here. I don’t dislike him but there’s just nothing about him that makes me care. Even repeatedly hitting Beretta in the face. Now if he had done that to Romero, we might be getting somewhere.

Post match Kazuchika Okada comes out for a staredown but walks away without getting physical.

Jon Moxley talks about how Hangman Page has lost who he is. Page has talked about how he isn’t special and that makes Moxley sick. Moxley wants Page to reach out and grab what he deserves. At All In, Page will see what a real World Champion looks like.

Ricochet interrupts AR Fox and suggests that Fox join his new team. Say tonight, against Jet Speed? Fox is a bit anxious, but he’s in.

Ricochet/AR Fox vs. Jet Speed

Knight and Ricochet start, with the latter wanting Fox to watch and learn. This leaves Ricochet caught between both Knight and Bailey for some double teaming. Bailey is sent outside for a big running flip dive from Fox though and the villains (or the team with a villain) take over. Back in and Fox hits a clothesline to drop Knight but Fox and Ricochet are sent to the floor. Stereo dives take them out and we take a break.

We come back with Ricochet trying to talk his way out of trouble, leaving Fox to get kicked in the face. Bailey’s running shooting star press hits Fox for two as everything breaks down. Fox grabs the rolling Downward Spiral but Ricochet drops to the floor rather than tag. Knight drops Fox and hits the spinning frog splash for the pin at 9:40.

Rating: C+. Jet Speed hasn’t been around very long and they’re a fine enough team, though I’m still not wild on Bailey. There is nothing that makes me want to see him and pairing him with the talented Knight isn’t it. Other than that, Ricochet turning his back on someone he had been paired with for less than ten minutes makes sense for him, as he has to find the perfect partner.

Post match Jet Speed say they want to rescue the Tag Team Titles. Knight sings part of MVP’s WWE theme song and says they want the titles at All In. The Hurt Syndicate comes in to take them out. The beating goes on for awhile until Jet Speed is sent through a table. With that out of the way, MVP has the Hurt Syndicate’s music played and they go to the ring. MVP says if Jet Speed can get up, they can have the title match at All In.

MJF gets the mic and MVP has to tell the crowd to be quiet. Next week, MJF is in a qualifying match for the Casino Gauntlet match all All In. MJF says hit their music but here is Mark Briscoe to interrupt instead. Briscoe doesn’t want to hear MJF talk all night and the producer told him to get MJF out of here because we have stuff to get to. MJF doesn’t care because unlike Briscoe, they are actually stars.

These people can relate to Briscoe because they grew up ugly and poor. Briscoe loses if he gets in, so go back to Delaware and pick up chicken s***. Briscoe talks about MJF going through a lot as a child so the Word Of The Day is empathy. Maybe MJF is trying to overcompensate for having a tiny kosher pickle for thirty years. MVP cuts MJF off and yes, we get a KOSHER PICKLE chant. So the Syndicate will get out so Briscoe can lose in peace. I like Briscoe vs. MJF, but Jet Speed getting the title shot at the biggest show of the year makes my head hurt.

Casino Gauntlet Qualifying Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Bandido vs. Roderick Strong vs. Konosuke Takeshita

The winner is the #1 entrant and Bandido’s Ring Of Honor World Title isn’t on the line. Taz tries to make this a four way international deal before realizing there are two Americans and having to stop himself. Takeshita shoulders Bandido down to start and gets nowhere so they go outside. Strong punches Briscoe out of the air but Briscoe is back up with an apron Blockbuster to Bandido. Strong drops Briscoe again though and we take a break.

Back with Strong giving Briscoe a nice dropkick into a backbreaker but getting clotheslined by Bandido. That means an Undertaker situp from Bandido but Takeshita shoves him off the top. Briscoe misses the Froggy Bow and gets rolled up for two, leaving Takeshita to kick Strong in the face. Bandido and Briscoe both hit something off the top, with Briscoe decking Bandido and covering Takeshita for two.

Takeshita breaks up the 21 Plex and German suplexes Bandido and Briscoe at the same time. Strong makes a save of his own but charges into Takeshita’s Blue Thunder Bomb for two. Bandido is back in with the X Knee to Takeshita and a German suplex sends him to the floor. Strong knees Bandido in the face and hits End Of Heartache but Briscoe drops the Froggy Bow for the pin at 11:04.

Rating: B. They were starting to roll near the end there and they had a bonus of not having the champion take the fall. Briscoe getting the first spot in the match is at least something for him to do and now we get to see who else is in the match. Good, fun match here though and it’s nice to see Briscoe do something other than losing for a change.

Adam Cole issues an open challenge to any member of the Don Callis Family for Collision.

Casino Gauntlet Qualifying Match: Kris Statlander vs. Athena vs. Willow Nightingale vs. Thunder Rosa

The winner is the #1 entrant and Athena’s Ring Of Honor Women’s Title isn’t on the line. Statlander sends Athena into a boot to the head from Rosa, who sunset flips Statlander for two. Athena snaps off a headscissors to Statlander and we get a Tower Of Doom less than two minutes in.

We take a break and come back Rosa running over Athena a few times before Nightingale Death Valley Drivers Athena. Statlander faceplants Rosa at the same time, leaving us with Statlander vs. Nightingale. They forearm it out until Athena breaks it up, earning herself a double suplex. Rosa is back in to send them both down before faceplanting Athena. Back up and Athena orders Billie Starkz (her Minion) to get the title but gets sent into the steps.

Athena is fine enough to suplex Rosa off the steps but cue Marina Shafir to distract Nightingale. Cue Wheeler Yuta to jump Nightingale, who Pounces the heck out of him. That’s enough of a distraction for Staturday Night Fever to finish Nightingale and give Statlander the pin at 10:47.

Rating: B-. Again, at least they didn’t pin the champ. Statlander vs. Nightingale continues to be one of the more interesting feuds in the women’s division and it doesn’t seem like we’re close to wrapping it up. As a bonus, it seems that we are going to be seeing Athena vs. Thunder Rosa at Supercard Of Honor, assuming they bother advertising anything in advance.

Video on Nick Wayne and Christian Cage wanting the Tag Team Titles.

FTR isn’t happy with the Outrunners for chasing them off on Collision. Stokely Hathaway wants to deal with this and suggests a tag match on Collision this week.

Hangman Page vs. The Beast Mortos

Page works on the arm to start and a running shoulder just annoys Mortos. Instead Mortos hits some running corner clotheslines but Page hits one of his own. A triangle clothesline sends Mortos outside and a fall away has him crashing into the corner as we take a break. Back with both of them missing a clothesline until Page’s connects for two. Page’s sitout powerbomb gets two but he misses the moonsault out to the floor. Mortos runs him over and grabs the pop up Samoan drop for two back inside. Page gets in a shot of his own though, setting up a discus lariat into the Buckshot Lariat for the pin at 9:52.

Rating: C+. This was a bit of a weird choice for the main event, as while it was smart to get Page on the show, it didn’t feel important in any way. Page continues to win on the way to the pay per view, though it’s a good example of a match that could have been done in about four minutes. Otherwise, it was just keeping things going to extend the show’s run time.

Post match the lights go out and here are the Young Bucks to give Page the EVP Trigger. Cue the Death Riders so Jon Moxley can choke Page with a chain. The Opps run in with chairs and Will Ospreay joins them to chase the Death Riders off. Moxley promises to show the world what a real World Champion looks like to end the show.

Will Ospreay/Swerve Strickland b. Lee Johnson/Blake Christian – House Call to Christian

Kota Ibushi b. Trent Beretta – Knee to the face

Jet Speed b. Ricochet/AR Fox – Spinning frog splash to Fox

Mark Briscoe b. Roderick Strong, Bandido and Konosuke Takeshita – Froggy Bow to Strong

Kris Statlander b. Athena, Willow Nightingale and Thunder Rosa – Staturday Night Fever to Nightingale

Hangman Page b. The Beast Mortos – Buckshot Lariat

