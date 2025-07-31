Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 7.30.25  

Dynamite

Date: July 30, 2025

Location: Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, Illinois

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

It’s time for a big rematch as we’re seeing Hangman Page defend the AEW World Title against Jon Moxley. Page beat Moxley for the title at All In and now it’s time to do it again without any stipulations. That should make for an interesting match, but the question is who is going to interfere. Let’s get to it.

The opening video recaps Moxley vs. Page, which is really all they should be focusing on tonight.

#1 Contenders Tag Team Tournament: Young Bucks vs. Outrunners

In a funny bit, the Bucks are not only already in the ring, but their chyrons say “talent name”, “stat” and “social media” like placeholders. It’s a brawl to start with the Outrunners both raining down right hands in the corner. The Bucks get in shots of their own though and Floyd is knocked down, allowing the Bucks to strike a double pose.

Floyd is back up with a double suplex and the tag brings in Magnum, who is quickly double teamed in the corner. Magnum is sent outside for a dive and Nick yells at commentary as we take a break. We come back with Matt pulling Floyd off the apron so Magnum can’t get a tag. A cutter drops Floyd on the floor and Risky Business gets two on Magnum.

Back up and Magnum fights out of trouble, allowing the tag back to Floyd to pick up the pace. The Bucks fire off the superkicks but Floyd knocks Nick down, setting up the Mega Powers Elbow. Everything breaks down and Matt hits Floyd low but gets in an argument with the referee. Said referee shoves Matt into a rollup for two, followed by Total Recall for the same. Magnum gets posted though and the TK Driver gives Nick the pin at 14:19.

Rating: B-. While I’m not wild on the Bucks being right back as one of the bigger teams around, there is nothing wrong with them beating the Outrunners. Like them or not, the Bucks are the most successful team in AEW history and they shouldn’t have a problem with what is little more than a cult favorite team. We’ll have to see how far they go in the tournament and beyond, but winning here is a good way to go.

Post match the beatdown is on, with Kazuchika Okada coming down to help the Bucks. Swerve Strickland comes out for the save.

Mark Briscoe is ready for MJF but Ricochet and the Gates Of Agony interrupt to warn him about their match tonight. Briscoe doesn’t seem worried.

MJF talks to Shelton Benjamin about how things went bad last week. Benjamin cuts him off though and says MVP isn’t here, because he’s disgusted with MJF. He holds up the watch that MJF gave him and reveals he knows it’s a fake. MJF is out of the team and Benjamin shuts the door in his face. Well that was abrupt.

Here is Christian Cage for a chat. Cage says that he is “an a**hole* and he doesn’t care who is left in his wake, because he is obsessed with being the World Champion. Earlier this year, he was this close to winning the title but he thought of his past for a second and he became an a**hole with feelings. As for the rest of the Patriarchy, he has spent more on rental cars to make towns than they have made in their entire careers. He changes the plan because he didn’t think they could pull it off.

That brings him to Cope, who didn’t like what Cage told him to do. Cope has done some unsavory things to get to the top, so as different as they are, they are still the same. As for the Patriarchy, he has clawed out of holes before (none as deep as the last time he was with Mother Wayne) and Nick Wayne has more talent than he has ever had. But Nick called himself the new face of AEW, which is going too far.

Nick has to go through Cage to reach that point, and he disowns them all. Cue the former Patriarchy to lay Cage out and give him the Conchairto. Nick disowns Cage. Schiavone thinks the Conchairto is “NOT GOOD FOR THE REST OF HIS CAREER”. This was a lot longer than it needed to be, and I’m not exactly going to want to cheer for the Patriarchy.

Stokely Hathaway doesn’t like Cope or the Hurt Syndicate and says FTR is ready for the Bang Bang Gang tomorrow night. The Young Bucks come in for the staredown and scare Stokely off.

AEW World Title: Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page

Page is defending and everyone is banned from ringside. Moxley takes him into the corner to start but Page switches places and hammers away. They chop it out and we go to a wide shot, which is a bit of a jarring change. Page gets the better of things and they go outside, where Page gets the better of the brawl. Back in and Page elbows away even more but Moxley grabs a German suplex to take over.

The choking and right hands in the corner connect and Page is in trouble. Moxley steps on his face and grabs another German suplex but Page hits a rolling elbow to the face. A Death Valley Driver gives Page two but he has to bail to the ropes to escape a Kimura. They go outside and Page is sent into the steps, with Moxley piledriving him onto said steps. We take a break and come back with Page fighting out of a crossface.

Moxley strikes away, including an elbow to the top of the head but Page gets up anyway. They trade forearms until Page kicks him in the face and grabs a belly to back suplex. The Buckshot Lariat is broken up with a boot to the floor and they go onto the announcers’ table. Another piledriver is countered into the Deadeye and Moxley is in trouble. Back in and Page hits a Tombstone for two before pounding Moxley in the face.

Moxley is fine enough to pull him into the bulldog choke, which he switches into a quickly broken front facelock. Page grabs a LeBell Lock but Moxley makes the ropes and they go to the apron. Another piledriver plants Page on the apron, followed by a Gotch style piledriver for two back inside. They strike it out with Page sending him to the floor for the moonsault. Back in and the Buckshot Lariat and Paradigm Shift are both blocked and the referee gets dropped.

Cue the Death Riders to send Moxley the title, with the shot to the head getting two. Marina Shafir gets ejected (because breaking the match’s established rules isn’t enough for a DQ) and here is Darby Allin to dive out of the balcony onto the Death Riders. The Buckshot Lariat looks to set up the Deadeye but Moxley slips out. The seconds Deadeye attempt knocks him silly though and the Buckshot Lariat retains the title at 26:12.

Rating: B. It was rather nice to have a mostly clean match between these two, as there was no point in trying to top the violence and carnage of their previous match. Page winning is what matters the most here, with the interference being little more than a quick note in an otherwise good match. This is what the rematch should have been and we can move on to Moxley vs. Allin.

Video on Dustin Rhodes vs. Kyle Fletcher on Collision.

Athena/Billie Starkz vs. Toni Storm/Alex Windsor

Windsor and Athena start things off but it’s quickly off to Storm. That means Athena is going to roll over to bring Starkz in, with Storm headlocking her down. A backbreaker sends Starkz into the corner so Windsor can come back in for some double dancing kicks in the corner. Windsor grabs a hanging DDT for two on Starkz and hits a running flip dive off the apron to drop Athena.

Back in and Athena grabs a quick spinebuster to drop Windsor and we take a break. We come back with Starkz hitting a top rope double stomp to Windsor. The double teaming continues but Windsor fights up and hits a Liger Bomb for a needed breather. The tag brings Storm back in for some Mongolian chops (of all things) but Athena makes a blind tag and hits an O Face for the fast pin on Storm at 11:22.

Rating: B-. Simple, to the point stuff here with Athena continuing to outsmart Storm. That’s a good way to build up the title match, though now the question becomes whether Athena can do it when the pressure is on. I would certainly hope so, as she is feeling like the biggest deal in the division in a long time.

MJF interrupts Hangman Page and mocks the idea of him being the main character. MJF remembers the days of us having a REAL World Champion like Swerve Strickland. Page wants MJF to beat Mark Briscoe first and they glare at each other.

Willow Nightingale isn’t impressed by the Triangle Of Madness because she is the Trapezoid Of Grapezoid. She’s gotten a match with Thekla tomorrow and will pull off however many legs she has.

Ricochet vs. Mark Briscoe

Briscoe strikes away to start and sends Ricochet into the corner to hammer Ricochet down even more. A suplex gives Mark two and he yells at Ricochet for having the nerve to fight back. Cue the Gates Of Agony for a distraction though and Ricochet takes over as we take a break. We come back with the referee taking a chair away from Ricochet, allowing Briscoe to fire off some right hands.

The Gates low bridge Briscoe to the floor though and Ricochet takes him down with a running flip dive. Back in and the running shooting star press gives Ricochet two but the Spirit Gun misses. The Jay Driller is broken up as well and Ricochet bails to the floor. That’s fine with Briscoe, who uses the chair for the step up dive to take Ricochet out again.

Back in and the Jay Driller is blocked so Briscoe settles for a clothesline. The Froggy Bow is broken up with a shove from Liona though and Ricochet gets two off Vertigo. Cue Bandido and Brody King to get rid of the Gates, leaving Ricochet to escape the Jay Driller. The second attempt works a bit better though and Ricochet is done at 13:50.

Rating: B. Good story here with Briscoe fighting through the odds to defeat a talented star in Ricochet. It’s nice to see Briscoe actually getting some wins and that is great for a change. At the same time, he still needs to win the big one and that is going to be coming with MJF sooner than later. For now though, I’ll take the wins where I can get them.

Post match Briscoe says MJF is making him wonder if he’ll ever see Jay again. Briscoe knows Jay is up in his mansion but if Briscoe does what he wants to do to MJF and doesn’t repent, he won’t be around Jay one day. He wants MJF out here right now so MJF pops up on screen to say the match is on for next week. MJF then pops up in the ring for a low blow and yells about Hangman Page, who comes out for the save to send MJF running to end the show.

Results

Young Bucks b. Outrunners – TK Driver to Floyd

Hangman Page b. Jon Moxley – Buckshot Lariat

Athena/Billie Starkz b. Toni Storm/Alex Windsor – O Face to Storm

Mark Briscoe b. Ricochet – Buckshot Lariat

