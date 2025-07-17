AEW Dynamite

Date: July 16, 2025

Location: Byline Bank Argon Ballroom, Chicago, Illinois

Commentators: Taz, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone

We are done with All In, and it was a very good night for our heroes. Hangman Page is the new World Champion, and the Young Bucks are out of power, which means we could be in for a whole new ball game around here. It also means that we are about five weeks away from Forbidden Door, so it’s time to get things ready. Let’s get to it.

Tony Schiavone brings out Hangman Page for his first big speech after the title win. As usual, Schiavone bails so Page can be alone in the ring, making me wonder why he was even there in the first place. Page says that the fans chanting YOU DESERVE IT are the ones who really deserve it. Fans: “WE DESERVE IT!” Oh, come on, man, don’t encourage them. Anyway, Page talks about how the fans are the ones who wanted a grassroots approach to pro wrestling, and they are the ones who brought AEW into being.

The people here do it for the fans rather than the title, which earns a THANK YOU HANGMAN chant. Page thanks people like Orange Cassidy, Jay White, Adam Copeland, the Opps, Bryan Danielson, and Darby Allin. He also needs to thank Will Ospreay, who made wrestling fun again. Finally, though…and the fans know where this is going. Page doesn’t know if this person helped for himself, AEW, or even Page himself, but thank you to Swerve Strickland. Page has a wife and two kids who love him, and he is the World Champion. Good opening here, as Page gets to take his victory lap.

Long recap of All In.

The Young Bucks had to Uber to the show.

Kyle Fletcher vs. Mascara Dorada

Fletcher boots him in the face to start and hammers away at Dorada. Back up, and they trade some flips until Dorada sends him into the corner, followed by a dropkick. Dorada sends him to the floor for a big dive, only to get caught with a swinging Side Effect back inside. We take a break and come back with kicking him in the head, setting up a running headscissors.

A shooting star to the floor drops Fletcher again, and Code Red gives Dorada two. The super brainbuster doesn’t work for Fletcher, so Dorada snaps off a spinning super ankle scissors. Dorada’s 450 gets two, and a superkick into another ankle scissors sends Fletcher into the buckle. Fletcher is right back with a lawn dart into the corner, and the brainbuster gives Fletcher the pin at 10:56.

Rating: B-. Fletcher gets a wi,n and there is a good chance that it is a foot forward on the path towards a shot at Dustin Rhodes. That’s the way it should go, and probably should have gone in the first place, but at least we’re on the way there. Dorada is solid in the ring and can make anyone look better, which was what he pulled off here.

Schiavone says that we’ll hear from Dustin Rhodes on Collision. Schiavone: “MUST SEE TV!” NBC is cringing over that one.

The Young Bucks are given the cold shoulder by Marina Shafir and find their tiny dressing room. Don Callis comes in with an offer to do business. The Bucks won’t join the family, but they do hug Callis. Because Callis has to be involved with everything.

MVP is begging for a legendary tag team to step up and challenge the Hurt Syndicate for the Tag Team Titles. MJF shouts about being the best in the world and being better than Hangman Page. If Page is the main character, MJF can be the villain because nice guys finish last.

Josh Alexander/Hechicero/Young Bucks vs. Jet Speed/Bandido/Brody King

The Bucks don’t get pyro, have a bare bones Titantron video, and are listed as “they used to be EVP but now they’re not!”. Alexander headlocks King to start, before a running clothesline has no effect. King chops him in the back, and it’s off to Hechicero vs. Bandido. Hechicero gets taken down a few times to start fast, and a hurricanrana does it again. A double dropkick puts the Bucks down on the floor, and Jet Speed hits stereo dives.

Back in, and the Bucks get to clean house, including a Doomsday kick to Knight as we take a break. We come back with Knight fighting out of trouble, but the Bucks cut off the tag attempt. The Bucks try the EVP Trigger but stop because they can’t use the name anymore. Knight fights up and brings Bailey in to clean house, including a missile dropkick to Matt. King comes back in to clothesline Alexander to the floor, followed by a Cannonball to Hechicero.

Bailey Asai moonsaults onto the Bucks and Knight springboard clotheslines Knight. Back i,n and some superkicks send King into a German suplex from Alexander, but Matt superkicks Nick by mistake. Bandido X Knees Nick, but the 21 Plex is countered. The TK Driver drops Bandido, and Hechicero grabs a choke for the win at 13:36.

Rating: B. I’m not sure about having the Bucks win so soon after their big loss at All In, but at least it was more about Hechicero vs. Bandido more than anything else. The Bucks being a bit less focused and stupid was a good idea. Now, just don’t have them do anything important anytime soon, and things will be better.

Here is Cope, so we pause for the fans to sing his song. Cope thanks the fans and says no, of course, he didn’t save Christian Cage. He doesn’t know what is wrong with Cage, but he is proud of the Patriarchy. No, he came back at All In because he wanted to get his hands on FTR. They were the first people he called when he was getting back in the ring, and they wanted to be Rated FTR.

But then FTR started complaining about being in Cope’s shadow. They put him on the shelf for four months, and those are four months he doesn’t have. Cope is back to get rid of FTR, but here is Stokely Hathaway, with security, to interrupt. Hathaway doesn’t like Cope, and apparently, Cope using Spike got THREE anonymous letters sent to AEW.

Therefore, if Cope interferes in an FTR match, he is officially fired. So go find a hobby and leave FTR alone. Cope says Hathaway looks like a fat Oompa Loompa, and what a shame it would be if that caught on. Hathaway said Cope couldn’t get near FTR, but he can get near Hathaway, who is dropped with a spear. They’re planting the seeds for the Cope and Christian reunion and….I’m kind of interested, but it’s only getting me so enthused.

Mark Briscoe says MJF ducked and dodged him like a b****, leading to Briscoe not accomplishing either of his goals at All In. MJF brought up Jay Briscoe, and now Mark is going to make him pay for his sins.

Thekla vs. Willow Nightingale vs. Queen Aminata vs. Kris Statlander

For $100,000. Nightingale and Aminata are knocked outside to start, leaving Thekla to escape Statlander’s suplex. Thekla kicks away, but Nightingale and Aminata are back in to slug it out inside. Aminata does her hips to the face deal, but Nightingale is back up with a Rack Attack to Thekla. Back up, and Thekla hits a big dive to the floor, and we take a break.

We come back with Thekla doing a sit-up in the Tree of Woe and giving Aminata a spider superplex. The string of knockdowns leaves Nightingale standing until she is knocked out as well, and everyone is down. Nightingale is back up to plant Thekla for two, but Statlander drives Nightingale into the barricade. Cue Julia Hart to mist Aminat, and Thekla hits a Stomp for the pin at 10:42.

Rating: C+. The whole “this match is for a bunch of money” is becoming a bit too common thing lately, as it’s not like they have much meaning after the match is over. Maybe have people winning these matches and get closer to title shots? On top of that, Thekla vs. Aminata is still only so interesting and hasn’t really been doing much for the still-new Thekla.

Here is Toni Storm on a balcony for a chat. She lists off all of her nicknames before saying that this tramp is still the champ. Storm thanks Mercedes Money for going all in with her, but she warned Mone that if she made one mistake, she would eat Mone alive. Storm: “Well, darling, you were delicious!”

If Mone wants to come back for seconds, this buffet is always open for seconds. Unfortunately, Luther was injured in the line of duty, and it’s going to require reattachment surgery. Athena cuts her off and brags about her own abilities before saying that Storm’s demise is at hand. Storm: “If you are able, I will bend you over the table.” Athena feels different as a challenge, and that is a very good thing.

The Patriarchy says they are now the Matriarchy, and Christian Cage is now beyond his expiration date. Nick Wayne brags about being the youngest champion in company history, and Cage created this monster.

Kazuchika Okada vs. Quintero

Non-title and the dropkick into the Rainmaker finishes at 1:02.

Post-match, Okada calls Swerve Strickland a b**** for screwing the Young Bucks. Cue Strickland to interrupt and ask what Okada meant, but Okada bails. I’d call that a good next challenger for Okada.

Death Riders vs. Mark Briscoe/Powerhouse Hobbs/Hangman Page

Hobbs goes after Castagnoli to start and fires off the clotheslines in the corner. Page comes in and gets to face Yuta, who is easily sent into the corner. We take a break and come back with Hobbs pulling Yuta out of the air, but a cheap shot puts him down. Hobbs gets sent to the floor, where Marina Shafir gets in a cheap shot.

Moxley sends him into the steps and comes in for a running boot before handing it right back to Yuta. That doesn’t go as well, and it’s off to Briscoe to clean house. Shafir cuts him off on top, though, and Moxley grabs the Paradigm Shift on the floor. We take another break (two hours and four minutes into the show) and come back again with Moxley grabbing an STF on Briscoe.

That’s broken up, and Briscoe fights back, including a missile dropkick. Page comes back in with a pop-up sitout powerbomb for two on Yuta and flips out of a Doomsday Device. The moonsault to the floor hits Yuta, but Moxley breaks up the Buckshot Lariat. Instead, Hobbs makes the save and Page rolls Castagnoli up for the pin at 17:42.

Rating: B. Good match here, with Page getting the win to keep things going after his title match. What matters the most is that Page and company won the match and beat the Death Riders again. It’s a solid way to wrap things up, but now we have to see what is next for Page, which could be a few different challengers. The Death Riders, on the other hand, probably have to deal with Darby Allin, which could be quite the next step in their downfall.

Post-match, the Death Riders beat Page down, but Darby Allin pops up in the rafters. The distraction lets Page get in a Buckshot Lariat to Moxley. Allin looks down to end the show.

Kyle Fletcher b. Mascara Dorada – Brainbuster

Young Bucks/Hechicero/Josh Alexander b. Jet Speed/Brody King/Bandido – Choke to Bandido

Thekla b. Willow Nightingale, Queen Aminata, and Kris Statlander – Stomp to Aminata

Kazuchika Okada b. Quintero – Rainmaker

