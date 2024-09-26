Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 9.25.24  

Dynamite

Date: September 25, 2024

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York City, New York

Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone

It’s the big show with grand Slam as we are at a tennis stadium in New York and we have a double main event. This show will see Bryan Danielson (probably) face Nigel McGuinness rather than the man who tried to murder him last month. Instead, the attempted murderer is getting a #1 contenders match because he wants the title of the champion he tried to smother. Let’s get to it.

Nigel McGuinness vs. Bryan Danielson

Non-title and after two weeks of “will Danielson be able to wrestle”, he comes out with no real drama. They go technical to start before striking it out and fighting over wrist control. Danielson fires off a kick which might have been low before taking McGuinness to the mat. Danielson wins a fight over the LeBell Lock but McGuinness makes the rope. They head outside with McGuinness sending him into the steps and then ramming the arm into the post.

Back in and the London Dungeon (a seated armbar) stays on the arm but McGuinness takes him into the corner. That’s cut off with the running knee but McGuinness is back with his handstand in the corner. A flip away lets McGuinness hit a standing clothesline for two but Danielson moonsaults over him out of the corner, only for McGuinness to hit the rebound lariat for one.

Back up and a hammerlock lariat gives McGuinness two but Danielson kicks out of the London Dungeon. Instead it’s the Tower Of London (hanging Stunner out of the corner) for two and the London Dungeon goes back on. That’s broken up as well and they’re both down. Back up and McGuinness hits a heck of a clothesline for two, but his arm is down in the LeBell Lock. Danielson cranks back and, after a THANK YOU, McGuinness taps at 20:41.

Rating: B. It was a good fight though it never reached a top level. Granted there was only so much you could expect when McGuinness hasn’t been an active wrestler in well over ten years. I’m glad the match took place as they had set it up for so long on commentary but they made it such a mess with the Moxley stuff that it was a bit of a distraction. Still though, McGuinness looked good in what very well could be his last match so points for getting to do this.

Post match Christian Cage teases cashing in but Kip Sabian steals his pen. Cage runs off but gets stopped by Claudio Castagnoli and Pac.

FTW Title: Roderick Strong vs. Hook

Hook is defending and the Kingdom is here with Strong. They fight outside to start with Strong grabbing a kendo stick, which Hook takes away and uses on all three villains. A Russian legsweep with the stick sends Strong into the barricade but a Kingdom distraction lets Strong send him flying into the post as we take an early break.

Back with Hook throwing him around with suplexes, including a northern lights version out of the corner for two. Strong gets in a shot of his own and wedges a chair in the corner. Hook goes head first and a swinging belly to back faceplant gives Strong two. Strong gets sent through some chairs but he’s right back up with a gutbuster onto the open chair. Then Hook pulls him into Redrum for the win at 9:02.

Rating: C+. This was Hook in a hardcore match and that’s most of what we’ve seen from him for a long time now. Strong walking Hook through a twelve minute match could do a lot of good for Hook but instead it’s more of the same weapons stuff over and over. I get the idea of putting Hook on the show in New York but there was nothing special to see here.

Post match Strong and the Kingdom actually show respect. With the villains gone, Hook talk to Tony Schiavone and thanks the fans who have supported the FTW Title. Hook officially retires the title and hands it to Taz, who sheds a few tears. Thank goodness as there was no reason for the title to exist. Take away some of the clutter.

Tag Team Titles: Kyle Fletcher/Will Ospreay vs. Young Bucks

The Bucks are defending. Matt takes over on Ospreay to start but it’s off to Fletcher to kick Matt down. Ospreay uses Fletcher as a step up for a moonsault, setting up stereo moonsaults to take the champs out on the floor as we take a break. Back with Ospreay coming in with the Phenomenal Forearm to Matt, setting up the double Pele Kick. A standing skytwister press gets two on Matt but Ospreay gets caught in the flipping splash into the sitout powerbomb for two.

The EVP Trigger is countered into a double Oscutter for a rather delayed two before Matt is back up with an X Factor to Ospreay. Fletcher 450 Matt but Nick drops Fletcher for the quadruple down and a big reaction from the crowd. The Bucks are back up first with the TK Driver onto the apron but Fletcher beats the count back in. We take another break and come back again with Ospreay cutting off another TK Driver, setting up stereo Styles Clashes for two.

The Stormbreaker gets two on Matt with Nick making the save so Fletcher gets up and cleans house. A Tombstone is cut off by a superkick but another TK Driver is cut off with an Oscutter. A TK Driver hits Matt for two and Coriolis gets the same, followed by a super brainbuster with Nick making the save.

Fletcher sends Matt outside for a suicide dive int o the steps, so Don Callis gives Fletcher the screwdriver. Fletcher loads it up but Ospreay takes it away and hands it off to the referee. Ospreay yells at Callis and then Fletcher, allowing Matt to get in a belt shot. Another shot from Nick knocks Fletcher into a rollup for two. The EVP Trigger retains the titles at 19:30.

Rating: B+. This was the popcorn match of the night, with the Bucks getting in their usual ridiculous kickouts and getting to do their flips before retaining the titles again. The tag division is in a shambles these days and the Bucks are probably going to get to hold onto the titles for a good while. That’s how the division tends to go, as the Bucks get to keep padding their stats.

The Conglomeration welcomes Rocky Romero to the team and are ready for the Learning Tree on Collision. The word of the day is vociferous, which is what the crowd will be tonight and on Collision.

Here is Prince Nana, who says that Swerve Strickland is fighting hard to come back but isn’t cleared just yet. Cue MVP, who interrupts to say that Swerve is the most phenomenal talent to ever set foot in an AEW ring. MVP lists off the people Swerve has defeated and was rather impressed. Then he saw Swerve lose to Bryan Danielson and Hangman Page, so why are they allowed to walk around smiling? MVP blames Swerve’s management for that and gives Nana his card to give to Swerve, saying he’s ready to talk business.

Jack Perry is driving to the stadium for Collision.

Women’s Title: Mariah May vs. Yuka Sakazaki

Sakazaki is challenging and dives onto May during her entrance. A 619 on the apron has May down on the floor and they head inside with the bell ringing and Sakazaki getting two. May sends her outside for a running dropkick, followed by a spinning side slam back inside. Sakazaki manages a choke in the corner, followed by some spinning rollups for two each. The Merry Go Round is broken up though and May hits a nasty German suplex for two of her own. Sakazaki is back with the northern lights bomb but the Magical Girl Splash hits raised knees. The running knee into Storm Zero retains the title at 6:11.

Rating: B-. Sakazaki never felt like a big time challenger to May, though for now there isn’t much of anyone to be that challenger. I know Mina Shirakawa is probably next up for her at Wrestledream, but that’s not exactly a top AEW name. Other than that though, it might just be waiting around for Toni Storm again.

Post match May loads up the belt but Willow Nightingale runs in for the save. Mina Shirakawa comes out and distracts Nightingale so May can get in a belt shot, which doesn’t seem to have been Shirakawa’s intention.

Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley

For the Wrestledream World Title shot and Marina Shafir is here with Moxley. Feeling out process to start until Moxley hits him in the face. Allin is busted open early on and gets whipped hard out to the floor for a nasty crash (going through the middle ropes). Allin rakes the back on the floor though and hits a running dropkick, only to get planted back onto the floor. They get back to the apron where Allin ties the arm into the post (which has a hole on top) until Shafir makes the save.

Allin hits a big Coffin Drop off the top to the floor, setting up the big flipping suicide dive. A chair is set up but Shafir gets in Allin’s way and adds in a cheap shot. Moxley ties the arm around the post and we take a break. Back with Moxley elbowing away but Allin fights back up. Moxley heads to the floor and has a seat in the chair, with Allin dropkicking him out in a big crash. Back up and Moxley knocks him hard to the floor again. Shafir does as Moxley says and rips off the floor mats, revealing a rather hard surface.

Moxley can’t hit the Death Rider on the floor but he can avoid a dive to send Allin into the floor. A suplex drop onto the steps gives Moxley a nine count, where Allin gets a quick rollup for two. The Coffin Drop goes flying into Moxley’s rear naked choke but Allin fights up, foams at the mouth, and makes the rope. Moxley takes him up top but Allin strikes away and bites the head. Shafir gets on the apron for a distraction though and super Death Driver gives Moxley the title shot at 18:45.

Rating: B. This was one of those matches where the result was kind of obvious, as losing the title shot he didn’t have to defend is a rather Allin thing to do. The match itself was the usual AEW brawl, with a bunch of stuff happening and the referee just sort of going with it. It was still a total mess to get here, but Moxley is clearly the bigger deal right now and Allin can have his title shot later.

Post match Bryan Danielson runs in with a neck tie to choke Moxley. Shafir runs in for the save but here are Claudio Castagnoli and Pac to pull Danielson off instead. Private Party and Komander make the save. Moxley is pulled away from the running knee so Danielson threatens a hard head kicking at Wrestledream to end the show. If your backup is Private Party and Komander, just give Moxley the title now.

Bryan Danielson b. Nigel McGuinness – LeBell Lock

Hook b. Roderick Strong – Redrum

Young Bucks b. Will Ospreay/Kyle Fletcher – EVP Trigger to Fletcher

Mariah May b. Yuka Sakazaki – Storm Zero

Jon Moxley b. Darby Allin – Super Death Rider

