Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review – 6.4.25 (Fyter Fest)  

Dynamite

Date: June 4, 2025

Location: Mission Ballroom, Denver, Colorado

Commentators: Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, Taz

It’s Fyter Fest, and that means we are in for an especially big show. In this case, this is a four hour special, which I guess means we have Dynamite and then Collision. That means we could be getting some big things over the course of one night, including a four way for the International Title on this show. Let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

Toni Storm is ready to tango.

Here is Will Ospreay for a chat. We see a clip of Ospreay and Swerve Strickland getting into it backstage last week. In the ring, Ospreay says he wants Swerve and Hangman Page to realize that Jon Moxley is the real enemy. Maybe they could put their differences aside for one night and then kill each other. Moxley hates what AEW has become. Well then maybe p*** off.

Ospreay is going to do his part to get the title back from Moxley but Swerve might be getting in the way. That’s why he wants to face Swerve next week…but here is Cru (Ospreay: “Who is this?”) to interrupt. Cru doesn’t want to hear from the crowd and says that Brits like Ospreay LOVE to talk a lot. Lio Rush has some energy to burn off and that’s fine with Ospreay, who is down for a match. The more I hear from Ospreay, the more I get vibes that he might cost Page the title at All In.

Mark Briscoe does not like the implication that he gave up to Jon Moxley last week. Now his kids are doubting him and it’s time to man up, even if it’s not about the World Title.

Jon Moxley vs. Mark Briscoe

Non-title and the Death Riders are here with Moxley. Briscoe backs him up against the ropes to start and Moxley bails to the floor. That earns him some chops from Briscoe but Moxley takes over back inside. A choke doesn’t work for Briscoe so he fires off some right hands. Moxley rips at his face in the corner but gets sent outside for a running dropkick through the ropes.

Another dive misses though and Wheeler Yuta sends Briscoe into the post to earn his keep for the week. We take a break and come back with Briscoe busted open and flipping out of a backdrop. Some Redneck Kung Fu sends Moxley outside for the running flip dive, followed by a boot to the face back inside. The Jay Driller is broken up so Briscoe knocks him down again.

The Froggy Bow is pulled into a rear naked choke, followed by a cross armbreaker to send Briscoe over to the ropes. Yuta posts Briscoe again but he manages to come back in for a Jay Driller and a very delayed two. The Cutthroat Driver is countered into a Stomp and the Bulldog Choke goes on again. Briscoe can’t flip out and the referee stops it at 14:11.

Rating: B-. Just in case you thought Briscoe might get something out of the rematch you see. Of course Moxley beats him in the exact same way again, because Moxley needed to conquer another popular star. Briscoe had a reason to fight for his own honor and all that jazz but Moxley chokes him out, again, because Moxley is amazing and tough or whatever it is this week.

Video on Mistico, who is back next week….for another four hour AEW block.

Toni Storm/Mina Shirakawa vs. Julia Hart/Skye Blue

Mercedes Mone is at ringside and eating steak with some wine. Storm tries to do Shirakawa’s dance to less than enthusiastic results. Blue misses a running shot in the corner to Shirakawa and gets hit in the face. Storm comes in as a launch pad for Shirakawa to land on Blue but it’s too early for the Glamorous Driver.

Hart comes in for the Tarantula to Shirakawa before Blue sends Storm into the barricade. Back in and Shirakawa gets planted and we take an early break. We come back with Hart hitting Old School but Shirakawa comes back with a top rope Sling Blade. The tag brings in Storm to clean house, including a jiggle exchange with Shirakawa, followed by the stereo running hip attacks. The TCM Chickenwing finishes Blue at 9:50.

Rating: C+. Blue’s downward slide continues, though there are worse things than getting beaten by the champ. Storm and Shirakawa are fine as the fun tag team, though that’s not something we have time to go into at the moment as Storm is getting ready to likely lose to Mone at All In. I’m not sure what is next for her after that, but it might be time for her to step away from the title picture anyway.

Post match Storm eats Mone’s steak.

MJF comes up to Will Ospreay who says Ospreay can’t get the World Title if Hangman Page wins it. Ospreay goes to leave but MJF mocks him again, earning a grab by the jacket. The Hurt Syndicate comes in and Ospreay thinks better of it.

Here is the Hurt Syndicate for a chat. Bobby Lashley used to live here and is glad that he left for Texas. MVP talks about how there is no one who can challenge them for the titles. NO ONE. With that out of the way, MJF says he wants the World Title back. That brings him to Mexico and Mistico, who needs to understand that the best wrestlers in the world come from the greatest country in the world: the United States.

MJF sold out Arena Mexico because he is a star and Mistico is a big fish in a small pond. Next week he’ll watch Mistico’s match and maybe, maybe, he’ll agree to face him at Grand Slam in Mexico. Cue Komander, Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight, with Komander insulting MJF in Spanish. Bailey says they’re a group of international killers….and MVP laughs at him. The challenge seems to be issued though. It’s not a good sign when you ask for challengers to step up for the titles and no one does so. The tag division really is that dead at the moment and that needs to be fixed.

La Faccion Ingobernable vs. Mike Bailey/Komander/Kevin Knight

The fight starts fast and everyone goes out to the floor with the good guys taking over. Rush gets caught in the corner back inside for some running shots, setting up Bailey’s basement dropkick. The rest of the villains come in to take over on Bailey and knock all three of them to the floor as we take a break.

Back with Komander cleaning house and bringing Knight back in to hammer on Rush. That doesn’t last long as Rush sends Knight into the corner for the cocky kick to the face and everything breaks down again. A triple dropkick puts La Faccion on the floor for the triple dives. Back in and Komander gets suplexed into a pop up Samoan drop for two. Bailey comes back in for the moonsault knees on Mortos before tossing Knight at him for a clothesline. Komander hits his rope walk flip dive and Knight’s twisting top rope splash finishes Mortos at 14:28.

Rating: C+. Knight continues to look good out there while Komander and Bailey were their usual selves. This was only so interesting as it was another six man tag designed to pop the crowd with big spots. AEW likes to feature these things a lot and it feels like something we’ve seen quite a few times around here.

Post match the Hurt Syndicate comes out to say that the winners can face them next week. The Syndicate comes to the ring and is quickly cleared out, setting up the triple slingshot dives.

The Paragon and Daniel Garcia agree to team up to fight the Don Callis Family tonight.

The Patriarchy is in the back. Christian Cage tells the fans to sit down and shut up while he conducts his business. Cage talks about Nick Wayne’s run in the Best Of The Super Juniors in New Japan….and tonight he gets to defend the TNT Title in a four way. Wayne does not seem thrilled.

Here is Max Caster with a petition to declare him the best wrestler alive. Caster asks the referee to sign it while he gets the fans doing his chant. The challenge is on.

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Max Caster

Spinebuster finishes for Hobbs in 48 seconds.

International Title: Kenny Omega vs. Brody King vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Mascara Dorada

Omega is defending and this is one fall to a finish. King and Castagnoli hammer Omega down in the corner to start but wind up fighting each other. Castagnoli is knocked outside and King joins him, leaving Dorada to flip away from Omega. King and Castagnoli come back in, with Castagnoli hitting a Cactus Clothesline.

Dorada hits a big dive of his own and King crushes Dorada and Castagnoli against the barricade. Omega snapdragons King on the floor and then busts out the big flip dive as we take a break. Back with Castagnoli escaping You Can’t Escape with some raised knees and King crushes Omega in the corner. Dorada is Death Valley Drivered into Omega in the same corner but Castagnoli plants King for two.

Omega tries a One Winged Angel on King but winds up being the base for a Doomsday uppercut from Castagnoli. The bleeding King gets tossed off the top and Omega hits a V Trigger to Castagnoli. The parade of knockdowns sees King hit a clothesline for two on Castagnoli, who is right back with the Swing to King. Dorada grabs something like a West Coast Pop for two on Castagnoli before monkey flipping him to the floor. Dorada dives onto King but gets caught in the One Winged Angel to retain Omega’s title at 17:37.

Rating: B. Well aside from the time being the same date as the whiskey that Long John Silver offers the crew in Muppet Treasure Island, this was the usual fast paced and exciting match that AEW knows how to do rather well. Omega gets a good win to show that he still has it, along with likely setting himself up for the title match with Okada at All In. I was a bit surprised that Dorada took the fall here, but it’s better than King or Castagnoli getting pinned again.

Results

Jon Moxley b. Mark Briscoe via referee stoppage

Toni Storm/Mina Shirakawa b. Julia Hart/Skye Blue – TCM Chickenwing to Blue

Mike Bailey/Komander/Kevin Knight b. La Faccion Ingobernable – Top rope twisting splash to Mortos

Powerhouse Hobbs b. Max Caster – Spinebuster

Kenny Omega b. Brody King, Claudio Castagnoli and Mascara Dorada – One Winged Angel to Dorada

