Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 7.9.25  

Dynamite

Date: July 9, 2025

Location: Curtis Culwell Center, Garland, Texas

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, Taz

It’s the last Dynamite on the way to All In and that means there is not likely to be much before we get there. Odds are we’ll get some fine tuning this week, plus some big go home promos to make things a bit more important. Other than that, there is a good chance of some preview tag matches so let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

Here is Mercedes Mone for her final comments about Toni Storm before Saturday. Mone wants to keep this civil but sounds rather condescending at the same time. Storm pops up on screen but Mone wants her face to face. This brings Storm to the ring with some champagne so Mone suggests a toast. That doesn’t work though as Storm doesn’t think much of Mone’s flattery, as it is as genuine as a spray tan in a rain storm. She thinks Mone is talking down to her like an underdog, which makes her a two faced fraud.

Mone doesn’t like that and says the more hatred the fans give her, the more motivated she becomes. Mone calls herself the alpha, the omega, and everything in between. Storm says none of that matters because legacies mean nothing. All that matters is the time when they face off, because Mone deserves every title in wrestling…except this one. They drink a toast and Storm tells her to “eat s*** b****”. The brawl sends Mone running, with Storm stealing her hat. I’m still having trouble believing that Storm has a chance, but at least she got in a little something here.

Jon Moxley talks about Hangman Page beating him in a Texas Deathmatch before but that was a long time ago. Moxley finds Page pathetic but Page has one chance to do this so don’t blow it. Page is all the way in.

Bandido/Brody King vs. Kyle Fletcher/Konosuke Takeshita

Don Callis is on commentary as Takeshita kicks King in the face to start. It’s already off to Fletcher, who is dropped with a hard shoulder. Bandido comes in for a running basement kick to the face, setting up the Bandido vs. Takeshita staredown. Everything breaks down and Takeshita hits a dive, followed by the same thing from King. Back in and Fletcher superkicks King, followed by a double kick to the face to put King on the floor.

We take a break and come back with Bandido fighting out of a chinlock. A DDT plants Fletcher and King comes in for the running Cannonball in the corner. Fletcher knocks King down as well though and it’s a double breather. Bandido comes in to hurricanrana Takeshita for two but Takeshita knocks him into the corner. A middle rope superbomb is countered into a hurricanrana but Fletcher makes the save. Everything breaks down and King misses a charge into the barricade. Back in and Bandido’s twisting flip dive off the top is forearmed out of the air. Raging Fire finishes Bandido off at 12:14.

Rating: B-. Take two teams who have some issues and let them have some time to get things ready for Saturday. There wasn’t much of a story between Takeshita and Bandido, which is a problem when they are two days from their title match. At least they’re doing something here, which is more than you get on the Ring Of Honor show.

The Outrunners aren’t happy with their loss to FTR but they’re not giving up.

FTR meets the Patriarchy in the back, with Christian Cage promising to win the Tag Team Titles. Stokely Hathaway doesn’t like that FTR isn’t in the title match but doesn’t think much of the Patriarchy either.

Ricochet vs. Blake Christian

Christian gets an insert interview and promises revenge. Christian hammers away in the corner to start and then does it again on the floor. Ricochet gets the chase on the floor though and jumps Christian on the way back inside. That’s shrugged off as Christian knocks him outside again, setting up the suicide dive as the fans actually approve of Christian for once.

Ricochet is right back with a shot of his own as the Gates Of Agony are here to watch. We take a break and come back with Ricochet kneeing him out to the floor but charging into a Spanish Fly. A 450 gets two but Christian goes after the Gates. That lets Ricochet hit the Spirit Gun into Vertigo for the pin at 7:33.

Rating: C+. Was this supposed to be Christian getting a face turn? I’m really not sure why that would be seen as a good idea, but it could be little more than a way to make Ricochet look like a villain. Putting the Gates with Ricochet is as good of an idea as they have at the moment, as I’ll take that over trying to make the Gates into a serious team again.

Post match the Gates plant Christian.

MJF, with the Hurt Syndicate, is ready for Mark Briscoe but they find a message from Jet Speed, apparently having stolen the title belts. MVP: “Someone is about to die.”

Video on Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada, looking at how we got here and the song saying “this is the end.”.

Here are Mark Briscoe (who borrows a sign saying that MJF has a tiny pickle) and MJF for a chat. Briscoe mentions the pickle thing, which MJF calls one of the stupidest things he has ever seen. MJF tells Briscoe to not throw rocks at someone with a machine gun (Roddy Piper line) and wants him to take a walky walk back to his meth lab in Delaware.

Briscoe says we’re on the way to All In so that’s a** whipping day, but tonight it’s about the talking. He’s proud to be a redneck and someone who has worked hard to put every dollar in his pocket. Briscoe is a very rich man in a lot of ways, but MJF is morally bankrupt and has no soul. He knows that MJF is going to talk some garbage about Jay Briscoe so go ahead. Instead MJF praises Jay, but he actually pities Jay.

While Jay is up in Heaven, he has to watch what Mark has become. After being part of one of the best tag teams of all time, Mark has become a joke. If Jay was here, he would say that it should has been Mark in the accident, and that’s enough for the fight to be on. Cue the Hurt Syndicate but Jet Speed jumps them from behind. The Syndicate is actually beaten down for once, which isn’t something you often see. The Patriarchy comes in to help take out the Syndicate too, including a Conchairto to Lashley’s knee. The Patriarchy being in the match is a big boost, as Jet Speed looked like the weakest challengers imaginable.

Megan Bayne vs. Thekla vs. Queen Aminata vs. Tay Melo

For the #2 spot in the Casino Battle Royal. Bayne kicks Thekla in the face to start and sends her outside but is tossed out to join her. Thekla dives onto Melo and Bayne but Aminata dives onto all of them for the bigger crash. We take a break and come back with Melo and Aminata messing up something but Bayne is back in to run them over anyway. Melo and Aminata double team Bayne until Thekla is back in to break it up.

Bayne loads up Fate’s Descent but instead throws Thekla over the top onto the other two. A big dive takes them all out again but Melo is back in with her spinning knee to Bayne. Thekla spears Melo, only to get dropped by Aminata. The running knee drops Thekla as Anna Jay and Penelope Ford get in a fight on the floor. That lets Bayne hit a running Liger Bomb to pin Aminata at 9:29.

Rating: C+. This was a good way to make Bayne look like a monster as she runs through three women at once. Aminata was fairly clear to take the loss and that’s not a bad role for her. At the same time you have Thekla, who is off to a bit of a rocky start. She’s not bad whatsoever, but she hasn’t done much of anything yet and that’s a weird start.

Post break, Aminata jumps Thekla in the back but they’re quickly separated. Mark Briscoe comes in to rant about MJF, with vengeance being sworn.

Samoa Joe vs. Wheeler Yuta

Yuta goes after the arm to start and is taken to the mat with ease. Back up and Joe easily wins a test of strength, followed by the walk away spot to leave Yuta crashing. Joe does it again, seemingly by mistake, on the floor and we take a break. We come back with Joe winning a slugout but Yuta breaks up a MuscleBuster attempt. Yuta’s suicide dive into an elbow gets two before he goes after the arm. Joe shrugs that off and boots him down for two, setting up the Koquina Clutch for the tap at 8:21.

Rating: C+. This was what it should have been as well, with Joe shrugging off pretty much everything that Yuta threw at him before grabbing the choke. Yuta isn’t going to be able to hang with someone like Joe, and that’s exactly what we got here. Joe is still someone who could be put up into almost any spot at any time and he looked like a monster again with this kind of win.

Post match Gabe Kidd runs in to take out Joe but the Opps run in for the save.

Opps/Will Ospreay/Hangman Page vs. Young Bucks/Death Riders

Page jumps the four of them to start but gets double teamed down by the Bucks. Ospreay springboards in with a high crossbody and it’s Matt getting caught in the corner for a running dropkick. The assisted moonsault gets two and the fight goes out to the floor. Page’s big moonsault connects and we take an early break.

We come back with Castagnoli missing a charge into the post, allowing Ospreay to snap off a suplex. The tag brings in Page to clean house until Castagnoli knocks him down. It’s off to Hobbs for the big forearm off with Castagnoli, with Hobbs getting the better of things. The corner clotheslines have Castagnoli in more trouble as everything breaks down again. The Bucks fire off the superkicks and the Riders powerbomb Hobbs through a table. Moxley chokes Shibata out at 10:39.

Rating: B-. This was a bunch of people out there at once with little more than a few sequences to fill in the time. That’s a perfectly fine way to go before the major show on Saturday as it is pretty much just a preview. I’m a bit surprised that Swerve Strickland wasn’t involved here, but odds are he’ll show up before the show is over.

Post match the beatdown continues until Moxley grabs a chain. The big beatdown is on and the Bucks have the plastic bags. Hold on though as Swerve Strickland pops up on the video screen, where he crushes the Bucks’ customized limo. Samoa Joe is back in to help fight back as the good guys get up. Castagnoli cuts off the Buckshot Lariat and the villains bail. The Bucks go to see their limo, wondering how they could ever financially recover from this. Swerve jumps on them for the brawl and the good guys stand tall to end the show.

Results

Kyle Fletcher/Konosuke Takeshita b. Bandido/Brody King – Raging Fire to Bandido

Ricochet b. Blake Christian – Vertigo

Megan Bayne b. Thekla, Queen Aminata and Tay Melo – Running Liger Bomb to Aminata

Samoa Joe b. Wheeler Yuta – Koquina Clutch

Young Bucks/Death Riders b. Hangman Page/Opps/Will Ospreay – Bulldog choke to Shibata

