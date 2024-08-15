Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 8.14.24  

Dynamite

Date: August 14, 2024

Location: Chartway Arena, Norfolk, Virginia

Commentators: Taz, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone

We have about a week and a half to go before All In and that means the card is mostly set up. This week has its own things going o though, with the Young Bucks defending the Tag Team Titles (which they won in April) for the first time. Other than that, Mariah May has a film of her own for us so let’s get to it.

TBS Title: Mercedes Mone vs. Hikaru Shida

Mone, with Kamille, is defending. Mone knocks her down to start and, shockingly enough, does her dance. Back up and Shida hits her own running shoulder knockdown, setting up a hurricanrana into the corner. A snap suplex gives Shida two and she sends Mone to the apron, where Kamille cuts her off with a glare. Mone uses said distraction to hit the running knees off the apron, followed by a regular version for two back inside.

The kickouts have Mone frustrated and Shida’s enziguri makes it worse. Shida comes back with a running knee but Mone grabs a Backstabber. A middle rope Meteora connects but Three Amigos are countered into the Falcon Arrow. The threat of Shida’s Katana sends Mone outside, where Shida beats up Kamille with the kendo stick. Mone takes it away though, allowing Kamille to get in a cheap shot. The Mone Maker (somehow worse than usual) retains the title at 10:41.

Rating: C+. This picked up near the end but they felt like they were in different books to start. Mone is being presented as a major star but it’s just not clicking most of the time. That was the case here and it didn’t get much better until Shida started her comeback. It’s good to give Mone some momentum, but can we please give her a new finisher to go with it? That Mone Maker is horrible and it’s managing to get worse, which I didn’t think was possible.

Post match Britt Baker’s music plays so Kamille beats up a masked fan…and of course here is Baker through the crowd. The threat of the Lockjaw is broken up by Kamille and the villains bail.

We look at Jeff Jarrett/Jay Lethal and Hangman Page brawling backstage after last week’s show.

Page jumps Jarrett and Lethal again to start his scheduled match.

Hangman Page vs. Jay Lethal

Lethal starts fast and sends him outside for five straight suicide dives. Page is back up with a Deadeye on the apron and sends Lethal over the barricade as we take a break. Back with page hammering away and grabbing a belly to belly suplex for two. A Death Valley Driver gets two more but Lethal grabs some rollups for two of his own. Lethal tries the Figure Four but Page goes to the eyes, setting up a heck of a discus lariat to drop Lethal. The Buckshot Lariat finishes Lethal at 9:29.

Rating: B-. This was a pretty decisive win for Page and that’s a good use for someone like Lethal. He’s long since established as a veteran and if he can give Page a boost on his way towards a bigger match, it should help things out that much more. Page is rather insane still and will probably face Swerve Strickland again, which could make for quite the unhinged match.

We look at MJF attacking Will Ospreay’s friend Michael Oku at a Rev Pro (London) event, with Ospreay making the save.

Video on Ospreay vs. MJF, with both of them claiming to be the best in the world. The Tiger Driver 91 gets quite a bit of focus as well, to the point where it almost has to be used in the match.

Pac talks about being #1 contender to the International Title but he’s not going to Wembley for his title shot. He’ll face the winner at All Out instead.

We look at Darby Allin’s recent momentum.

Allin talks about killing himself on the indies for nothing (“We’re talking $25 or $50 a night.” That’s a very interesting definition of “nothing”.) and he heard about Jungle Boy Jack Perry. He didn’t see much in him, but now Perry is being himself. Allin is ready for him at All In.

Here is Allin for a match but Perry runs him over with a knee. Perry takes him to the back and drops a metal door on Allin’s ribs before calling him names. An anvil case to the head is broken up by security. Perry challenges Allin to make it a Coffin Match at All In.

Mariah May burns her Toni Storm style gear and talks about how bad it is to be forgotten. They’ll both die, but May will write Storm’s eulogy.

Mina Shirakawa is back and says she hasn’t talked to May since she attacked Storm. She still loves both of them and isn’t sure what happens at All In.

Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Roderick Strong

For the #1 spot in the casino gauntlet match at All In. Cassidy starts fast and knocks Strong outside or a dive. O’Reilly holds the ropes open for him and we take a break. Back with Strong knocking both of them down for two, followed by a backbreaker for two on more Cassidy. A double Stronghold goes on but that’s rather hard to maintain and doesn’t last long. Strong puts Cassidy on top for a loud chop instead but O’Reilly is back up with a guillotine choke.

Cassidy breaks it up with the lazy elbow and everyone is down again. Cue the Kingdom but the Conglomeration runs out and cuts them off with the brawl to the back. A chair (in the ring from the Kingdom) lets Cassidy sit down so Strong misses a charge to the floor, where Strong sends Cassidy into the apron.

We take another break and come back with Cassidy firing off kicks at both of them. A double hurricanrana sets up a tornado DDT to O’Reilly and the Beach Break for two on Strong. Back up and O’Reilly and Strong go high/low on Cassidy but the referee won’t count a double cover. Cassidy is right back up with a crucifix for the pin on Strong at 15:57.

Rating: B. They went with the style of match that often works, with three people working hard throughout a pretty lengthy match. Having the match be for the #1 spot in the gauntlet adds some psychology to it as well, as they could have even had someone not wanting to win because of the risk involved. Good match here, with the logical winner not being a bad thing.

Claudio Castagnoli and Kazuchika Okada have a face to face staredown about their Continental Title next week. Okada says he’s going into the Continental Classic as the best tournament wrestler ever and he’ll win. B****. Okada leaves and Castagnoli says he wants the Rainmaker next week.

We look at Christian Cage causing a #1 contenders match for the Trios Titles to end in a draw.

Cage says we’ll have to find a new team to challenge for the titles because he is on the way to winning every title in AEW. He has Renee Paquette leave because she’s probably a worse mother than she is an interviewer.

Here is Hook, with his eye still bandaged, for a chat. He can still see out of his other eye and now he wants to fight Chris Jericho for the FTW Title. Cue the Learning Tree, but Jericho isn’t doing it tonight. Instead he’ll do it at All In, but it’s going to be Hook’s LAST shot at the title. First though, he has to face Big Bill next week. We get some promises of people being stuffed inside of Taz before Hook accepts.

Tag Team Titles: Young Bucks vs. Acclaimed

The Bucks are defending (for the first time in their four month reign) but the Acclaimed jump them on the stage. Bowens dives off the ramp onto the Bucks, who get inside and hit dropkicks through the ropes. Slingshot dives put the Acclaimed down again as the bell finally rings. The Acclaimed takes back over with some double hiptosses as Billy Gunn comes out to watch. That doesn’t last long though as Caster gets knocked into the corner and we take a break.

Back with Matt being scared of Gunn, who gets ejected after being falsely accused of throwing a chair. The Bucks beat on Caster in the corner, with Matt taking him outside and ripping up a fan’s sign. Caster throws said sign at him and that’s enough for the tag back to Bowens. The comeback is cut off almost immediately with an assisted standing Sliced Bread into a knee to the face for two. We hit the chinlock on Bowens and take another break.

Back again with Bowens hitting a double clothesline and handing it off to Caster to pick up the pace. A high crossbody gets two on Nick as everything breaks down. An exchange of superkicks leaves everyone own until Nick is up with a bulldog to Caster. The Swanton hits raised knees but Matt powerbombs Bowens off the apron to break up the tag. The TK Driver is broken up and the ref gets bumped, allowing Matt to kick Caster low. Matt loads up a belt shot but here is FTR to break it up. Matt spits at Harwood, who double legs him down and that’s a DQ (with almost eerie silence from the fans) at 18:08.

Rating: B-. Oh that ending could not have been much flatter if they tried. The Bucks literally did not defend the titles or about four months and then the ending is there to set up either a #1 contenders match or a three way. The crowd reactions through the match weren’t exactly great either and it’s not much of a surprise. It’s felt like the Bucks have been in their own world for a long time now and the fans didn’t seem to care here, which is not exactly a great sign.

Christopher Daniels doesn’t like this and makes FTR vs. Acclaimed on Collision for the All In title shot.

We get a video on Bryan Danielson’s AEW career (with some clips from his days on the independent circuit), set to Time Of Your Life by Green Day. It’s a cool video, despite my utter disdain for that song.

Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta

Non-title and Bryan Danielson is in the front row. Swerve knocks him to the floor to start and yells at Danielson, who cheers Yuta on in response. Back in and Swerve hammers Yuta down again and yells at Danielson some more, meaning more cheerleading ensues. Swerve grabs something like a torture rack but kneels down on one knee and bends Yuta sideways at the same time (it’s kind of hard to describe) before switching to a more basic leglock.

That’s broken up and Yuta sends him outside for a suicide dive. Back in and Yuta armdrags him down into the hard elbows but the seatbelt only gets two. Swerve smiles off some strikes and hits a pair of House Calls, followed by a third for no cover. Instead Swerve pounds away and the referee calls it at 9:23.

Rating: C+. You could see the match playing out this way almost from the second it was announced. Thankfully it didn’t go on too long and it did make Swerve look like more of a killer, even though I have no idea why he needs to be turned into one when he was quite popular just a few weeks ago. I could still go for less of Yuta, but at least he wasn’t presented as a major threat to the champ.

Post match Swerve promises to cripple Danielson into retirement. Then he sneaks back in for a House Call and does a slow motion YES pose to end the show.

Results

Mercedes Mone b. Hikaru Shida – Mone Maker

Hangman Page b. Jay Lethal – Buckshot Lariat

Orange Cassidy b. Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly – Rollup to Strong

Young Bucks b. Acclaimed via DQ when FTR interfered

Swerve Strickland b. Wheeler Yuta via referee stoppage