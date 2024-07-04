Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 7.3.24  

Dynamite

Date: July 3, 2024

Location: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Illinois

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

We’re done with Forbidden Door and that means it is time to start getting ready for All In next month. It’s too early to know what is going to happen on the show, but they have at least teased MJF vs. Will Ospreay. That could be addressed this week, as Ospreay defends the International Title against Daniel Garcia. Let’s get to it.

Daniel Garcia, described as someone becoming “the backbone of AEW”, is ready for the biggest match of his life. MJF comes in to praise him and offers to be in Garcia’s corner. Works for Garcia, as well as Matt Menard.

Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Semifinals: Pac vs. Bryan Danielson

Feeling out process to start and they go technical with an exchange of armdrags. Back up and Pac chops away in the corner, only for Danielson to moonsault over him. The running clothesline misses though and they trade crossbodies for a double knockdown. Back up and Pac kicks him to the floor for one heck of an Asai moonsault. The Brutalizer sends Danielson over to the ropes and we take a break.

Back with Danielson kicking away against the ropes and hitting the running knee off the apron. A superkick cuts Danielson off though and a springboard elbow drop gets two back inside. Pac tombstones him for two but Danielson pulls him into the LeBell Lock, sending Pac over to the ropes.

Back up and Danielson hits a running dropkick in the corner but Pac crotches him on top. The top rope superplex drops Danielson for two but the Black Arrow misses. Danielson is back with the running knee for a very delayed two, with Pac turning the cover into the Brutalizer. That’s reversed into the LeBell Lock, which is reversed into a rollup, which is reversed into a crucifix to pin Pac at 16:45.

Rating: B. I don’t think there is any surprise to this being good. These two beat the fire out of each other and it was a heck of an opener with Danielson managing to survive again. I’m not sure if he wins the whole thing, but at least he’s getting some wins rather than piling up loss after loss.

Willow Nightingale is sick of being mocked by Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway because they don’t understand what Smile Anyway is all about. She’s ready to fight to become the first ever two time Women’s Owen Hart Cup champion.

Here is Mark Briscoe for a chat. He isn’t scared of anything but he was so close to being the TNT Champion. Jack Perry must have had an extra bowl of Lucky Charms because he took the TNT Title at Forbidden Door. For now though it’s Shark Week and that makes him think of blood. As in Blood & Guts, so he’s on Team AEW. Cue Perry to jump Briscoe from behind, with Kazuchika Okada joining in the beating. Cue the Young Bucks, with the Acclaimed and Billy Gunn to make the save. I still have no idea what being the Ring Of Honor World Champion adds to Briscoe.

Toni Storm cradles Mariah May, who is set to face Hikaru Shida on Rampage. Storm gives her a pep talk. May does Storm’s catchphrase.

Women’s Owen Hart Tournament Semifinals: Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander

The brawl starts on the stage, where Nightingale Pounces her all the way to ringside in an awesome spot. They get inside for the opening bell with Statlander knocking her into the corner as we take an early break. Back with the two of them heading to the apron to slug it out again. Statlander tries a German suplex off the apron and crashes down to the floor, allowing Nightingale to hit a big cannonball.

Back in and Statlander grabs a German suplex for two but Statlander runs her over again. Nightingale goes up top but gets pulled back down, setting up a trade of rollups for two. Statlander’s F5 gets two so she grabs a chain, which almost hits Hathaway by mistake. The accidental distraction lets Nightingale get the rollup pin at 8:10.

Rating: C+. This was ok but mostly didn’t feel like a showdown between two women who hated each other. Nightingale gets to move forward and there is a chance that Statlander costs her in the finals, which could set up the big blowoff match. For now though, it’s nice to see Nightingale win, though I can’t imagine that happens in the next round.

Jeff Jarrett has nothing to say about the Owen Hart Tournament match tonight. Jay Lethal says Jarrett has never been more focused.

Tony Schiavone brings out Britt Baker for a chat. She says she missed us but she was thinking about what she should say in her first time back. Instead of over thinking it, she’s going to talk about things we all have: a past, a present and a future. The past is our lesson, the present is a gift and the future is our motivation. For the last ten months, people have been saying she’s been injured but people who know her know that it takes more than injuries to keep her gone.

Then one day she started to feel sick and her arm was tingling. She looked in the mirror and said she was good, but she couldn’t open a body of water. Then her whole right side stopped functioning and was diagnosed with a mini stroke. So it turned out she wasn’t good so she had to stay home and get better. Now she’s back and healthy, but she was never more nervous than she was at Forbidden Door. She wasn’t sure if anyone was going to care that she was there or not but the fans welcomed her back with open arms and DMD chants. For that, she will always be in our corner because she is one of us.

That brings us to the future and the motivation, so always go through your hard times. With all of that out of the way, it’s time to talk about the new female face of AEW. She can’t imagine how hard it must be to have to work to get someone to chant three letters after your name. The only letters that matter are DMD, but here is Mercedes Mone on screen getting out of a car and running into the Young Bucks. They say get the props ready for a championship celebration, which come to the ring while Baker is still in the ring.

Mone comes out and Baker accuses her of one upping her, just like Baker did to Mone at Forbidden Door. Mone brags about her title win and Baker talks about her history at All In. The challenge is laid out but Mone says get to the back of the line because there is a price to pay. Baker felt so much more natural out there and came off much better here.

There was a lot to this one, but Baker sounded completely genuine (likely because she was telling the truth, or at least most of it) while Mone, as always, felt like she was remembering her script. Baker came off far, far better here and while I can’t imagine her beating Mone for the title so soon, she absolutely feels like a star and is on (or above) Mone’s level.

Don Callis interrupts Will Ospreay, who says he wants out of the Family because he’s not that guy anymore. Callis isn’t used to doing that but he’ll do the favor. Maybe Ospreay can repay it one day. That’s so foreshadowing it might as well be sixshadowing.

Here is Chris Jericho to talk about how Hook broke a rule by using someone else’s finisher. Jericho: “That doesn’t work for me brother.” What was worse was Taz, who stood up and cheered like a mark. He’s spoken to the Young Bucks and since he’ll be on commentary here, Taz is ejected from the building.

Cage Of Agony vs. Samoa Joe/Hook/Katsuyori Shibata

Shibata knocks Liona into the corner to start so it’s off to Hook, who is kicked to the floor as we take an early break. Back with Hook throwing suplexes until Liona hits him in the face. Kaun gets two off a gutbuster but Hook fights back up and everything breaks down. Cage’s F5 is countered into a DDT and Joe comes back in to start cleaning house. Liona gets caught in the corner for the running shots to the face, setting up a double suplex. Joe’s backsplash gets two and triple chokes finish the villains at 9:45.

Rating: B-. Perfectly nice match here with Joe and company getting another win after their big one on Sunday. The Learning Tree feud continuing is certainly a choice though, as there is little reason to keep it going when Jericho got pinned clean at the pay pr view. For now though, Joe and company get some more momentum.

Post match Jericho applauds the winners but the Learning Tree runs in with chairs to lay them out. Shibata’s arm gets Pillmanized and Jericho gets in the worst belt shot I’ve ever seen. Bill gets in some rather lame chair shots to Joe and Hook is laid out with some brass knuckles. Hook is put through a table as well. Dang that was a heck of a beatdown and in no way shape or form means a feud that should have wrapped up gets to continue.

Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Semifinals: Jeff Jarrett vs. ???

It’s Hangman Page. Jarrett isn’t sure what to do and they go with the brawling until Page kicks him down. Page hammers away and kicks him in the ribs, followed by a fall away slam. They go outside with Jarrett’s head being rammed into the steps as we take a break. Back with Jarrett hitting a Stroke on the apron but the Figure Four is blocked.

The Sharpshooter is blocked as well, allowing Page to hit the Deadeye. Instead of covering, Page tries the Buckshot Lariat but gets reversed into a Sharpshooter for the tribute spot. Page makes the ropes and sends him throat first into the ropes. The Buckshot and another Deadeye finish Jarrett at 10:14.

Rating: B-. The point of this was to have Page wrecking the fans’ hopes for Jarrett, which isn’t bad, but it feels like it would have gone a lot better if this was deeper into the tournament. Once Jarrett was announced as facing a wild card, it was pretty clear that he was losing here, which mad the great vignettes feel like a waste of time. Page did look good, but dang it could have been better.

The Learning Tree jumps Hook and throws fire in his face. Geez did Hook show Tony Khan the Dynamite ratings or something?

The Young Bucks ask Hangman Page to be their fifth man in Blood & Guts but he says he isn’t the Elite’s man anymore. He’s in the Owen Hart Cup and he’s going to win. That’s a bit of a twist and a good one.

International Title: Will Ospreay vs. Daniel Garcia

Ospreay is defending and MJF is in Garcia’s corner. Ospreay knocks him down to start, with MJF giving Garcia a pep talk. Garcia gets taken down with a headlock takeover, followed by the Cheeky Nandos kick to the floor. The dive connects, but Ospreay stops to stare at MJF. We take a break and come back with Ospreay chopping away in the corner, which just fires Garcia up.

Some rolling neckbreakers drop Ospreay and a DDT does it again. Ospreay fights up and hits a Phenomenal Forearm for two and things slow down a bit. Garcia fights back up and hits some dancing hip attacks, followed by a piledriver for two. A Styles Clash gives Ospreay two but the Oscutter is countered into a piledriver for two more. MJF slips in the ring but Garcia won’t accept it….so the Hidden Blade retains the title at 13:26.

Rating: B-. And Garcia loses again. That’s kind of a pattern with him but it’s a better choice than putting him over Ospreay, which would have felt like a stretch no matter the circumstances. If nothing else, they still haven’t had the Don Callis Family turn on Ospreay so they’re not jumping the gun with what should seem like a logical move. For now though, Ospreay wins and Garcia goes back to being pushed despite not winning anything important.

Post match Ospreay consoles Garcia and shows respect before leaving. MJF says that was on him instead of Garcia….then he kicks Garcia low. The ring shot and a bunch of left hands bust Garcia open and a middle rope tombstone makes it worse. Ospreay FINALLY comes back (presumably after trying to find a hot pretzel) out to chase MJF off to end the show.

Results

Bryan Danielson b. Pac – Crucifix

Willow Nightingale b. Kris Statlander – Rollup

Samoa Joe/Hook/Katsuyori Shibata b. Cage Of Agony – Triple choke

Hangman Page b. Jeff Jarrett – Deadeye

Will Ospreay b. Daniel Garcia – Hidden Blade

