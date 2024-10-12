Hall’s AEW Rampage Review 10.11.24  

Rampage

Date: October 11, 2024

Location: Spokane Arena, Spokane, Washington

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Jeff Jarrett

It’s the night before WrestleDream and in this case we won’t be having a Collision tomorrow night, so this is the last push towards the pay per view. That very well could mean a different kind of Rampage, which is often not exactly there for the sake of pushing towards a pay per view. Let’s get to it.

Conglomeration vs. Kingdom

Cassidy and Bennett start things off with an exchange of covers that don’t even get one each. The lazy kicks set up a running shoulder to put Bennett down so it’s off to Taven, who accidentally teams up with Cassidy for a double clothesline. O’Reilly comes in for the knees but gets knocked into the corner so the beating can ensue. That doesn’t last long either as O’Reilly fights out of trouble and everything breaks down.

The tornado DDT hits Taven and O’Reilly gets the cross armbreaker on Bennett, sending him straight tot he ropes and us to a break. Back with Taven backbreakering and DDTing Cassidy, setting up a Lionsault for two on O’Reilly. Some rapid fire strikes have Taven back down but Bennett is back in with a piledriver on Cassidy. Since it’s just a piledriver, Cassidy is back up with the Beach Break to Bennett but Taven hits him with Just The Tip. Back up and O’Reilly guillotines Taven for the win at 10:09.

Rating: B-. The teams works well together, but there was little drama here as the Kingdom has long since been established as losers who certainly aren’t going to beat a team like the Conglomeration. Otherwise, that’s three straight wins for O’Reilly and Cassidy so a title shot isn’t out of the cards. I mean it’s not like Private Party has won three matches…maybe this whole year?

Mercedes Mone and Kamille are rather busy and time is money.

The Acclaimed come out for a match but the MxM Collection jump them from behind. The Collection throw out the challenge for WrestleDream and promise to have a third man in their corner.

Kris Statlander blames Mercedes Mone for making everything all apart. She’s coming for the TBS Title. We’re never getting a clear explanation for why she and Stokely Hathaway are done are we?

Rocky Romero is ready to prove that he’s not the Conglomeration’s lackey.

Kris Statlander vs. Amira

A suplex and Friday Night Fever finish for Statlander at 1:00.

Chris Jericho is ready to become the Nueve. The word of the day is humbled, which is what Mark Briscoe needs to do.

The Beast Mortos vs. The Butcher

Roderick Strong is on commentary. They take turns powering each other around to start and an exchange of shoulders goes nowhere. Morton rolls over him and grabs a snapmare, with Strong approving. Butcher is right back up with a knockdown for two of his own before avoiding a charge to send Mortos crashing to the floor. We take a break and come back with a double knockdown for a double breather. Mortos misses the twisting moonsault and Butcher gets two off a Jackhammer. Back up and Mortos hits a torture rack backbreaker, setting up a twisting top rope headbutt for the pin at 8:33.

Rating: B-. Take two big guys and have the beat on each other for a few minutes until one of them can’t get up. It’s a rather simple formula and they made it work here, with both guys doing their usual good stuff. Mortos gets a nice win on his way to what should be a loss to Hologram while Butcher does what he’s there to do.

Harley Cameron says Saraya is incapacitated and but Cameron wants to fight the newly tough Anna Jay.

Lance Archer vs. Matt Brannigan

Brannigan slips out of an early chokeslam attempt but Archer knocks him into the corner for some running elbows. The Blackout finishes at 2:10.

Jake Roberts is happy with La Faccion Ingobernable. We’ll have to see what they do next.

Anna Jay says she and Harley Cameron aren’t friends. Cameron wants to kick her a**, but this a** kicks back.

Bryan Keith vs. Rocky Romero

Keith jumps him in the corner to start but Romero, still in his ring jacket, is back with a spinning middle rope crossbody. Keith bails to the floor so Romero dropkicks him through the ropes, only to have an exploder cut off. We take a break and come back with Romero stomping away in the corner but Keith hits a double underhook knee to the face for two. The running Sliced Bread gives Romero two, followed by the super Sliced Bread but Romero bangs up his knee. The knee is fine enough to hit a suicide dive…and cue Big Bill to boot Romero in the face. Diamond Dust finishes for Keith at 10:25.

Rating: C+. You kind of knew what you were going to get with this one as the people are talented, though Romero as the unhappy lackey of the Conglomeration isn’t exactly hooking me. He’s been on the team for approximately 18 seconds and is already having issues. Romero is only so interesting in the first place and having him be upset by this stuff isn’t helping.

Results

Conglomeration b. Kingdom – Guillotine to Taven

Kris Statlander b. Amira – Friday Night Fever

The Beast Mortos b. The Butcher – Top rope spinning headbutt

Lance Archer b. Matt Brannigan – Blackout

Bryan Keith b. Rocky Romero – Diamond Dust

