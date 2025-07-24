Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 7.23.25  

Dynamite

Date: July 23, 2025

Location: Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, Illinois

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

We’re rapidly approaching Forbidden Door with just over a month to go before the show. That means it is time to start getting ready for the show with some matches being announced. Other than that, we’re still dealing with some fallout from All In, which will likely continue tonight. Let’s get to it.

There is going to be a tournament to crown new #1 contenders for the Tag Team Titles with the title shot at Forbidden Door.

Hangman Page is willing to face Wheeler Yuta tonight but MJF comes in to tease cashing in.

Hangman Page vs. Wheeler Yuta

Non-title. Yuta jumps him during the entrance and chokes away on the floor to start fast. Page fights back and sends him into the barricade a few times, followed by a fall away slam into the corner. Yuta goes to the eyes but Page shrugs it off and finishes with the Buckshot Lariat at 3:15.

Rating: C. Well, I can always go with seeing Yuta taking a beating and this was as squashy as it could have been. At the end of the day, Page shouldn’t be breaking a sweat over the top heel stable’s job guy and this was a good way to make Page look like a killer. Nice opener here, which did exactly what it should have done.

Post match Page grabs the chain and beats on Yuta to bust him open. Page thinks twice about hanging him though. That’s going to require a name change. Maybe Fish Feeder Adam Page.

Athena, in a Shark Week fin hat, has Billie Starkz ready to take out Toni Storm.

#1 Contenders Tag Team Tournament First Round: FTR vs. Jet Speed

Stokley Hathaway, on a crutch, is with FTR. Knight gets knocked to the floor to start and Bailey is beaten down in the corner. That’s broken up and Jet Speed hit stereo dives to the floor to pick up the pace. We settle down to Harwood striking Bailey up against the ropes. That doesn’t last long either as they go outside, with back to back backdrops putting FTR down.

We take a break and come back with Jet Speed hitting stereo missile dropkicks and stereo moonsaults (one inside, one outside) for two on Wheeler. Harwood is back up to wrap Knight’s leg around the post and Wheeler goes after Bailey’s leg on the floor. Back in and Harwood Sharpshooters Knight, who breaks out and blocks the PowerPlex.

We take another break and come back with Knight hitting a springboard forearm to Harwood and Bailey sunset flipping Wheeler for two. Bailey takes both of them out with a dive and drops the moonsault knees for two more. An electric chair and (standing) dropkick combination gets two on Wheeler and Bailey dives over the barricade to take him out again. Back in and Harwood’s slingshot powerbomb is countered into a hurricanrana to give Knight two. Harwood reverses another hurricanrana and Hathaway offers the crutch for extra leverage and the pin at 17:30.

Rating: B. Good, fast paced match here with the right team going over. The problem with having such dominant champions as the Hurt Syndicate is you can only have so many teams as realistic challengers. FTR is as good of an option as we have at the moment and while Jet Speed gave them a good fight, it should have gone this way.

Post match Hathaway rants about Cope injuring him last week, calling him a cancer to AEW. Cue Cope, who is barred from getting too close to FTR. The good thing is he’s made a business deal with some people who can and they are in the business of hurting people. Cue the Hurt Syndicate for the brawl and FTR bails. Cope tries to spear Hathaway but hits a security guard by mistake.

The Matriarchy is ready to back up their words with physicality because they are now uncaged.

Jon Moxley isn’t going to make excuses for his loss but by the end of the night, we’ll find out who Hangman Page really is.

Here is Will Ospreay for a chat. Ospreay talks about the work that he put in to help get the World Title back in AEW. The problem is he had some bad discs in his neck, but he can be treated. With the right help and the hard work, he can be back for Forbidden Door. He’s still coming for the Death Riders too. Swerve Strickland comes out to show some respect.

Video on Julia Hart, Thekla and Skye Blue, who are apparently now a unit.

Willow Nightingale needs something fresh to do and could go for fighting Thekla.

We look back at the Hurt Syndicate brawling with FTR.

MJF isn’t sure what was up with that because it should be about getting the World Title. Bobby Lashley chokes him against the locker and says he wants MJF out of the team. MVP shakes his head at MJF and walks away.

Toni Storm vs. Billie Starkz

Non-title with Athena watching from the balcony. Storm grabs a headlock to start and sends her into the corner, allowing a quick pull up of the skirt. Starkz manages to knock her to the floor and hit a running Swanton off the apron. Back in and Starkz grabs a suplex and we take an early break.

We come back with Storm hitting a Thesz press and pounding away. Storm powerbombs her for two but Starkz is back with a brainbuster onto the knee. A fisherman’s suplex gives Storm two and they trade rollups for some near falls each. Storm’s hip attack sets up a failed Storm Zero attempt but she’s able to block a Swanton. The chickenwing finishes for Storm at 9:28.

Rating: C+. Again, perfectly logical here with Starkz being out there to soften Storm up rather than really going for the win here. Athena feels like a different kind of challenger and I’m starting to expect her to win the title. This was a good way to keep things moving, even if Starkz continues to be a bit less than smooth in the ring.

Post match Starkz drops Storm with a belt shot and here is Athena to send her into the steps over and over. A contract shot to the head looks to set up the cash in but Alex Windsor breaks it up.

Swerve Strickland vs. Hechicero

Prince Nana is here with Strickland and Don Callis handles Hechicero’s entrance. Hechicero ties up the arms to start but Strickland flips out of an early choke attempt. The mat grappling goes to Hechicero until Strickland reverses into something like an abdominal stretch. That doesn’t last long either as Hechicero is back with a swinging hammerlock backbreaker. A tilt-a-whirl backbreaker puts Hechicero down again though and we take a break.

We come back with Hechicero planting Strickland, who laughs at him. A slugout goes to Strickland, setting up the elbow to the back. Strickland’s 450 gets two and a bit of frustration seems to be setting in. Back up and Hechicero pulls him into a choke, which doesn’t last long either. The rolling Downward Spiral sets up the Swerve Stomp but Lance Archer runs in for the DQ at 11:15.

Rating: B-. Well at least neither of them didn’t get pinned. There was no reason for either of them to take a fall here, with Strickland gearing up to go after Okada and Hechicero likely being next in line for Bandido. I’m not wild on the run-in DQ, but in this case it’s the best case scenario if the match was made in the first place.

Post match Bandido and Brody King run in for the save and brawl to the back with the villains. Cue Kazuchika Okada to hit Strickland with a chair but Strickland fights back, with the threat of a House Call with a chair sending Okada scampering.

Ricochet and the Gates Of Agony brag about their recent success.

Here is MJF for a chat. He knows the fans aren’t that bright but he doesn’t need Bobby Lashley to get the title back. As for Hangman Page, he’s ready to execute this contract and take his title back but here is Mark Briscoe to interrupt. After making a kosher pickle joke, Briscoe says MJF stole a win from him in the Casino Gauntlet match and wants MJF next week. MJF: “No.”

If Briscoe was supposed to win the contract, he would have done it, but when the pressure is on, Briscoe loses. The fans might love Briscoe but he’s just a joke and everyone knows it. MJF respected one man from Delaware and he would have listened to a challenge from him. Briscoe must be miserable waking up every day, knowing that he’s not as respected as his brother Jay. That’s enough for Mark to come to the ring, with MJF bailing.

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Mark Briscoe

Briscoe backs him into a corner for an exchange of strikes, eventually flipping over Castagnoli and chopping him down. Back up and Castagnoli stomps away in the corner before sending Briscoe to the apron for another chop off. A running clothesline puts Castagnoli on the floor, where he’s fine enough to swing Briscoe into the barricade.

We take a break and come back with Castagnoli dropping him again but pausing to look at Darby Allin in the crowd. Briscoe kicks him to the floor for a suicide flip dive and the fans are rather enthused. The Froggy Bow only gets two but Castagnoli is back with a middle rope slam for the same. The Neutralizer is blocked so Castagnoli hits a running uppercut for two. Back up and a small package gives Briscoe the pin at 13:19.

Rating: B. Good stuff here as Briscoe is starting to be treated as a bigger deal every week. That’s great to see, as he has been losing bigger matches far too often. I’m not sure if he’s going to beat MJF in their big showdown, but at least he’s being built up in the process. Castagnoli is pretty firmly in his spot to put people over and that’s a good use for him.

Post match Marina Shafir comes in to take out Briscoe and here is Jon Moxley. He calls out Hangman Page, who comes out to say he’ll keep getting up. Next week, they can do it for the title one more time, but under Page’s rules: everyone but a referee will be banned from ringside. Page knows Moxley will accept so he’ll see him next week. The match is made official to end the show.

