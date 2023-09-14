Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review – 9.13.23  

Dynamite

Date: September 13, 2023

Location: Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

We’re a week away from Grand Slam and that means the show needs a main event. We’ll see what we’ll be getting this week with the finals of a #1 contenders tournament final between Samoa Joe and Roderick Strong. Other than that, hometown boy Jon Moxley is defending the International Title against Big Bill and the fans might be a bit partisan. Let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

International Title: Big Bill vs. Jon Moxley

Moxley, the hometown star, is defending and tries some kicks to the leg to start. Bill (with Ricky Starks) isn’t having that and tosses him around before a kick sends it outside. That’s fine with Moxley as he slugs away, only to get thrown over the table. We take a break and come back with Moxley (busted open) hitting a superplex to put them both down.

Bill grabs the swinging Boss Man Slam for two before stomping away, only to have Moxley do an Undertaker situp. Moxley grabs a sleeper but lets it go to hit a running cutter. Starks crotches Moxley though and Bill gets in a big boot for two. Cue Bryan Danielson to go after Starks so Bill hits a chokeslam for two. A triangle choke has Bill in trouble and he actually taps at 11:18.

Rating: B-. It makes sense to get Moxley out there this fast as he is likely to be the most popular star throughout the show. Beating Bill still feels like something that matters and Moxley gets to show off his submission stuff on the way there. At the same time, we might be getting Starks vs. Moxley in the future, which could work well. Nice opener.

Post match Starks and Bill keep up the beatdown but Claudio Castagnoli makes the save.

Adam Cole interrupts Roderick Strong and the Kingdom, warning Strong of what might happen to his neck. Strong finds it interesting that NOW Cole cares about his neck, so he’ll show Cole instead.

We look back at Konosuke Takeshita beating Kenny Omega twice in eight days.

Here is Don Callis to brag about Takeshita’s wins and here is Takeshita himself. Callis talks about how Takeshita is the greatest of all time but just beating Omega isn’t enough. They have a painting covered up in the corner but pull it off to reveal….Kota Ibushi as their next victim. Pain and destruction are promised.

Bryan Danielson issues a challenge for a tag match against Ricky Starks and Big Bill on Collision. Eddie Kingston and Rey Fenix, who are challenging Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli next week, come in for the pull apart. Kingston is left alone with Castagnoli and says one week.

Orange Cassidy laments not having a title…..but notices that Hook has one. Cassidy is more upset over the loss though and is still so tired.

Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose vs. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida

For a Women’s Title match next week. Storm waits on the floor as Rose runs the other two over. That’s broken up so everyone but Shida is sent outside. Shida dives onto all three of them and we take a break. Back with all four slugging it out until Storm gets to clean house. A German suplex hits Baker and the running hip attack in the corner nails Rose. Back up and the Beast Bomb hits Storm so Shida and Baker go after Rose to slow her down. Shida rolls Rose up for two before hitting her with the Katana. Baker stomps Shida but Storm is back up with a rollup to finish Baker at 8:39.

Rating: C+. Storm was the absolute right call here as she has been on fire with her over the top stuff lately. At the same time, she has the connection with Saraya through the Outcasts to make things that much more interesting. The match itself kept moving, but as usual, that break in the middle of a match that wasn’t very long in the first place hurt it a lot.

Saraya says things have changed in the last year and now she’s ready to beat Toni Storm next week.

Here are Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara for a chat. They’re going to be facing each other next week, but they have a great history together. We see a video on their times together throughout AEW, showing just how long they have been together. Jericho talks about seeing Guevara on the NWA 70th Anniversary show and knowing he had to be in AEW. Jericho has watched Sammy go from a boy to a man and now he is about to give birth. Well his wife is as least.

Sammy talks about how he was a huge fan growing up and now he can’t believe he is here with Jericho. He wants to break out of Jericho’s shadow though, so he has to win next week. Jericho says Sammy is here to be a main eventer, but he isn’t sure Guevara is ready to beat him.

Sammy says it’s always about what Jericho wants, so next week he’s getting the win and then they’ll win the Tag Team Titles. Jericho still isn’t done and says he’ll give Sammy the beating of his life, but he wants the same from him. Sammy wouldn’t have it any other way. This went on for a bit, but that video did show how much of a history they have together.

Last week, MJF was too banged up to travel, but he’ll be at Grand Slam. MJF loves the idea of a week off but he wanted to see Roderick Strong vs. Samoa Joe because he can’t stand either of them. Strong is faking that neck injury and he’ll choke Joe out. Things get even worse for Joe though as MJF goes straight into the Steiner Math promo, leaving Renee Young looking VERY confused.

Brian Cage vs. Hangman Page

This is match #3 in their series, with the first two matches taking place only about two and a half years ago. Page slugs away to start but gets knocked into the corner for the clotheslines. A big boot and springboard clothesline put Cage on the floor, where Page hurricanranas him into the post. Page hits a slingshot dive to drop him again, followed by a 619 of all things back inside. The Buckshot Lariat is loaded up but cue Swerve Strickland for a distraction. Cage gets in a German suplex as we take a break.

Back with Cage hitting a full nelson slam for two, only to miss a moonsault. Page makes the fired up comeback and a Cactus Clothesline sends them outside. Back in and Cage pulls him out of the air for the curling fall away slam, the last of which is countered into a crucifix bomb to send Cage outside. The moonsault to the floor his Cage for two back inside so Cage sends him to the apron. The apron superplex is broken up and Page hits the Deadeye for the pin at 12:08.

Rating: B. These guys beat the heck out of each other and it was quite the slugout. What mattered here was getting Page a win on his way to a bigger showdown with Strickland. Page hasn’t done much on his own in a long time now and it’s nice to see him having something to do again. Pretty awesome match here.

Post match Page accuses Swerve of sending Cage after him as a way to avoid doing it himself. Swerve says this isn’t over in one night and issues the challenge for WrestleDream. Cage jumps Page from behind, allowing Prince Nana to dance some more (thereby making it awesome). The Young Bucks make the save.

Daniel Garcia is tired of Chris Jericho getting so much attention. Don Callis comes in to feel his pain and seemingly offers Garcia a spot in the Callis Family. Garcia’s dancing seems to say yes.

We look at Jade Cargill’s return.

Nick Wayne/Darby Allin vs. Matt Menard/Angelo Parker

Wayne and Menard start things off but cue Christian Cage and Luchasaurus, the former of whom joins commentary, for a distraction so Menard can take over. Menard hits a bulldog but Wayne enziguris his way to freedom. That’s still not enough for the tag though and we take a break.

Back with Wayne fighting out of a chinlock and now the tag brings Allin in to clean house. The Code Red gives Allin two and it’s back to Wayne for Wayne’s World but Menard makes the save. Allin dives onto Menard on the floor and Wayne adds a moonsault to take him out again. The Coffin Drop finishes Parker at 7:40.

Rating: C+. Menard and Parker are the kind of people you can throw out there to give someone else a win and make them look pretty good in the process. The match might not have been a masterpiece, but it gave Allin and Wayne a win and had enough good action. Throw in Christian on commentary and it was that much better.

Post match Christian talks about scrolling through Wayne’s Instagram and the biggest problem is his mom doesn’t post enough pictures of herself. There is also way too much about the coffin match, but Cage didn’t have his regular partner. So how about Cage/Luchasaurus vs. Sting/Allin next week?

Here’s what’s coming on various shows.

Video on the #1 contenders tournament.

Grand Slam #1 Contenders Tournament Finals: Roderick Strong vs. Samoa Joe

Joe’s ROH TV Title isn’t on the line and the Kingdom is here with Strong. Feeling out process to start with Strong bailing to the floor. The chase goes badly for Joe as Strong hammers away back inside, only to have Joe run him over. Joe pounds him down in the corner as we take a break.

Back with Joe fighting out of a chinlock so Strong hits a middle rope dropkick for two. Joe fights out of a neck crank and hits the snap powerslam for two. Strong hits a running clothesline but can’t get the Stronghold. Instead Joe is back with the release Rock Bottom out of the corner but Strong slips out of the Muscle Buster. The Sick Kick hits Joe, who shrugs it off and grabs the Koquina Clutch for the tap at 10:40.

Rating: B-. At the end of the day, Joe winning was the right way to go from the start of the tournament. While Strong’s stuff has been great lately, his issue is more with Adam Cole than MJF. Let Joe get his big moment, and perhaps even win the title, while Strong and Cole can do their own thing. The ending with Joe choking Strong out made Joe look like a monster again and that is where he shines the most.

Post match Joe promises to take everything MJF has. Joe leaves, so Strong and the Kingdom have some words. Strong goes down and grabs his neck, meaning it’s time to go out on a stretcher. The Kingdom yells at Cole, but here is Joe again to choke Cole out.

One more Grand Slam rundown wraps us up.

Results

Jon Moxley b. Big Bill – Triangle choke

Toni Storm b. Nyla Rose, Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida – Rollup to Baker

Hangman Page b. Brian Cage – Deadeye

Darby Allin/Nick Wayne b. Matt Menard/Angelo Parker

Samoa Joe b. Roderick Strong – Koquina Clutch

