Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 8.28.24  

Dynamite

Date: August 28, 2024

Location: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone

We’re done with All In and that means it is time to start getting ready for All Out, which is just under two weeks away. That might include a title defense by new World Champion Bryan Danielson, who took the title from Swerve Strickland on Sunday. Some of the pay per view card is already set but they have some work to do. Let’s get to it.

We open with a look back at Bryan Danielson winning the World Title at All In.

Cue the returning Jon Moxley, with new music and a rather serious look on his face. Tony Schiavone gets in the ring to ask how Moxley is doing, with Moxley saying he’s been doing a lot of thinking about things that need to get done. He’s here looking for a man who isn’t here to have a conversation.

The man is nothing like him because it’s Darby Allin. It’s time they had a talk and he won’t be hard to find. And with that, Moxley teases leaving but comes back and say this is not Schiavone’s company anymore. Excalibur and Taz have no idea what that means. This was really weird and felt like a very new direction for Moxley, which isn’t a bad thing.

The Conglomeration and Hook are ready for their matches tonight. Mark Briscoe talks about how the team had mixed results at All In and Willow Nightingale picks a Chicago Street Fight against Kris Statlander at All Out. Briscoe declares the word of the day to be indefatigable because they cannot be fatigued.

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Hangman Page

They forearm it out to start with neither being able to get the better of it despite trading the forearms for over a minute. Ishii shoulders him down and then they chop it out with Ishii being knocked into the corner. We take a break and come back with Page hitting a DDT onto the apron, with Ishii standing on his head for a bit. That’s good for a delayed two back inside and a backbreaker gives Page two more.

Page ties up the leg and kicks away but Ishii fights back with a belly to back suplex. Page is back with a Death Valley Driver but Ishii knocks him down again and we take another break. We come back again with an exchange of clotheslines and Ishii not being able to hit a brainbuster. Instead Page hits him in the face and sends him flying with a release German suplex. Ishii is back up with a jumping Deadeye and a hard clothesline gets two. Back up and a bunch of clotheslines set up the Deadeye to Ishii, meaning the Buckshot Lariat can finish at 16:53.

Rating: B. I can’t imagine there is going to be much more divisive on the show than this one. It was a long, back and forth match but they were using a style that isn’t going to please a lot of people. The exchange of forearms at the beginning was coming off more like a joke than a fight, and that’s not something I tend to like seeing. It was certainly intense though and the right person won, but it could have probably shaved off a few minutes to make it a good bit better.

Post match here is Swerve Strickland, to say that Page threw a tantrum at All In because he keeps getting further and further from success. This will always be Swerve’s house because Page has always failed. Page says Swerve is not a champion because he is a piece of s*** who could never beat him on his own. He wants Swerve one more time, with Swerve saying we’ll do it in a cage at All Out. Swerve brings up Revolution and how he went up to Page’s house the morning Page cost him the World Title.

That was the morning Page escorted his pregnant wife down the stairs. That was when Page was about to become a father for the second time. That was the man Page was supposed to become, but it made Swerve realize he needed to focus on the World Title, which will happen again. Page can’t do anything because he’s too obsessed with Swerve. In that cage, what kind of man is Page going to be? Or what kind of man is he going to show his kids he can be? Page leaves in disgust. At some point, you have to bring Page back down to earth and this felt like they were going in that direction.

Jamie Hayter vs. Harley Cameron

Saraya is here with Cameron, who gets stomped down into the corner to start. Hayter shrugs off a kick to the face and hammers away before kicking her out to the floor. Soul Food into some Irish Curses and a hard lariat finish Cameron at 3:06.

Rating: C+. This wasn’t great but it was the match that Hayter needed to have back. She came in, she beat Cameron up, she leaves, people remember that she’s good. That’s all this needed to be as Hayter has been gone for a really long time. Let her get her feet wet again and go on from there.

The Learning Tree and Roderick Strong are ready for tonight, with Big Bill seemingly understanding that the fans won’t like him as much as they did in Cardiff. Chris Jericho takes credit for Hook winning the FTW Title and Strong, in glasses, is glad to be in the Jericho Vortex, even for one night. Oh and Jericho hasn’t forgotten Orange Cassidy for ruining his $7,000 jacket all those years ago.

Here is MJF, who is in a lot of pain after taking the tiger driver 91. He has such a headache and does not want to hear from these fans. MJF renounces his American citizenship, save for Long Island of course. He accuses Will Ospreay of cheating to beat him and promises to beat him again with a smile on his face.

That brings him to Daniel Garcia….who jumps him from behind and tries a piledriver of the middle rope. That doesn’t work as security breaks it up, so Garcia says he stole the Dynamite Diamond Ring and hocked it to get a flight to England (ok points for tying that up). Ruining Garcia’s life is now his fetish (his words) and now he wants MJF at All Out. MJF is in. I know they had to transition from Ospreay to Garcia really fast because of All Out, but dang I was expecting more than “oh, my neck hurts” from a move which seemed to send Ospreay into PTSD for months. ESPECIALLY from MJF!

We look at Ricochet’s debut at All In.

Learning Tree/Roderick Strong vs. Conglomeration/Hook

Cassidy takes Keith down to start as commentary makes jokes about road trips. Briscoe comes in with a suplex and kicks Keith over for the tag off to Bill. Everything breaks down and the big brawl is on as we take a break. Back with Jericho getting a full nelson on Cassidy, who gets his hands in his pockets for the break.

Briscoe comes in and gets taken down by Strong, allowing Keith to hammer away as commentary continues to chatter about…whatever their latest inside joke is this week. That doesn’t last long as Briscoe gets up and hands it off to O’Reilly, who goes for the kneebar on Strong. Bill breaks that up and clears the ring, including a big swinging Boss Man Slam to Cassidy as we take another break.

Back again with Bill missing a charge into the corner, allowing Hook to…well not suplex him as Strong makes the save. Strong gets STO’d and NOW Hook can t-bone suplex Bill. Jericho comes back in and runs the ropes before stopping for his HI GUYS wave. Strong hits the fireman’s carry gutbuster on Hook but gets kicked outside by O’Reilly. Cassidy dives into Keith and Briscoe hits a big step up flip dive. Back in and Hook Redrums Strong for the tap, despite Strong’s feet being in the ropes, at 16:30.

Rating: B. This felt like “here are a bunch of people doing stuff for a good chunk of the show” and that’s not a bad thing. It might not be the most interesting or the most important, but it works for a one off match. The ending pretty clearly gives us an All Out match and that’s the bigger point long term.

Post match the beatdown is on and the Kingdom beats down Hook, with Strong holding up the FTW Title.

Mercedes Mone is celebrating her win at All In when Private Party comes in. Marq Quen hits on her but Kamille and Kazuchika Okada of all people cut him off. Mone: “Okada-san, how d you say bye b****** in Japanese?” Private Party is shipped out. This was….I’m not sure what but it wasn’t good.

Here is Mariah May for a chat on the stage but her title celebration has been postponed because…well it’s just not happening in this town. This town is called Champaign but it should be renamed “Flat, p*** warm beer.” She opens her robe to reveal the title (Tony Schiavone approves) and leaves because that’s enough. This felt like they gave May the least interesting thing imaginable to say and just played on the reveal at the end.

We see a clip from after the Tag Team Title match at All In, with the Grizzled Young Veterans threatening the Young Bucks, who aren’t intimidated.

The Grizzled Young Veterans aren’t impressed with the Bucks and are ready to show what they can do on Rampage.

We look at Konosuke Takeshita in the G1 Climax in New Japan.

Kyle Fletcher vs. Ricochet

Don Callis is on commentary. Fletcher gets in a flip of his own to start but Ricochet send shim outside, only to miss a dive. Instead Fletcher hits a leg lariat out to the floor, setting up the suicide dive to send Ricochet into the barricade. Back up and Ricochet dives off the barricade to drop Fletcher and we take a break.

We come back with Fletcher kicking away at him, only to have Ricochet knock him down down. The running shooting star press gives Ricochet two and he hits a rolling dropkick to send Fletcher outside. Back in and Ricochet’s top rope splash misses, allowing Fletcher to hit a running knee to the face. Ricochet shrugs it off and hits Vertigo (reverse inverted DDT) for the win at 11:58.

Rating: B-. This was a great contract to the Hayter match earlier, as this was a good bit longer than it needed to be and didn’t have me wanting to see more from Ricochet. Instead, it felt like he was trying to beat someone who is a middle of the road star around here at best. That doesn’t make me want to see more of Ricochet, but rather more that he’s just kind of another person being added to the roster.

Post match Will Ospreay comes out to stare down Ricochet but Pac comes in and gives Ospreay a nasty poisonrana onto the stage. Pac tells Ricochet to go to the back of the line, because Ospreay is his at All Out.

Jon Moxley yells at security guards and Marina Shafir of all people beats them up, with Moxley saying we need lessons in humility around here.

Here is Bryan Danielson for his big celebration as champion. His daughter was happy…which may have been due to being on a double decker Peppa Pig tour bus. Seeing his peers so happy for him was the greatest moment of his career, but then he went to the press event. The reality is that his contract expired earlier this month, his neck needs to get fixed and his family wants him home.

Danielson thanks everyone who helped make the company great and looked at everyone who will wrestle here in the future. It is probably time for him to go home….BUT NOT YET. He is going to fight for the title as much as he can and there are a lot of heads to kick in. First come, first serve, so come get a shot. And then Jack Perry pops up on screen to say he is making his own future and taking Danielson out. Danielson’s future is behind him…and Perry jumps him from behind. The beatdown is on to end the show. And yes, it continues, as AEW will do everything they can to make Perry a thing no matter what.

Results

Hangman Page b. Tomohiro Ishii – Buckshot Lariat

Jamie Hayter b. Harley Cameron – Lariat

Hook/Conglomeration b. Learning Tree/Roderick Strong – Redrum to Strong

Ricochet b. Kyle Fletcher – Vertigo

